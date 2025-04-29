Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
4h

The Survivors are now exposing these Global Psychopaths for the harms to Children they do ,hell awaits them all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
4h

Truly frightening stuff, Terra.

Now, we think we have a law and order president. But we don't.

Pam Bundie is to busy attacking student borrowers, and talking trash about the Second Amendment to care about pedophiles.

All.hopes of a fair and honest government got crashed

When Bundie came into office 100 days ago,and not one page of Epstine's client list has Ben given to us.

Thanks for your hard work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Terra Times
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture