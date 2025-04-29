Pedo-Gate, also known as Pizza-Gate, refers to the exposure of a massive pedophilia ring that is predominantly focused in Washington D.C., but also links to many other locations around the world.

The public exposure of the existence of this covert perverted activity is not due to the journalistic diligence on the part of the Main Stream Media (MSM), but as a result of widespread coverage by the Alternative Media via the Internet. The MSM, which is owned and controlled by left leaning liberals, has clearly been directed to avoid any discussion of the existence of pedophilia rings, and to label any discussion by the Alt Media as Fake News.

Pedophilia or paedophilia is a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a primary or exclusive sexual attraction to prepubescent children. Although girls typically begin the process of puberty at age 10 or 11, and boys at age 11 or 12, criteria for pedophilia extend the cut-off point for prepubescence to age 13.

A person who is diagnosed with pedophilia must be at least 16 years old, but adolescents must be at least five years older than the prepubescent child for the attraction to be diagnosed as pedophilia.

Pedophilia is termed pedophilic disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), and the manual defines it as a paraphilia involving intense and recurrent sexual urges towards and fantasies about prepubescent children that have either been acted upon or which cause the person with the attraction distress or interpersonal difficulty.

A Short History of Pedophilia

In order to understand the roots of pedophilia, and to understand why pedophilia continues to be widespread today, it's important to examine the status of women historically.

"The brutal treatment of women, slavery in a sense, goes back to the cultures of “The Book,” the foundations of Judaism (Torah), Christianity (Bible), and Islam (Koran). Starting with Abraham (roughly 2000 B. C.), the common father of all three religions of The Book, women were demeaned into second-hand humans or even belittled into being deemed “chattel,” whose value was less than a camel, a horse, or a goat. Ultimately, women were sex slaves without rights.

This treatment persists in modern times, since visitors on business trips to Saudi Arabia have been informed to be careful when driving there since hitting a woman is not much of a problem but hitting a camel will result in extreme penalties.

There is no age limit to “marriage” in many cultures. Even the cast system of India and other Eastern customs incorporated similar ideas. The degradation of woman also runs rampant throughout the Muslim world where women have practically no human rights and are, in effect, slaves. Thus, sex slavery and torture go back to the beginning of recorded history and is not exclusive to Christians, Jews, or Muslims.

Pedophilia and sex slavery is the end result of centuries of religions and cultures that have degraded the female.

Female slavery is endemic to male dominated cultures. Ruling cultures enslave other cultures. Women are subservient to men in many cultures and after the battles or war, the theft of gold and valuables was followed by raping the women.

This was rampant after the Russian and American soldiers took control of Berlin at the end of World War 2.

Once the female was degraded as being subpar to the male, being mere chattel, who was there to protect the children?

Rape, slavery, and pedophilia are considered the “spoils of war.”

The patriarchal cultures that developed since 3100 B. C. invented and promoted war.

In Greece and in the Roman Empire, the use of minors for the sexual satisfaction of adults was a tolerated and even prized custom.

Greece and Pederasty

"Pederasty is a phenomenon that existed in ancient Greece. To begin with, pederasty was a relationship that was an institutionalized part of the aristocratic, male society between an adult male, the erastes, and a pre-adolescent boy, the eromenos. The adult male was generally over the age of twenty-five and the boy was generally between the ages of fifteen to eighteen.

A relation between an older male and someone younger, usually a youth between the ages of fourteen and twenty. The older man was called the erastes or lover. Ideally, it was his duty to be the boy's teacher and protector and serve as a model of courage, virtue, and wisdom to his beloved, or eromenos, whose attraction lay in his beauty, his youth, and his promise of future moral, intellectual, and physical excellence.

The eromenos was generally expected to stop being in a passive relationship with an older male when his beard first started to develop. The men who had relationships with prepubescent boys around twelve or younger were generally looked down upon for their actions. According to Colin Spencer, this reproach was not for any legal reasons, but due to the fact that the Greeks thought the prepubescent boys did not have the mental capacity to be fully aware of what they were doing. According to Foucault it was not acceptable to have sex with those too young because:

...it arrests growth and disturbs the development of the signs of puberty.

The eromenos, however, was underage and under the authority of his paternal guardian until the age of eighteen. Due to this, pederastic relationships could only function with the support and accordance of the child's parents, mainly that of his father. In order for this arrangement to work, the erastes had to have good standing in the community, be fairly affluent, and follow the correct procedures in conformity to the Greek ideal of sophrōsyne (moderation).

Pederasty and pedophilia appear similar on the surface, in that they both incorporate adults with children in some form of relationship- acceptable by society or not. What then, if anything, makes them two different entities? To begin with is the age of the participating members. In ancient Greece, children before the age of fourteen were guarded closely from demoralizing situations.

Pederasty took place in the open, almost always with the acceptance of the eromenos and his parents, as well as his extended family and the overall support of the community members. Although it was a relationship between two people, the erastes and the eromenos, it also had the potential to be extremely beneficial or detrimental for everyone. Pedophilia, however, takes place in seclusion and hiding. According to Jeff Fowler, fixated pedophiles “will be patient when forming relationships with children and careful that the elements of secrecy and privacy are maintained.”

Roman Pedophilia

In Rome, men were seen even more as the aggressive penetrator than in ancient Greece. Men were able to take wives at the age of fourteen and were considered the “giver of pleasure.” Actions such as lesbianism were considered great crimes because they denied the male the ability to grant pleasure to the woman, and because the woman was actively seeking pleasure for herself by her own means. Acceptable sexual gratification existed only for the active male in any relationship. Therefore, the problem of pederasty in society can be seen, as it forces one male citizen to take a passive role in the relationship. Roman citizen boys were not able to be penetrated because it violated Roman sexual mores.

In Rome, pederasty was associated with slavery. Because young boys were legally off limits, this only left slaves and freed men as potential passive partners of a pederastic relationship. Slaves were always a viable option for a citizen man to have sex with, as long as they were his own slaves, because any shame brought down upon them was an inherent part of their subordinate nature. A slave's body was always entirely at his master's disposal, and among the services expected of a slave by a master was the fulfillment and satisfaction of the owner’s sexual desires. One could also sleep with the slaves of another male citizen, provided permission was given. This contrasts greatly with the Greek model of pederasty, however, because it is not with a freeborn boy that this relationship is happening.

In Rome, sexually unacceptable behaviors went “underground” in the sense that people concealed their promiscuous behaviors that fell outside the acceptable forms of sexual behavior in a marriage.

This was not pederasty, but pedophilia being experienced between an adult man and a citizen youth. The issue of consent was not valid in this relationship, because the state did not approve, regardless if the parents did. The action brought shame down upon the child's father, and the child did not benefit from the relation in a way a boy would in ancient Greece.

Religious Pedophilia

A historical review wouldn't be complete without taking a look at the relation of pedophilia to religious organizations, with their ability to validate beliefs by maintaining that they come from their God through his earthly 'ordained' representatives.

Judaic Pedophilia

The Talmud represents the written record of an oral tradition of Judaism. It became the basis for many rabbinic legal codes and customs for the Jewish people. Orthodox Judaism continues to stress the importance of Talmud study as a central component of Yeshiva curriculum, in particular for those training to become Rabbis.

"To this day, the Talmud remains Judaism’s highest moral, ethical and legal authority."

"The official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud published in 1935 was "Translated into English with Notes, Glossary and Indices" by such eminent Talmudic scholars as Rabbi Dr. I. Epstein, Rabbi Dr. Samuel Daiches, Rabbi Dr. Israel W. Slotki, M.A., Litt.D., The Reverend Dr. A. Cohen, M.A.', Ph.D., Maurice Simon, M.A., and the Very Reverend The Chief Rabbi Dr. J.H. Hertz wrote the "Foreword" for the Soncino Edition of the Talmud. The Very Reverend Rabbi Hertz was at the time the Chief Rabbi of England.

The world's leading authorities on the Talmud confirm that the official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud translated into English follows the original texts with great exactness. It is almost a word-for-word translation of the original texts. In his famous classic "The History of the Talmud," Michael Rodkinson, the leading authority on the Talmud, in collaboration with the celebrated Reverend Dr. Isaac M. Wise states:

"THE TALMUD IS ONE OF THE WONDERS OF THE WORLD. During the twenty centuries of its existence...IT SURVIVED IN ITS ENTIRETY, and not only has the power of its foes FAILED TO DESTROY EVEN A SINGLE LINE, but it has not even been able materially to weaken its influence for any length of time. IT STILL DOMINATES THE MINDS OF A WHOLE PEOPLE, WHO VENERATE ITS CONTENTS AS DIVINE TRUTH..."

"Shockingly, Judaism’s most revered authority actually endorses such sins as lying, oath-breaking, and indirect murder. And it even sanctions one of the greatest sins of all: child molestation.

Second century Rabbi Simeon ben Yohai, one of Judaism’s very greatest rabbis and a creator of Kabbalah, sanctioned pedophilia—permitting molestation of baby girls even younger than three! He proclaimed, “A proselyte who is under the age of three years and a day is permitted to marry a priest.” Subsequent rabbis refer to ben Yohai’s endorsement of pedophilia as “halakah,” or binding Jewish law. Has ben Yohai, child rape advocate, been dis</em>owned by modern Jews? Hardly. Today, in ben Yohai’s hometown of Meron, Israel, tens of thousands of orthodox and ultra-orthodox Jews gather annually for days and nights of singing and dancing in his memory.

References to pedophilia abound in the Talmud. They occupy considerable sections of Treatises Kethuboth and Yebamoth and are enthusiastically endorsed by the Talmud’s definitive legal work, Treatise Sanhedrin.

The rabbis of the Talmud are notorious for their legal hairsplitting, and quibbling debates. But they share rare agreement about their right to molest three year old girls. In contrast to many hotly debated issues, hardly a hint of dissent rises against the prevailing opinion (expressed in many clear passages) that pedophilia is not only normal but scriptural as well! It’s as if the rabbis have found an exalted truth whose majesty silences debate.

It was in Babylon after the exile under Nebuchadnezzar in 597 BC that Judaism’s leading sages probably began to indulge in pedophilia. Babylon was the staggeringly immoral capitol of the ancient world. For 1600 years, the world’s largest population of Jews flourished within it.

Catholic Pedophilia

Since pedophilia and slavery were institutionalized in Rome, the Roman Catholic Church is well versed in these machinations. There have been centuries of child abuse and pedophilia in the Catholic Church and as we know, an abused child is more likely to become a child abuser. Thus, the genesis of pedophilia in America and throughout the world is taught to children in Catholic schools. The dissonance of being taught morality while being treated immorally creates the split in the human psychology that can allow the evil of child abuse and torture to exist in the mind of a child trained in a Catholic school or a parishioner in a Catholic Church.

For many decades now there has been story after story about the sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church, along with legal settlements and efforts by the church to cover up much of the abuse.

It is easy to think that when we talk about the crisis of child rape and abuse that we are talking about the past – and the Catholic Church would have us believe that this most tragic era in church history is over. It is not. It lives on today. Pedophiles are still in the priesthood. Coverups of their crimes are happening now, and bishops in many cases are continuing to refuse to turn information over to the criminal justice system. Cases are stalled and cannot go forward because the church has such power to stop them. Children are still being harmed and victims cannot heal.

It is not a coincidence that the Catholic Church has had to pay out over $4 billion in lawsuits concerning child abuse and torture, yet seldom has any Catholic priest gone to jail for these crimes. In America alone, over 40,000 cases have been brought to court. These crimes go unpunished and the Catholic Church is still abusing children to this day while the Pope demands that everyone else must be moral and follow his commands. This double standard is rather shocking in the light of the evidence of 10,000 priests being charged with sex crimes in America since 2002.

These crimes against humanity should have shut down the Catholic Church as an evil corporation of war that is still unrepentant and unpunished.

Islamic Pedophilia

The Quran allows pedophilia. Though there is no verse, which gives clear sanction to pedophilia, there are some verses, which clearly allows the practice.

The Prophet wrote the (marriage contract) with ‘Aisha while she was six year old and consummated his marriage with her while she was nine years old and she remained with him for nine years (i.e. till his death).

"A man can have sexual pleasure from a child as young as a baby. However, he should not penetrate. If he penetrates and the child is harmed then he should be responsible for her subsistence all her life. This girl, however would not count as one of his four permanent wives. The man will not be eligible to marry the girl's sister." [The complete Persian text of this saying can be found in "Ayatollah Khomeini in Tahrirolvasyleh.

Marriage to a young girl before she reaches puberty is permissible according to sharee’ah, and it was narrated that there was scholarly consensus on this point.

As regards, the age of getting married for a girl, it is when she becomes physically fit for sexual intercourse. It is confirmed in Sahih Al Bukhari that the Prophet married Aisha, when she was 6 years of age, and consummated the marriage with her when she was 9 years of age.

One of the most disturbing things about Islam is that it does not categorically condemn pedophilia. Indeed, it cannot, for to do so would draw attention to the pedophilia of Muhammad, the founder of Islam. Many Muslims cannot condemn pedophilia even if they would like to, for they would have to abandon Islam. Muslims tacitly approve of pedophilia, even if they are embarrassed to say so. So mesmerized are Muslims by the example of Muhammad's pedophilia that they are unable to categorically denounce pedophilia or feel shame. It is prevalent in many Muslim countries disguised as child marriage.

Rabbi's and Jewish Pedophilia-Top Of the Heap

Media oligarchs, have completely suppressed growing and incontrovertible evidence of massive pedophilia among the orthodox Jewish community—in complete contrast to the huge publicity they have given—and still continue to give—to far fewer incidents in the Christian churches.

In the much reported child abuse cases in the Catholic Church for example, the media has ensured that the whole world knows about that scandal—even though, by the church’s own admission, around 1.5 percent of its clergy have been involved in such deviance.

Although the media has occasionally reported child abuse in the orthodox Jewish community, it has not however received the same blanket coverage—even though the rates of abuse among that community are far higher—as much as 50 percent, according to a new independent study.

According to a new documentary by the independent Vice film company, called “The Child-Rape Assembly Line” it is revealed that in “ritual bathhouses of the Jewish orthodoxy, children are systematically abused” and that one rabbi who has dared to speak out against the practice, has been abused and even threatened with death by his fellow Jews.

According to the documentary, Rabbi Nuchem Rosenberg explained what he described as a “child-rape assembly line” among sects of fundamentalist Jews.

On a visit to Jerusalem in 2005, Rabbi Rosenberg entered into a mikvah (bath house) in one of the holiest neighborhoods in the city, Mea She’arim.

I opened a door that entered into a schvitz,” he told me. “Vapors everywhere, I can barely see. My eyes adjust, and I see an old man, my age, long white beard, a holy-looking man, sitting in the vapors. On his lap, facing away from him, is a boy, maybe seven years old. And the old man is having anal sex with this boy.”

Rabbi Rosenberg believes around half of young males in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community—the largest in the United States and one of the largest in the world—have been victims of sexual assault perpetrated by their elders. Ben Hirsch, director of Survivors for Justice, a Brooklyn organization that advocates for Orthodox sex abuse victims, thinks the real number is higher. “From anecdotal evidence, we’re looking at over 50 percent. It has almost become a rite of passage.”

Even though Jews rape boys at a much higher rate than Catholic priests, we never seem to hear about it very much in the media. The Jewish perpetrators are rarely charged and when they are the sentence is often extremely light. A traditional rule, mesirah, prohibits a Jew from reporting another's wrong-doing to non-Jewish authorities; it remains a powerful influence in some ultra-orthodox communities.

The Franklin Coverup Scandal

The “Franklin cover-up,” the biggest pedophile scandal in US history and even implicated the White House.

The Franklin child prostitution ring took place between 1988 and 1991 and involved a child sex ring serving prominent citizens of Nebraska, as well as high-level U.S. politicians. The sex ring was led by "a cult of devil worshipers involved in the mutilation, sacrifice and cannibalism of numerous children". The operation centered on the actions of Lawrence E. King Jr., who ran the now defunct Franklin Community Federal Credit Union (FCFCU) in Omaha, Nebraska.

This was the biggest pedophile scandal in the history of the U.S.A. The story received some newspaper coverage but there was a TV News Media blackout on the subject. For this reason, most Americans have never heard of it.

Former republican Senator John Decamp was involved in the production a documentary called “Conspiracy of Silence” it was to air May 3, 1994 on the Discovery Channel. This documentary exposed a network of religious leaders and Washington politicians who flew children to Washington D.C. for sex orgies. At the last minute before airing, unknown congressmen threatened the TV Cable industry with restrictive legislation if this documentary was aired.

