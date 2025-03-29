According to the U.S. Geological Survey about 71% of the Earth's surface is covered by water. Most of this water is found in the oceans, which hold approximately 96.5% of all Earth's water.

The map below is titled: Gleason’s New Standard Map Of The World

It was created by Alexander Gleason and first published in 1892.

The map is an azimuthal equidistant projection that places the North Pole at the center and expands outward, showing the continents in a flat, circular layout. It is an excellent representation of how much of the Earth is covered by water.

The Gleason’s map is also a fair representation of the Flat Earth, due to the fact that the U.S. Geological Survey has not bothered to create an accurate representation of our Flat Earth since it is forbidden to be validated.

The primary reason for showing the map is to emphasize how important water obviously is for fully understanding that the Earth is not a globe but is in fact flat.

There’s also this…..

Anyway…most of the Earth is water, so how water functions on the Earth is also a key to understanding that we live on a flat earth.

Lets Take A Look At How Water Functions On The Earth

Water Always Seeks Its Level

Water levels have been used for centuries to measure an exact level height across a surface.

All Lakes Also Find Their Level

Lake Baikal, Siberia

Lake Tahoe, California

Since water seeks its level and light doesn’t bend this is the result …

Bridges and Canals Are Built Without Taking Into Account Any Earth Curvature.

Take a look at this short (1min) video on bridges and canals…

Water Always Flows Downhill To Find Its Level

Hiding In Plane Sight

Don't Waste Time With Shills and Trolls

Understanding Perspective Is Key To Realizing the Earth Is Flat

Stay tuned for Part 5

