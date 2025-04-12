At some point in their Globe Lie/Flat Earth research, everyone who discusses it with others is asked “What difference does it make whether it’s flat or a globe?”

Just asking that question speaks volumes about the awareness and possibly the motive of that individual. If it’s a friend, then they may just have been otherwise engaged or willfully ignorant and honestly curious. If it’s a shill or troll they may know the truth but are usually throwing that line to shut down any more discussion.

The fact that this question often gets asked is a testament to how effective the parasites have been at indoctrinating the masses, to the point that outrageously fake ‘scientific’ claims are accepted with absolutely no critical thought.

This would be a good point at which to take another look at the word ‘gaslighting’ as mentioned in Part 1 of this series.

Gaslighting noun

:Psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.

: the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage

The term originates in the 1938 British play Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton. Set among London's elite during the Victorian era, Gas Light and its adaptations portray a seemingly genteel husband using lies and manipulation to isolate his heiress wife and persuade her that she is mentally ill so that he can steal from her. One of the husband's tricks is to secretly dim and brighten the indoor gas lighting, insisting his wife is imagining it.

So….Gaslighting is the manipulation of someone into questioning their own perception of reality.

Which brings us back to the Globe Lie.

No one on Earth perceives that they are living on a globe because the senses don’t provide them with any evidence that they do. Their perception is that it’s flat except for some high and low terrain, but no sense of it being a round ball.

No one on Earth perceives that they are on a spinning ball, because again their senses don’t provide them with the slightest bit of evidence they are moving.

But everyone is told that they live on a spinning ball flying through space.

This is classic gaslighting at its most insidious, because we’re looking at a situation in which through existential lies, individuals are conditioned to ignore their existential perceptions from early childhood concerning where they exist.

We are taught to ignore our perceptions at a fundamental existential level.

By indoctrinating the masses into ignoring their own perceptions, the parasites who came up with this scheme opened the door to the creation of all sorts of other fakery and lies to go along with their plan for world control.

Since science and scientists, were supposedly using ‘The Scientific Method’ and therefore deemed to be bearers of truth, the creators of this globe Earth scheme regularly used them to gaslight the public. The entire population of Earth got an unhealthy dose of this during the Covid operation. And this still goes on, although more and more people are waking up to the fact that science and scientists can be bought, as can medical researchers and physicians. Most people already knew that politicians are routinely purchased.

Getting the masses to believe that the Earth is a globe was followed by the perpetrators fictional Origin of the Universe scheme, known as the Big Bang. Its essential feature is the emergence of the universe from a state of extremely high temperature and density—the so-called big bang that occurred 13.8 billion years ago. It is the idea that the universe began as just a single point, then expanded and stretched to grow as large as it is right now—and it is still stretching!

All of this big bang explanation is just a theory and absolutely not fact, but just as is the case with many other ‘scientific’ theories, the scientific cartel deliberately convinces the public that it is settled truth, just as they’ve done with the theory of gravity.

The Big Bang story was used to eliminate a creator, which along with the claim that millions of galaxies have been generated (evolved), served to put forward the idea that any one individual on Earth is an insignificant aspect of their universe. This idea of and expanding (evolving) universe was concocted in order to come up with the next piece of the plan, and that’s the claim that Evolution is the reason that humans exist since evolution allows for the idea that a Big Bang could ultimately generate flesh and blood humans. Again this eliminates a creator.

Take a look a the following video revealing the Big Bang Evolution Lies….

So the Big Bang did not happen, evolution is obviously a lie, and humans did not evolve from monkeys. And a creator exists that created everything.

Since there is no ‘solar system’, since the planets, the Sun, the Moon and the Stars are revolving above the Earth, the Creator has obviously chosen to place the primary focus on Earth and the beings created to live on it.

The rejection of the Globe Lie and the realization of the geocentric Earth exposes and ends the gaslighting operation of the parasites, and restores humans to the unique reality that the Creator obviously intended.

Once the web of lies created by the parasites, that have been used to enslave humanity, are exposed and ended, the potential exists to create a life on Earth that aligns with the beauty on the Earth manifested by the Creator.