Almost immediately, the rights to the documentary were purchased by unknown persons who had ordered all copies destroyed. A copy of this videotape was furnished anonymously to former Nebraska state senator and attorney John De Camp who made it available to retired F.B.I. chief, Ted L. Gunderson. While the video quality is not top grade, this tape is a blockbuster in what is revealed by the participants involved.

Boy prostitutes 15 years old (and younger) were taking midnight tours of the Whitehouse.

The story was also covered in the New York Times and other major east coast newspapers, but because of the links to White House and control from the top the story was killed.

Allegations of pedophilia networks amongst the political and entertainment “elite” are of course nothing new. In recent years Britain has been rocked by revelations of repeated, serial sexual abuse of children by popular children’s television entertainers Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris. These scandals have raised questions about institutional support for these activities at a number of levels, including the BBC, the political classes and even royal participation in the enabling and cover-up of the abuse.

DYNCORP, a U.S. military contractor, was found to have trafficked children, and continued to receive government contracts. Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney asked then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld why this corporation continues to receive funding. His answer admitted “abuse happens.”

Some of the world’s largest multinational corporations such as DynCorp and Halliburton were exposed as major players in the global human trafficking market. These companies did not work alone, but cooperated with each other through various subsidiaries and had the luxury of government protection.

When suspicion was brought upon these companies it was swept under the rug by government officials, even high-ranking members of the establishment such as Donald Rumsfeld were implicit in covering up this scandal.

Even organizations like the UN and NATO have come under fire for running slave rings out of third world countries when they are on <em>“peacekeeping missions”. A RICO lawsuit filed in 2002 on behalf of a former Dyncorp employee directly claimed that children were being sold by employees in Bosnia.

FBI Director Comey boasted about the rescue of 82 sex trafficking victims during the tenth year of Operation Cross Country, a yearly effort by all law enforcement to end human trafficking and pedophilia in America that is part of the FBI’s Innocence Lost National Initiative. The National Center for Missing and Exploited children had 10,000 reported cases this year, yet Comey and the entire U. S. Law Enforcement had the audacity to gloat about rescuing 82 children. This demonstrates a complete lack of concern over the thousands of missing children.

The United States has become a major importer of sex slaves. Between 18,000 and 20,000 people are trafficked annually into the United States. There are 30,000 to 50,000 sex slaves in captivity in the United States at any given time. The trafficking rings reach back into the girls’ hometowns, and local law enforcement is often complicit in the sex trade. The vast majority of child sex slaves in the US are American kids. International sex trafficking is a $99 billion industry.

There is a national crisis of federal employees engaged in the child porn industry and a related epidemic at the state level. Two states, Vermont and Maine appear to be running state protected child trafficking rings with evidence of cops, judges, lawyers, clergy and government employees covering for each other. Half of all global child porn is produced in America. Estimates of the global profits from child porn range from $3-20 billion.

Child trafficking and porn are the fastest growing crimes in America. The Department of Justice has demonstrated they have no interest in prosecuting pedophiles.

The CDC estimates that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused before the age of 18. Worldwide 550 million children are survivors of child abuse. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that there are currently 617,000 registered sex offenders in the United States, and typically 100,000 of those are unaccounted for. Research has shown that an average victim of child sex abuse has to tell at least seven adults before being believed.

Bill Clinton Ditches Secret Service on Multiple “Lolita Express” Trips

Just what happened on the Lolita Express and Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, referred to as “orgy island,” was being uncovered in real time. What does law enforcement know today that they are not disclosing to the public?

Where are all the Missing Children?

From the site of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, we read:

According to the FBI, in 2015 there were 460,699 NCIC entries for missing children. Similarly, in 2014, the total number of missing children entries into NCIC was 466,949. During the last 32 years, NCMEC’s national toll-free hotline has received more than 4.3 million calls. NCMEC has circulated billions of photos of missing children, and assisted law enforcement with more than 13,700 cases of missing children. On average, 90,000 people are missing in the USA at any given time.

There are roughly 400,000 children in the US foster care system as of March 2014. Of that number, approximately 100,000 are waiting to be adopted. Approximately 55,000 children younger than 18 were reported missing from foster care systems in 2014.

Despite the fact that many people believe that slavery no longer exists, the International Labor Organization estimated that there are some 5.5 million children in slavery or practices similar to slavery.

Do you think the FBI is doing a good job after reading the U.S. government’s own statistics on the epidemic of child trafficking and pedophilia?

Another open “secret” is that ever since the days of J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI has been blackmailing politicians as a standard practice. The only people better at covering up the crime they are committing is the CIA, whose job it is to infiltrate, subvert, and control.

The United Nations and Pedophilia

Though we think that we might turn to an organization which boldly claims to represent the best interests of the world’s dispossessed refugees and displaced children to seek help with child trafficking and pedophilia, most of us won’t be shocked to find that even the United Nations has a terrible track record with human rights.

Some say that the UN is the number one producer of refugees instead of the world organization that cares for them. In fact, the UN doesn’t help anyone, at any time. Look closely at the record of UN peacekeepers and you will find they have been essentially ineffectual to help any conflict wind down. They have stood helpless in every conflict they have monitored. Crimes against humanity happen in front of their eyes and the only responses are words in a report or speeches given in New York that effect little change.

The Dark Net of the CIA

The number one use of the internet is pornography. So is it any surprise that the CIA created the Dark Net to open pedophilia sites to entrap pedophiles? But the real reason the CIA open the first pedophilia sites is much more nefarious – to entrap and blackmail politicians and the elite. Of course the CIA was happy to also use their pedophilia sites to lure pedophiles into using their credit cards to enter the site and thus inform the CIA (and FBI) of their criminal sexual intent.

