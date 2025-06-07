Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Filbird's avatar
James Filbird
3d

What the Jews did to Germany nearly 100 years ago is what they’re currently doing to America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Monica's avatar
Monica
4dEdited

Another great post. I recently found myself down the holocaust rabbit hole. (I'd been putting it off for ages, certain it was true.) But I guess I wasn't too shocked to find it's another massive lie, failing miserably under a little bit of scrutiny. Just a photo of the ill-fitting doors did it for me, though there is lots of other evidence proving it couldn't have happened, not as has been sold to us. This led me to the book so many of us read at school - the diary of Anne Frank. The whole narrative dissolved in moments. Just like the wobbly doors of the holocaust gas chambers, it's the BIC pen that did it this time, along with the two distinct writing styles (again with lots of other evidence).

Regarding Hitler, not the devil incarnate after all. It feels weird for me to write that as we've been so indoctrinated. All the rabbit holes I have ventured down (not always willingly) eventually lead to the same people, 'those who call themselves Jews but are not'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Terra Times
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture