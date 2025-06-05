Terra Times

Kim
5d

I’ve noticed that people in traffic have become very aggressive, making dangerous decisions I’ve not seen before 2022. I know I live in a big city, but I’ve definitely noticed this and find it concerning. Personality changes as well. As a teacher I see more apathy than ever before. Although I’m sure technology is also a part of that issue.

Kalihi Valley Druid
5d

Check out what Steiner had to say about blood demons. Astonishing parallels with covid an mrna.

https://beyondthewasteland.co.uk/2022/01/26/steiner-and-the-blood-demons/