Had the CIA not created these sites, there would have been no crime – entrapment is illegal. That is why we know the true intent of the Tor and the Dark Net. The article above highlights the use of the Dark Net to entrap pedophiles but the political intent of blackmail is only now coming to the foreground with the new pedophile scandals in Washington with Weiner, Podesta, Epstein and the Bush/Clinton criminal family.

PIZZAGATE

It is shocking to find that human trafficking, sex slavery, pedophilia and pagan human sacrifice rituals still continue to this day and are fostered primarily in the halls of power from the Vatican to the U. S. Congress and even the White House.

This explicitly evil industry had been well hidden, but began to be uncovered by citizen journalists and investigators showing the grotesque connections to Anthony Weiner and his wide ring of associates, including his wife Human Abedin, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, John and Tony Podesta, Jeffrey Epstein and many other people who control the political reigns of powers.

Cryptic emails to disturbing images have been scrubbed from the internet under the guise of protecting public discourse from "misinformation." But as anyone familiar with the digital age knows, the internet never forgets. Receipts remain, and they tell a story that is far more troubling than the sanitized version presented by the corporate media.

If you searched for "Pizzagate" just a few years ago, the results were unmistakably censored. The top pages shouted terms like "conspiracy theory," "fake news," "shooting," "Donald Trump," and "Alex Jones." For millions of Americans relying on mainstream media, the narrative was clear: Pizzagate was a baseless conspiracy that falsely implicated an innocent man, nearly destroyed his small, independently-owned business, and had no ties to any high-level wrongdoing. Politicians, the media insisted, were wholly uninvolved in any alleged child sex trafficking network.

What’s the real story behind Pizzagate? How did this explosive controversy begin, and why does it continue to spark debate years later?

The Origins of Pizzagate

The controversy traces back to 2016, when whistleblower platform WikiLeaks published a trove of Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails. These emails—totaling 44,053 with 17,761 attachments—sparked widespread speculation. Among the most controversial claims was that DNC staffer Seth Rich had leaked the files to WikiLeaks before his untimely death. Though his family has consistently denied these assertions, the connection has fueled ongoing questions about the source of the leak and its implications.

However, the real firestorm wasn’t just about the leak—it was about what the emails contained. As online sleuths combed through the correspondence, they flagged peculiar phrases, cryptic language, and unusual connections. What began as a fringe investigation into coded language quickly escalated into widespread allegations involving powerful figures.

If you came across photos online of toddlers and babies—one of them taped to a table—captioned with hashtags like #chickenlover (a term allegedly used as a codeword for children by pedophiles, according to investigative reports), wouldn’t you be alarmed too?

For many, seeing those images, reading the leaked emails, and noticing the unsettling connections between the key players would have raised questions. Would they still have been so quick to dismiss Pizzagate if they’d seen it all for themselves? Would they trust the media’s insistence that the controversy was "debunked"?

Recently, more people have begun questioning the official narrative. Elon Musk’s comments on tweets about Pizzagate sparked a revival of interest, while Joe Rogan has openly stated he believes there’s truth to the claims. Other public figures have also weighed in, contributing to renewed skepticism.

Suspiciously, many of the controversial images and posts have since been scrubbed from the internet by their original sources. But, as the saying goes, the internet never forgets. The receipts remain, and here’s a closer look at everything they tried to erase—but couldn’t.

John Podesta, once Bill Clinton’s chief of staff and one of President Obama’s top advisors, is center of this investigation due to his emails being released by Wikileaks. Tony and his brother John Podesta run the most powerful lobby agency in Washington. Now being revealed through their own emails are intimations and proof that bribery, pedophilia, sex slaves, and other twisted forms of evil are used to blackmail politicians with videos of their grotesque deeds. Once co-opted at the initial level of wrong-doing, these individuals fall deeper and deeper into levels of human depravity by being shown (or participating in) pedophilia, torture, and/or ritual murders. The blackmailed become puppets to those who pull their strings and co-conspirators in unfathomable evil.

Pedophilia and human trafficking exists BIG TIME.

Benghazigate Broke Open Emailgate,

Emailgate Broke Open Servergate,

Servergate and Emailgate Broke Open Weinergate,

Weinergate Broke Open Pizzagate

We have pedophilia in every state of the Country.

It's worse in California, Massachusetts, Florida and the Washington D.C. Tri-State area.

Pedophilia is the last veil.

It's considered a privilege by the elites and law enforcement has been instructed by governors and mayors to turn a blind eye to pedophilia.

One of the real reasons that people are not allowed to know who the adoptive parents are of most children, is because child protective services is actually a criminal scam. In California and several states in the South, these people are being paid to take children away from perfectly good parents who might have a few warts, and they sell them to pedophiles.

The FBI is a theatrical agency, which, by and large, is not a serious law enforcement agency. It's not allowed to go after traitors and it's not allowed to go after pedophiles.

Pedophilia is deeply embedded in 20 to 25% of the Republican and Democratic leadership in Washington, among the wealthiest bankers in New York, among the Archbishops, many Bishops and many Cardinals in the Vatican and across the country and we also have pedophile Priests as well as pedophile coaches.

Dennis Hastert is a classic example of a wrestling coach to Speaker of the House pedophile and he's one of the people that Reince Priebus covered up for.

Huma Abedin was introduced to Hillary Clinton as a young girl and has been with her ever since. It's not just Bill Clinton that has issues with this.

Pizzagate Overview

It all started when Wikileaks released emails from Hilliary’s campaign manager John Podesta’s gmail acct on Oct 7, 2016. The e-mails were not hacked by “Russians,” they were in fact leaked by people in the US intelligence community who had had enough of the Clintons and their corruption.

