Have You Had Enough Of NASA's Money Laundering Scheme
We're Drowning In Fake Space 'Science' and They're Stealing Billions
The Covid Operation has woken up quite a few folks to how corrupted the ‘Science’ community actually is. Only the willfully ignorant or brain damaged ‘vaccine’ recipient, would “Trust The Science” at this point, which unfortunately for them, is a significant number of the citizens of the West.
But there are still those that believe this is just an isolated case of actual ‘Science’ being used by evil individuals in order to extract billions off the gullible sheep. If you know anyone like this, then have them take a look at the following Substack posts:
If this doesn’t wake them up to the widespread corruption of ‘Science’, then stop wasting your time and move on to those who are interested in finding out what’s actually going on. They’ll certainly never be able to take next leap to realize they’ve also been fooled by the fake ‘Space Science’ operation.
Just like the Covid con, this Universe sized NASA con has been concocted from ‘Science’ fiction and sold to the gullible ignorant public in order to extract hundreds of billions of laundered dollars funneled primarily to the standard .001% of top parasites.
The fake Apollo Project Moon landings have been estimated to have cost $600 Billion in current dollars. Since no one went to the moon and the fake landing was created just like the movie Capricorn One, on a movie set, where did all of that extra money end up? Where it always does….into the hands of the parasites running this shit show.
Here’s a photo of the piece of junk that supposedly landed on the moon:
The video linked below is about the fake Moon Missions:
NO...WE DIDN'T GO TO THE MOON - OWEN BENJAMIN & BART SIEBREL
And while we’re looking at foil and other scrap slapped together…….wait for it……there are no satellites, but there are these beauties:
And the Hubble replacement:
Along with a bunch of CGI contraptions such as this:
The video linked below discusses the satellite myth:
THERE ARE NO SATELLITES
And as you probably already guessed, the International Space Station does not exist.
The following video link reveals the fake ISS:
THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION IS FAKE
And yes…all of the other space agencies are in on the hoax.
The video link below discusses this fact:
ALL SPACE AGENCIES ARE IN ON THE HOAX
And all of NASA’s Earth photos are fake.
The following video link discusses this fact:
NASA'S EARTH PHOTOS ARE FAKE
And they love to laugh at how gullible the public is by doing this sort of thing from time to time:
Here’s one of their fake photos of Pluto:
Or this:
And here’s a bonus shot (a few years old) for everyone:
Unless any died from the Clot shots.
Heh NASA!!!!
I keep asking people using the Cosmological Standard Model and Physics explain to me how anything can enter or leave a 50k+ wide electro-magnetic field dense enough to produce two plasma belts called the Van Allen Belts.
A so called professional astrophysicist couldn’ t answer me irl. He dodged it by repeating the standard bs mantras! Ended calling me an idiot and crazy because he thought he was smart and I demolished him.
