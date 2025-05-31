Terra Times

Curmudgeon
7d

Actually, this perversion started long, long ago by sexualizing white female children. Over 50 years ago, I was criticizing young mothers for dressing like teens and having matching outfits for their daughters. Then came the "dumb dad" phase where white male dads were dumber than their kids and wife. Sports were geared to promote blacks over whites. This shite has been going on for at least 50 years.

MarcusBierce
Jun 2

Caucasians are already a minority. The issue is to decimate it further, relegating the survivors to second-class status.