SO WHY WAS THERE ALL THE HYPE ABOUT RUSSIAN HACKING AND FAKE NEWS?

Because the biggest story in history just leaked out and people, especially young millennials, had taken the ball and run with it in true journalistic fashion. What’s the biggest story in history?

That there is an enormous global child trafficking; pedophilia ring that is being run for the benefit of the political and business elite, and that law enforcement and the media are complicit in a cover up.

The cold dark fact is that there is a giant undworld of child abuse that is completely unknown to most people. It has been there for decades, perhaps centuries, and its scope goes far beyond party lines or national boundaries. And “Pizzagate” was just another opportunity to bring this scourge of our species out into the light to face justice, and to free all the children locked away somewhere as you read this. Obviously those who are behind all of this knew that they must not let this get out and will say or do anything to prevent that from happening.

On December 8, 2016 the "Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act" passed in the Senate, quietly inserted inside the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Report. Obama signed of the NDAA on Dec 23 rd 2016, and the Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act is now law and will be used to control the narratives and squelch the alt media.

On May 23, 2016, Lord of the Rings lead actor Elijah Wood said Hollywood’s biggest problem has always been pedophilia. These allegations were covered in Variety, the top Hollywood magazine, among other sources such as the Sunday Times.

The actor, in a new interview with the Sunday Times is accusing Tinseltown of having a pedophilia problem, saying “a lot of vipers” are preying on children in the business.

“Clearly something major was going on in Hollywood. It was all organized. There are a lot of vipers in this industry, people who only have their own interests in mind,” he said.

“There is darkness in the underbelly… People with parasitic interests will see you as their prey….” He added that he’s been “led down dark paths to realize that these things probably are still happening.”

Amy Berg’s documentary “An Open Secret” revealed the full scope of the Hollywood pedophilia problem, and was completely squashed by the Establishment after its premiere. It was only shown in nine theaters in Denver and Seattle starting on June 5th, 2015, and was quickly removed. It eventually got distribution by cutting it from an R to a PG-13, long after the buzz had worn off.

Here’s A YouTube link to the film…

WIKILEAKS RELEASES JOHN PODESTA’S E-MAILS

The Podesta emails went public as of October 7, 2016, and were devastating to the Clinton campaign for other reasons initially.

Out of 2,060 total emails in the first Podesta collection, there are 149 instances of “pizza”, 73 of hot dog, 85 of cheese, 78 of pasta, 41 of sauce, 84 of ice cream and 47 of walnut.

The word “map,” which can refer to a telltale clue that could destroy the entire crime ring if left behind, such as through DNA evidence, appears 917 times.

That’s almost half of all the emails. These words often appear in very, very bizarre contexts that have nothing to do with food. That is one key element of Pizzagate.

The term “pizza” itself appears to be code for a sexual partner, particularly if it is a minor, and again appears 149 times.

Although “walnut” appears 47 times in very strange ways, the equally popular nut “cashew” doesn’t appear even once. This is most likely because “walnut” is a code word and “cashew” is not.

An innocuous, non-code-word junk food like "french fries" only appear 13 times. "Milk shake" only appears 6 times.

“Vegetable” only appears 24 times. “Pear” only appears 25 times. “Grape” only appears six times.

“Avocado” only appears four times. “Strawberry” only appears twice. None of these are code words.

UNDERSTAND THE CODE WORDS

Law enforcement authorities and online “Urban Dictionary” resources have identified the specific terms we just mentioned – pizza, cheese, sauce, pasta, et cetera – as code words for child sex trafficking.

Code words allow people engaging in illegal activities to have a cover story in the event that their communications are discovered.

A simple, much less serious example of code-speak would be a college student referring to a bag of weed as a “book”, such as when talking on the phone or in an email about it.

People engaging in criminal activities have always been aware of surveillance, and use code terms to avoid getting caught, or at least reduce the risk.

A simple-sounding question like “Read any good books lately?” can lead to knowing laughter in cases like our hypothetical pot-smoking college students.

Here are the main words to watch for as we move forward:

“hotdog” = boy

“pizza” = girl

“cheese” = little girl

“pasta” = little boy

“ice cream” = male prostitute

“walnut” = person of color

YOU CAN RESEARCH IT FOR YOURSELF

Pizza and other specific food terms appear in very suspicious, non-food-related ways in hundreds of different letters sent by Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta and others.

Here are three notable examples with Wikileaks links:

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/19018

I consider ice cream, its purchase, and its consumption a rather serious business. We can’t just willy-nilly toss it out and about in casual references, especially linked with the word “free”.

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30613

Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them.

Ps. Do you think I’ll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?

(cheese is code for a little girl, pasta means little boy, not sure what “playing dominoes” is)

https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/32795

Hi John, The realtor found a handkerchief, I think it has a map that seems pizza-related. Is it yours?

Handkerchiefs are apparently used to catch sexual fluids and are saved by the perpetrator as a memento. “Map” is a code word for semen. People this rich don’t care if they lost a hanky and they sure as heck don't eat this much pizza.

SPIRIT COOKING

We also learned about “Spirit Cooking,” a mock-satanic ritual involving blood, semen and breast milk. Children were in attendance, along with celebrities and other power brokers like the Podestas. Here’s a link to an email of Marina Abramovic inviting the Podesta brothers to the ceremony:

An Email from Abramovic to Podesta Brothers

So let’s have a look at what a “Spirit Cooking” ceremony is really all about. Remember the reference “cut deeply into the middle finger of the left hand”.

