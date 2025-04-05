The graphic above is a typical representation of the the ‘solar system’ and the planets it contains, although Pluto is no longer officially included in the group.

Another common cartoon is the following graphic…

This one even includes some fake comets, a fake asteroid belt and fake stars to make it seem more authentic.

If you do a search for photos of the solar system, all that you’ll be shown is graphics like the ones above, for obvious reasons. The main reason being that the creators of this ‘solar system’ made it so huge that no photograph can properly show it in any detail. Of course, another critical reason is that it doesn’t exist.

Since it was already shown in previous posts in this series (see end for links) that photos of the Earth, Moon and Sun presented by NASA are CGI, let’s take a look at NASA’s supposed photos of the so-called planets compared to real photos taken by a Nikon Coolpix P900 camera...

Take a look at this short (1min) video overview of the so-called ‘planets’….

And here’s a NASA CGI ‘photo’ of the ‘planet’ Pluto….

And here’s why they released it……

They’re laughing at the gullibility of the public…..

So the NASA photos of planets are all fake. Big surprise! Not.

The phony system that was cooked up around these supposed ‘planets’ was named Heliocentric, since the claim was that the Sun is in the center with the ‘planets’ revolving around it.

I’m sure it’s obvious by now that the major flaw in this Heliocentric model is that the Sun actually revolves over the Flat Earth, as discussed in Part 6 of this series (see end for link), and the ‘planets’, better described as wandering stars, also revolve around the Flat Earth.

Here’s a few more curious NASA ‘facts’ about their concocted globe earth….

It’s also notable that the heliocentric model doesn’t permit Mercury or Venus to be seen when it’s night on Earth…..So….

The Earth is the center of celestial activity and this is known as a Geocentric system.

Some of the key ways used by the creators of the fake heliocentric system is to create a lot of fake details surrounding whatever fake science they’re pushing. Fake physics backed by endless mathematical computations is a favorite one, while also creating a theory that is treated like a proof. Another common trick used is to create lots of fake details that give the gullible enough reason to believe the lies. Many people become overwhelmed with all of the phony details and just believe the lies. You know, “Trust the Science”. This approach has been done in spades with the globe earth lie.

A prime example to get people to believe the planet scam is when they started revealing the moons revolving around some of the fake planets. Once the gullible heard about the moon Phobos that supposedly revolves around Mars, the planet fiction becomes more solidified. When something is named people tend to believe it’s a real thing. The next thing the NASA operatives do is to describe fake details about the moon Phobos and that cements the existential reality of the fake moon in the mind of the listener. Then the operative claims that they believe there might be water on Phobos or they might show a phony photograph Phobos. Here’s the one NASA has presented to the gullible….

It looks so fake it must be real.

There’s much that’s unknown about the geocentric Earth system, and that’s because all of the research is done by private individuals without any financial or professional assistance, while the perpetrators of the fake heliocentric system are funded with billions to create fancy CGI, a massive amount of media exposure, and fake space programs to re-enforce the operation. Musk’s phony plan to go to Mars comes to mind here. Can you say money laundering?

