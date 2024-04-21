Terra Times

They Want To Kill You
And Here's One Way They're Going To Do It
  
Terra Times
10
Seed Oils Are Destroying Your Health
They're Causing Slow Suicide
  
Terra Times
11
The Airlines Are Lying To You
They're Taking You For A Ride
  
Terra Times
3
Voyager 1 Losing Contact After Floating Billions Of Miles
Believe It Or Have A Good Laugh
  
Terra Times
1
Flat Earth Minute - Where's The Edge?
  
Terra Times
1
Rabbi Yosef - 6 Billion Goys Deserve Death Penalty
Including All Christians (1 min)
  
Terra Times
3
Hundreds Of Baby Penguins Jump Off Of the 50ft Antarctic Ice Wall
Click center of screen to play or pause (5 min)
  
Terra Times
3
Flat Earth Minute - Antarctica Is 60,000 Miles Around
  
Terra Times
The 60's Counter Culture Hoax
An Attack On The Boomer Generation
  
Terra Times
6
Stories From Concentration Camp Survivors
Don't Match The Ofictional Stories
  
Terra Times
1
Dinosaurs Never Existed
Just Like Santa Claus
  
Terra Times
Parasites On Parade - Squatter Realty
Nature Abhors A Vacuum
  
Terra Times