And here’s a photo of John Podesta with occult markings on his hands. Notice the band-aid on his Left-hand middle finger, consistent with the spirit cooking ritual mentioned above:

Notice the freaky cannibal artwork hanging in John Podesta’s office:

And John’s brother Tony Podesta is very close friends with former Speaker of the House and convicted pedophile Dennis Hastert.

Here’s a cryptic email from John to Tony about Dennis after he was caught, obviously in some kind of code:

Email from John Podesta to Tony Podesta

Yes, it’s always sad when a grown man is held accountable for raping kids…NOT! WTF?!? And what sort of "traffic" is he referring to?!?

Now let’s have a look at John’s brother Tony Podesta.

Interview of Tony by Chicago Magazine

Next let’s have a look at Tony’s unusual taste in art. He purchased a 7,000 square foot home that underwent 3 years of renovations to accommodate all of his “art.”

From magazine Inside Homes: Private Viewing-

“He regularly opens his house to casual pizza parties co-hosted by his friend James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong.”

“Notice how his flagship sculpture in the foyer of his home resembles Jeffrey Dahmer’s handiwork, complete with the absence of a head. This sculpture is called "The Arch of Hysteria":

He is also quite is fond of the artwork of Biljana Djurdjevic… Would you hang these in your home?

And finally, the Podesta Brothers were apparently staying in Portugal at the time of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance on May 3, 2007. They were staying at the residence of Sigmund Freud’s grandson Sir Clement Freud, who is a known pedophile, and his home is just 1/3 mile from where Madeleine disappeared. Here's a police sketch of the suspects along side photos of the Podesta brothers:

Sir Clement Freud was tied to Madeleine’s disappearance, in fact he befriended the parents after the disappearance:

Article About Freud’s Link to Madeleine In the Daily Beast

And Scotland Yard says they know who took Madeleine but they can arrest them, because “International Law will not allow them to be bought to justice."

So before we even get to Comet Ping Pong and James Alefantis, let’s recap:

A huge global pedophilia network has operated since at least 1980

This pedophilia ring reaches to the very highest levels of church and state

Previous investigations have been silenced by federal and local law enforcement

The Podesta e-mails are LOADED with obvious and known pedophilia code words

The Podesta's enjoy attending satanic rituals like “Spirit Cooking”

The Podesta’s have bizarre taste in art associated with satanic rituals

The Podesta brothers highly resemble suspects at a child abduction crime scene

The Podesta’s are connected and active at the HIGHEST levels of government

JAMES ALEFANTIS AND COMET PING PONG

Let’s have a look at James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong pizza parlor in Washington DC:

For starters, James Alefantis appears to be a pseudonym cipher designed to resemble “J’aime les enfants,” which means “I love children” in French.

He is also well connected with the Podestas and the Clinton Campaign:

And GQ magazine named him one of the “50 most powerful people” in Washington DC:

Now let’s look at some of his leaked Instagram posts, notice the comments for some context:

And who likes to share pictures of creepy torture rooms with the hashtag #murder?!?

And he clearly knows “Spirit Cooker” Marina Abramovic, who by the way is apparently age 70 (then):

Self-Explanatory:

“Ping pong in London sounds tempting”??? Seems like an expensive game of Ping-pong and what’s with the drugs"?!? He was smart enough to turn the label so you can't see what the drug is:

“Chicken Lovers” is a term that means “An adult male homosexual sexually attracted to underage males. Used somewhat derogatorily:

“Why does Daddy like BUTT?”

James Alefantis defended this photo below on Fox News, saying the parents were there and they did this:

“I Love Children” and “Who are these guys?”“You know”:

What you just saw above were all posts from James Alefantis.

The first five posts below appear to be from employees as the posts say Comet Ping Pong on them, and the very last one (lower right) does have a response from Alefantis:

Before we go inside Comet Ping Pong, lets take a look at this unclassified FBI document about pedophilia symbols. Remember that satanists and people into the occult are really into symbols:

Now let’s check out Comet Ping Pong, one of the restaurants James Alefantis owned in Washington. We’ll also take a look at some of some of the other businesses in the area, as they all appear to be interconnected in some way:

Here’s the Comet menu, which has a logo of two ping-pong paddles on it that looks very similar to the FBI-identified logo for Child Lover. The wooden handles form a very clear Maltese/Templar cross, tilted sideways. There is also a subtle suggestion of a human face that has been blindfolded - white strip over the two circular paddles - and gagged, as seen in the X. The "blindfold" over the paddles say "Play - Eat - Drink". This may be an acronym for PED - i.e. pedophile:

Notice the corner symbols used in the exterior sign. The crescents and stars in the Comet logo are familiar to dark scholars, as they appear around images of Baphomet, the goat-horned god. The corners also resemble the wings. Remember, Satanista are obsessed with symbols:

Inside they have unusual “all ages” live entertainment in the evenings, check out some of the posters. The last one is billed as an “Exorcism,” note the two slices of pizza groping each other:

On the walls of the club, we see strange art and writing on the walls. Here’s the “Recreation Room.” Notice the painting behind the ping-pong players, shown close up on the right below. It features being holding the dismembered heads of smaller beings:

Here’s another painting on the wall, with a man that appears to be ejaculating while playing ping pong with a smaller being. Also notice “Shut up n’ fuck” written on the upper left. According to a interview with Alefantis, these images have since been removed:

Following are paintings from an art exhibition at Comet Pizza:

Revelations From Hackers at 4Chan

Hackers on 4Chan claimed to have found a secret area of encrypted videos on the Comet Pizza website’s server.

Although they could not de-encrypt the videos, they were able to extract an image with text on it that provided instructions to those who were accessing the videos.

The instructions used code language to discuss an app that viewers would download and use one time only.

