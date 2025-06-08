Mexican Immigration Is War On the United States

The video above makes it clear that the invaders are just waiting for the right numbers in order to take over.

In the same way that the ‘Self Chosen’ parasites have consistently embedded themselves in the government of targeted countries as a key tactic for gaining control, the Mexicans, along with other Latin American invaders, have been infiltrating the governments in states and cities along the southern border of the United States.

The Muslims have used the same approach throughout Europe, although their population goal to take over, and enact Shariah Law in their invaded state or country is a fairly low percentage number.

Anyone who’s lived in Mexico knows that the upper class there is made up primarily of individuals of direct Spanish decent, who are often white. And, of course, among this class are, as expected, some of the ‘Self Chosen’ , such as the current President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The current riots in Los Angeles are just a prelude to what’s coming. Many of these people believe that they are reconquering the lands that were once controlled as part of the Spainish colonies. They call it ‘Reconquista’.