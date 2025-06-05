Have you noticed any changes in your friends, family members or work associates since they took the Covid shots?

There may have already been some social distancing before they took the shots due to charged opinions about taking the shots. These opinions, from both sides, may have been even more heightened after they took the shots. This was certainly strongly encouraged by government mouthpieces and the Mass Media. My question above doesn’t refer to these changes but to cognitive and personality changes after the shots were taken.

During an International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) session, Attorney, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich discussed these changes with Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Prof. Dr. Karina Reiss, Dr. Naomi Wolf, and Dr. Peter R. Breggin, and uncovered some very disturbing conclusions.

Dr. Fuellmich and his wife have noticed personally that servers at local restaurants who were once full of life and very sharp and interactive are no longer their normal selves. Some of them are constantly forgetting things and having to come back to the table while others are now “docile” when they previously had strong personalities.

Naomi Wolf explained that she, too, has noticed changes. “People, colleagues of mine after they got injected would be much more dualistic in their thinking, much more rigid.” Wolf further explained about her observations. “I also knew that people were much angrier, had less ability to modulate emotions – more primal reactions to provocation. People have also been saying that the changes are affective – people who were previously warm and affectionate have become cold, distant, or cutting other people off.”

My wife and I have also noticed similar changes in relatives, friends and neighbors who have taken the shots. Although most of them were already fairly rigid and dualistic in their thinking, those mental traits became much more intensified. Communications with them became highly abbreviated and often confused, with exaggerated forgetfulness. A brother who was originally a generous, caring person, became withdrawn and cold, cutting off all communications. Our neighbor for 10 years, who had always been an energetic vivacious woman, became deadened and less outgoing. A woman friend of my wife told her that she was having instances of shopping near her home where she would forget where she was and where she was going, resulting in panic.

People who got jabbed are no longer themselves, in many cases, expressing unusual emotions that were not previously part of who they were before the injections.

What changes have you noticed about your relatives, friends, neighbors of coworkers after they took the shots?

Dr. Fuellmich’s mention of the docility that occurs in shot recipients is an important result from the injections. So what is it in the injections that causes this docility and the other physical and psychological effects in people who allow themselves to be injected or are forced to be injected, such as children?

There is some debate by doctors and researchers in the alternative media about the primary cause of these effects with many now focused on spike proteins being the culprit while others focus on graphene being the main cause.

The mRNA (messenger RNA), spike protein story is a diversion from the real destructive ingredient in these fake ‘vaccines’. People do not collapse immediately after injection from mRNA in their system.

Any ‘alternative’ doctors or ‘alternative’ media personalities that are pushing the Spike Protein story are more than likely, at worst, controlled opposition actors and at best, willfully ignorant.

The real issue with the spike protein myth is that there is no Covid-19 virus or any other virus. No virus has ever been isolated or purified or sequenced.

The spike protein myth was undoubtedly concocted to misdirect people by leading them to believe that only these particular ‘experimental’ mRNA Covid ‘vaccines’ contain these fake spike proteins and other vaccines are fine to get injected with. The lethal catch is that the other Covid vaccines, Flu vaccines and many other vaccines also contain graphene, which is the actual damaging substance causing havoc within the body.

Take a look at the following Substack post explaining the virus myth:

Let’s take a look at graphene.

Graphene is the name for a single layer (monolayer) sheet of carbon atoms that are bonded together in a repeating pattern of hexagons. This sheet below is only one atom thick:

Monolayers of graphene are transparent and will become black when stacked on top of each other to form graphite. Since a typical carbon atom has the unique structure of graphene, it possesses other amazing characteristics: Its high electron mobility is 100x faster than silicon; it conducts heat 2x better than diamond; its electrical conductivity is 13x better than copper; it absorbs only 2.3% of reflecting light; it is impervious so that even the smallest atom (helium) can't pass through a defect-free monolayer graphene sheet with a thickness of about 0.33 nanometers. There are about 3 million layers of graphene in a 1 mm thick sheet of graphite.

Harder than diamond yet more elastic than rubber; tougher than steel yet lighter than aluminum – graphene is the strongest known material.

What is graphene oxide?

Graphene oxide (GO) is a single atom carbon layer where both surfaces of the layer are modified by oxygen containing functional groups. In multi-layer graphene oxide, the carbon layers are separated by functional groups bonded to each layer of carbon atoms.

Although GO – like graphene – is also a 2 Dimensional material, its properties are very different from that of graphene. It does not absorb visible light, has a lower electric conductance compared to that of graphene, and demonstrates significantly higher chemical activity.

The use of graphene-based materials in pharmaceutical nanotechnology has recently received more attention due to their unique chemical structure and physicochemical properties—including an ultra-high surface area, optical, thermal and electrical conductivities, and a good biocompatibility.

A key feature of graphene that is rarely mentioned is the fact that the single layer sheets are extremely sharp…..sharper than a razor blade, while being extremely strong and stable. They can best be described as razor blades.

When graphene is injected into the body and interacts with biological blood or tissue, the graphene picks up hydrogen and becomes graphene hydroxide. The OH (hydroxy) groups can then split off a proton which leaves a negative charge affecting the whole graphene sheet and making it highly acidic and damaging to red blood cells.

The photo below shows what healthy blood cells look like:

And here’s what damaged blood cells look like… a coagulated mosaic of misshapen cells:

The following photo from a ‘vaccinated’ individual contains a graphene sheet and graphene tube surrounded by damaged and coagulated blood cells, with just a few healthy cells:

Graphene sheets suspend well in water due to their negative charge. This, in turn, leads to the graphene spreading out homogeneously throughout the circulatory system. This ends up being Russian roulette. It cuts the blood vessels. The inner lining of the blood vessels, the epithelium, is extremely smooth, like a mirror, and it is cut up by these graphene razor blades. These blades circulate throughout the body, continually damaging that inner lining.

At the same time some of the graphene tubes and sheets can block capillaries and arteries, with devastating effects when this occurs in the heart and lungs. We’ve all seen countless videos of athletes dropping on the field and people suddenly passing out while talking in front of an audience. And then there’s all those cases of myocarditis suddenly appearing out of nowhere. These are just some of the many possible health issues related to graphene damaged blood cells. The ultimate result is organ and system failure with a visit from the grim reaper.

Toxicological tests do not show anything. When autopsies are performed they typically don’t find anything. Graphene is a relatively new material with many toxicologists having no knowledge of it or it’s destructive potential.

People bleed to death on the inside. Athletes that are dropping dead, normally have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows the more damage the razor blades do.

Anyone injecting this into the blood is a murderer.

People who collapse immediately after ‘vaccination’ and have a seizure have had bad luck with Russian roulette. Very likely a vein was hit by the syringe.

Dr. Pablo Campra and Ricardo Delgado Martin, of the La Quinta Columna Group, along with other doctors and researchers, has identified graphene oxide in every vaccine they’ve studied. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid published an intensive investigation and analysis of the Pfizer ‘vaccine’ proving that graphene oxide is present in those ‘vaccines’.

The following link is to Dr. Campra’s short overview of his research:

PRESENTACIÓN INFORME TÉCNICO FINAL DR.CAMPRA - ENGLISH VERSION

After this Pfizer study, researchers discovered that graphene was contained in all brands of Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ they analyzed so they began to study the toxicity or cytotoxicity that graphene oxide has on the body.

Here’s what they found: Graphene oxide inside the body causes thrombogenicity, thrombi. Graphene oxide inside the body causes blood clotting. Graphene oxide inside the body causes post inflammatory syndrome or systemic or multi-organ inflammations. Graphene oxide inside the body when it is above the levels of glutathione, which is the body's natural reserve of antioxidants, causes alteration of the immune system, collapse of the immune system and A cytokine storm. Inhaled graphene oxide spreads evenly throughout the alveolar tract and causes bilateral pneumonias. Inhaled graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes and possible loss of taste and smell: anosmia.

In short, graphene oxide behaves exactly like the supposed SARS-CoV-2 of the official version, generating the same symptomatology of severe COVID-19 ‘disease’. When installed at the neuronal level, it causes neurodegeneration or, in other words, neurological COVID-19 disease.

Another group of researchers also found graphene in the 2019 & 2020 Flu ‘vaccines’.

Graphene oxide travels from the inoculation point, in the case of injection, to the brain. Or from the respiratory tract to the same destination, passing first through the olfactory nerves.

When it crosses the blood-brain barrier, graphene oxide begins to wreak havoc at the neural level due to the excitation it undergoes by external electromagnetic fields.

You may recall that Wuhan city in China was where the Covid-19 pandemic supposedly originated. Every resident of Wuhan had been required to get a Flu ‘vaccine’ prior to the outbreak. As mentioned above, these Flu ‘vaccines’ contained graphene.