When the disclaimer said "each image below is available for $1,000 in fine print," you most likely have to add a zero to get the price they are charging for a captured child.

“We have 4 surviving pizzas from last month’s session, all are on sale at an extremely low price, as they are in poor health and not expected to survive so a requirement is that you finish eating your pizza after your session.”

“This month’s special includes a 30% discount on torture”

BESTA PIZZA

Another pizza place just a few doors down from Comet Ping Pong is Besta Pizza. “Besta” means “Beast” in Portuguese. You remember Portugal, where the Pedo brothers are exact matches to the child abduction suspect drawings? And the Besta logo is the same as the FBI’s “Boy Lover” symbol. Once the investigation revealed the meaning of their logo, the company changed it on their website, even while the original was still visible in their menu:

TERRASOL BISTRO

Across the street from the two key pizza places is a bistro called Terasol. Up until recently, Terasol had the Girl Love logo prominently displayed on their website, right below a picture of a celebrity guest who just ran for President. Notice the smaller hand inside the larger hand, inside the FBI “Girl Lover" logo:

POLITICS and PROSE

The altered version of the Besta Pizza logo appeared on the Politics and Prose Bookstore website, another business on the same block that was implicated since Pizzagate began. This business was apparently owned by Hillary's speechwriter.

As was revealed on Wikipedia at the time, the Politics and Prose storefront had the "Little Boy Lover" logo written into the ampersand symbol in the middle of the title:

BLACKWATER FOUNDER ERIK PRINCE’S STUNNING “REVEAL”

On November 4th 2016, Breitbart News featured a very significant article entitled "Erik Prince: NYPD Ready to Make Arrests in Anthony Weiner Case"

As we read further in this key Breitbart article, we hear that the mayor of NYC wanted nothing to do with the 650,000 new emails, and the NYPD feels they are proof of “great evil".

“As for [ Bill de Blasio, ] the mayor of New York City, [Blackwater founder Erik] Prince said he heard that “de Blasio wants to stay away from this.”

“The [new Clinton email] evidence is so bad, the email content is so bad, that I think even [de Blasio] wants to stay away from it, which is really telling,” he said….“For any cop that is aware of this level of wrongdoing, and they have veterans in their family…they owe it to them to stand up… and shine the light of truth on this great evil.”…

“This is stuff coming right off a hard drive that was owned by Weiner and his wife Huma Abedin, Hillary’s closest adviser for the last 20 years,” he said of the new bombshells.

“This is not from some hacker or anybody else. This is a laptop seized from a warrant in a criminal investigation.”…

“This kind of evil, this kind of true <em>dirt on Hillary Clinton – look, you don’t have to make any judgments. Just release the emails,” [Erik Prince] urged.

“Just dump them. Let them out there. Let people see the light of truth.”

WHAT ABOUT BREITBART?

On February 4th , 2011, Andrew Breitbart tweeted, “How prog-guru John Podesta isn’t a household name as a world class underage sex slave op cover-upper defending unspeakable dregs escapes me.”

Then, a year later, all throughout February 2012, Breitbart telegraphed the release of a video that he said would appear on March 1st.

This video, he claimed, would be severely damaging to Obama’s re-election campaign. “Wait till they see what happens March 1st,” he said.

Right before the anticipated release, on February 28th, 2012, he tweeted, “How much longer until they kill me (“heart attack” or “car accident”) or frame me for a crime? Read me while you can.”<em>

Andrew died of an alleged heart attack on March 1st, 2012—just two days later. Coincidence?

The coroner who conducted the investigation died of arsenic poisoning just two months later. It’s not that hard to figure out what happened here.

For those many citizen journalists who are in the know, Pizzagate was immediately recognized as the scandal that could literally take down the U.S. Federal Government, after it dissolves the Democratic Party.

This epic and rapidly crime spree had all the elements to incriminate many leading politicians and D.C. power-brokers, well-known globalists and Beltway lobbyists. Truly, this was the scandal that the American people had been waiting for.

Of all the scandals that end in “Gate”, it was the Pedophilia Pizzagate that had the potential to do the most damage to the existing criminal power structure that was shoehorned into power in Washington D.C. by the World Shadow Government (WSG).

The political power structure that has been recently dominated by the Podestas and Pelosis, the Obamas and Clintons, the Reids and Ryans has been fastidiously kept in check via an extremely effective strategy that irreversibly compromises and corrupts the political class. Of course, this is done by setting up the politician with lurid sex crimes, especially those that involve child sexual abuse and trafficking.

Even many good politicians are lured into attending an event that is presented in one fashion, only for them to be treated to a Satanic child sex ritual late in the night when they should have been home in bed. Their very attendance at such a scandalous crime scene allows them to be blackmailed and/or bribed over the rest of his or her political career.

Do you see how Congress is forever kept in perfect check by their globalist overlords, Zionist plotters and Jesuit masters? And why Congress never really investigates itself or prosecutes the President, except to root out the really good guys and gals.

The Podesta Brothers and Marina Abramovic

Let’s start with John Podesta, the former chairman of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, whose name became a focal point in the Pizzagate controversy. Among the many revelations from the infamous WikiLeaks email dump was Podesta’s connection to performance artist Marina Abramovic. Abramovic, known for her “spirit cooking” performances, incorporates congealed blood, symbolic rituals, and cakes shaped like human bodies into her events—imagery that some interpret as glorifying violence or occult practices.

In one email exchange, Abramovic invited Tony Podesta, John’s brother, to a “spirit cooking” dinner, which Tony forwarded to John. While Abramovic and her defenders insist that her work is purely artistic expression, critics argue that these performances resemble Illuminati-style rituals and raise questions about the overlap between art, power, and hidden practices.