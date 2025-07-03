The Covid Operation has woken up quite a few folks to how corrupted the ‘Science’ community actually is. Only the willfully ignorant or brain damaged ‘vaccine’ recipient, would “Trust The Science” at this point, which unfortunately for them, is a significant number of the citizens of the West.

But there are still those that believe this is just an isolated case of actual ‘Science’ being used by evil individuals in order to extract billions off the gullible sheep. If you know anyone like this, then have them take a look at the following Substack posts:

If this doesn’t wake them up to the widespread corruption of ‘Science’, then stop wasting your time and move on to those who are interested in finding out what’s actually going on. They’ll certainly never be able to take next leap to realize they’ve also been fooled by the fake ‘Space Science’ operation.

Just like the Covid con, this Universe sized NASA con has been concocted from ‘Science’ fiction and sold to the gullible ignorant public in order to extract hundreds of billions of laundered dollars funneled primarily to the standard .001% of top parasites.

The fake Apollo Project Moon landings have been estimated to have cost $600 Billion in current dollars. Since no one went to the moon and the fake landing was created just like the movie Capricorn One, on a movie set, where did all of that extra money end up? Where it always does….into the hands of the parasites running this shit show.

Here’s a photo of the piece of junk that supposedly landed on the moon:

The video linked below is about the fake Moon Missions:

And while we’re looking at foil and other scrap slapped together…….wait for it……there are no satellites, but there are these beauties:

And the Hubble replacement:

Along with a bunch of CGI contraptions such as this:

The video linked below discusses the satellite myth:

And as you probably already guessed, the International Space Station does not exist.

The following video link reveals the fake ISS:

And yes…all of the other space agencies are in on the hoax.

The video link below discusses this fact:

And all of NASA’s Earth photos are fake.

The following video link discusses this fact:

And they love to laugh at how gullible the public is by doing this sort of thing from time to time:

Here’s one of their fake photos of Pluto:

Or this:

And here’s a bonus shot (a few years old) for everyone:

Unless any died from the Clot shots.

Heh NASA!!!!