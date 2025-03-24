As unbelievable as the ongoing Covid operation lies are for most people, there is a much more fundamental lie that virtually all of humanity has been skillfully indoctrinated to believe, without question, since early childhood. This lie is so skillfully and firmly implanted in young impressionable minds, and so re-enforced by repetition using every possible form of communication and media, that the average person can’t even conceive of there being an alternate explanation.

Gaslighting

For the few people out there who don’t know what gaslighting is, here’s a quick review….

Gaslighting noun

:Psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one's emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.

: the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one's own advantage

The core of this manipulation is centered around invalidating what a person actually experiences in reality. They don’t see what they see, hear what they hear, or feel what they feel. This has a dampening and crushing effect mentally, emotionally and psychologically over time.

The entire population of Earth was recently gaslighted by the Covid operation. Not everyone fell for it, but most did. This is possible because almost everyone has been trained not to trust what they see, hear or feel and just accept the opinion of some ‘teachers’, ‘experts’ or ‘scientists’, as well as the beliefs and opinions of their parents.

In the case of the spinning globe earth gaslighting, the manipulation begins as early as possible in childhood as demonstrated by the graphic above, before the child can even ask a question.

As soon as the child enters school they are exposed to the fake globe earth….

Take a moment to examine your psychological reaction to the idea that you’ve been gaslighted.

What’s your reaction?

Did you laugh? Did you think…that’s crazy shit? Did you say to yourself….only crazy people believe that? Did you just dismiss the idea without any further thought? Did the idea make you uncomfortable? If you’re a paid shill, did you get excited about the possibility of making some more cash steering people away from the truth, and trashing anyone that disagrees with or doesn’t respond to your talking points? If you’re a troll does it get you excited about trolling for endorphin hits?

Most people that have come to realize that the Earth is not a globe, came to that conclusion after realizing that we’ve been lied to by authorities about a great many things, including much of world history, as well as recent history.

Taking a close look at the Kennedy assassination opened the minds of many to the lies that are perpetrated by government entities in order to manipulate public beliefs.

There were so many people investigating and questioning the official story about the Kennedy assassination that the CIA came up with an official memo to its agents that told them to derisively use the label ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ and ‘Conspiracy Theory’ to tar anyone that questioned the official narrative. And look how well this approach has worked for anything or anyone the controllers want to discredit.

Anyway, the questioning of this particular event led many more people to begin to question other current, as well as, historical narratives presented as Truth.

And this ultimately led some to question the idea that we live on a spinning globe.

An obvious starting point in this questioning was to ask “What is the evidence that we actually live on a spinning ball?”, and after investigating this it became clear that there isn’t any evidence.

If you ask most people how they know they live on a spinning ball they’ll say that they’ve seen pictures of it.

Below is the original ‘picture’ of the Earth that people are referring to along with the fellow that created it, Robert Simmon….in photoshop, according to him, because “it has to be.”

And below is a series of NASA ‘photos’ of Earth that are all CGI.

How about these shots below…..

And this one is a salute to Africa…..

And of course the Russians are in on the hoax…..

Along with all the other ‘space’ agenicies…..

And how about that Disney…….

What about the Apollo 17 photo? That’s legit isn’t it?……

So the ‘photos’ of Earth are all fake.

If NASA is faking this, then what else are they faking?

Answer——Everything!

Stay tuned for Part 2 of the Greatest Gaslighting In History