The graphene molecule has the ability to inject electrons into other biological substances depending on the electromagnetic environment and temperature. If you have a molecule that's an electron injector, as soon as you activate it, it starts throwing charges wherever it goes. And, of course, that destroys everything. You charge the molecules, and if the molecules are saturated with a charge that they shouldn’t carry, then they're destroyed. They break down.

So when the perpetrators dial up the 5G frequency again, the graphene oxide may activate and start injecting electrons into anything surrounding it, along with anything that comes near it. All it takes is for the graphene to stick to a cell or other cells and start ejecting electrons. And of course, molecules, cells, organisms in general, haveNot Surprising a limited capacity to react to this kind of scenario before they destruct.

Graphene has an affinity for the heart and for the head. It may be because of the number of nerves in those areas or simply because of the temperature. There seems to be something there that is attracting it to those two places. It could be that the electrical activity generated by the brain is what is attracting it. Then, as it attaches there, the pericardium becomes inflamed, the myocardium becomes inflamed, the brain becomes inflamed. It creates problems particularly in those two places.

There are various predisposing factors that make some people get sicker than others. But what is it that the perpetrators of this operation put on us intentionally, without any benefit, and, apparently, as a joke? The use of face masks, and the recommendation to wear them particularly after taking the shots.

It turns out that when we breathe, our blood becomes more acidified. And what does graphene do? It can receive electrical energy, transform it, increase it, and then send it back. So what do you call Graphene Oxide when activated? The nanomaterial comes in as graphene oxide —it's present in the ‘vaccine’ vials as graphene oxide (GO)— but what happens when it's going to act? Hydrogen is added to it. An acidic hydrogen atom. Hydrochloric acid is the same as muriatic acid. It's a very rich source of hydrogen that burns, and it's what gives the acidity to the graphene.

So, when you wear a mask, and your blood becomes acidic, it activates the graphene in your blood more easily, and then it's called reduced graphene oxide (rGO). So, that acidity that comes from wearing a mask —because you're breathing your own carbonic acid— activates and converts the graphene oxide into reduced graphene oxide faster, which increases the damage caused by the graphene.

By receiving external EMF signals there are changes in the electromagnetic field that cause the graphene molecule to start emitting electrons in certain directions or all directions. In other words, emitting charges. This generates a destructive energy imbalance in any surrounding tissues or other substances. You are introducing energy that is multiplied many times in the same place in the body from a wave that comes from any point outside the body. So you can go walking down the street calmly with your graphene in your body —and nothing happens to you yet because your body more or less accepts it— but when that signal comes and hits the graphene... Goodbye.

One of the topics discussed by the International Crimes Investigative Committee is how the shots damage the small capillaries in the brain, override the blood-brain barrier, and cause extensive brain damage that oftentimes results in extreme personality changes.

Dr. Breggin highlighted the disturbing parallels between what the injections are doing to the brain and the effects of an actual lobotomy, which leads to effects being spread throughout the brain. He also mentions that electroshock therapy, which is a more generalized brain attack, also has similar effects, while there tends to be more memory loss from electroshock than happens from the Covid shots.

This brain damage tends to reduce the individual in a hierarchical way, first affecting love, association, caring and moral restraints, reducing the ability of the soul (higher self) to communicate through the brain. This is a prime goal of the psychopaths perpetrating this genocide, destroying humane thinking and empathy. Lobotomized docility is another goal.

It’s important to also be aware that this brain damage tends to get worse over time. The brain’s regenerative abilities are very limited. One batch of brain cells can die and then the cells around them can die. Most people do not realize this is the case. When this is combined with the continuing damage of the graphene circulating through the brain and the introduction of more graphenated shots, the brain continues to deteriorate to the point where only the lower order reptilian brain functions remain.

Being aware of this ongoing destruction of the brains of many hundreds of millions of people is important since it is going to result in massive problems on every level imaginable, creating a heavy burden on those that didn’t and don’t take the shots, except for the parasites that orchestrated this murderous operation.

You may have already experienced difficulty in your relationships with relatives, friends, neighbors and coworkers due to the damage done to their brains and bodies. You may have already found that there is no longer any way to connect with these people. They are no longer the same person you knew. This will become harder and harder as time goes on and the damage increases, so please don’t blame yourself for this lack of connection. Remember…this was by design though. And also keep Rudolf Steiner’s comment on this in mind: