Anyone that’s been researching and blogging about the actual reality of the Earth has at some point been attacked by paid shills and trolls that scour the web looking for anyone they can badger with an endless number of stupid questions as well as claims of various technical or scientific credentials. You know…the old trust the science trope. The Covid virus hoax blew that out of the water for anyone that realized the extent of the hoax.

Take a look at the following post about the fake virus to get more details…

The paid shills are often using a work sheet of questions and answers to try and frustrate their target with. They sometimes work in teams of two to increase the pressure. Their goal is to inundate the researcher with so much supposed hard science and condemnation, as a supposed authority, that the person gets flustered and moves on to acceptable, inconsequencial subjects to research, like the political circus or the mating habits of wombats.

Don’t debate these shills and trolls.

Take a look at the following short (11 min) video about debating shills and trolls….

The unpaid trolls are motivated with several possible goals. Looking for endorphin hits by being acknowledged and engaging someone is a common goal, with some getting their hit from ‘informing’ someone with their supposed ‘truths’ and others getting their hit from discrediting and bashing someone. Most trolls are just trying to get some attention from others. Because energy follows attention, they feel energized by engaging someone directly.

Since Substack, like most social media, is flooded with grazers, some of those individuals may be just grazing and run into a Flat Earth post where they believe they can grace readers with their supposed ‘scientific knowledge’ to point out where the post is wrong or the logic is faulty. Most of the time comments from this sort of grazer are condescending, since the parasites that came up with globe lie have done such a masterful job of convincing the ignorant public that anyone with alternative views is a moron. This type is definitely on Substack. I recently got a comment from what appeared to be your average grazer who was explaining about faulty logic blah, blah, blah and after all “I know a bit about physics”, blah, blah, blah.

If you post Flat Earth information you’re going to run into this sort of “I Know Science” approach by shills, trolls and grazers. Anyone who posted info about the Covid Plandemic also ran into this with the “Trust The Science” trope. So they should now know that scientists can be bought and ‘science’ based fake studies can be bought. This doesn’t just go for biological ‘science’ it goes for all of science. So it’s important to realize that statements like the one above….”I know ….. physics” or “I’m an astrophysicist” or “I’m a geographer” or I’m a “Blah, Blah, blah” doesn’t validate the information they’re spewing.

Fake Mathematics

Mathematics is used by ‘science’ to both prove true scientific claims and to obscure fake scientific claims.

Take a look at the short (1 min) video below about fake math….

A good example of the extent to which the ‘scientific’ cartel controls the narrative is their creation of Einstein as a model for brilliance.

Einstein Was A Fraud

Like so many other people on this Earth, I was led to believe that Albert Einstein was the "Greatest" scientist that the world has ever known. But just as so much of so-called 'history' has been fabricated in order to brainwash the public into believing myths that serve the parasitic controllers, so was Albert Einstein created into a mythic figure in order to support those ends.

Unfortunately, many generations of trusting students have been brainwashed into believing in this fraud, and hailed Einstein as a shinning example of scientific genius.

He was nothing of the sort. Einstein was a total fraud.

Is doesn’t take much research to realize that almost everything Einstein is supposed to have discovered was stolen from other scientists, and without citing them, claimed by Einstein as his discoveries.

He was a plagiarist and fraud.

Controlled Opposition

Another source of paid shills is controlled opposition websites and there are many of these, particularly on YouTube.

A prime example is The Flat Earth Society which was originally created by an individual to invalidate true information about the flat earth. Take a look at this short (9min) video about The Flat Earth Society….

There are legions of other controlled opposition individuals on the web, and particularly on YouTube.

People who think shills are not a threat are naive. Every post, every video they make is designed to misdirect and misinform the masses. They are wolves in sheep's clothing.

Also anyone who gets on TV is part of the opposition.

Here’s a list of some of the controlled opposition shills….there are many more….

Mark Sargent

Alex Jones

David Ike

Owen Benjamin

Andrea Cenci (Acenci)

Lord Steven Christ

Zhib Rhan

Leo Ferrari, Daniel Shenton, and The Flat Earth Society

Matt (Powerland) Boylan

Jeranism

Crrow777

Thomas Sheridon

Max Igan

Lori Frary

Steven William Engelhardt

Dave Johnson

Rayn Gryphon

Truthiracy

TigerDan

Darrell Fox

Patricia Steere

Flat Earth Marshal

Omni-Eris

Michael Cera

Zeteticism

Nacherel

JoneS SenoJ

David Weiss (DIRTH)

Mathias Kp

Jarrah White

Fiveredpears

Dan Pratt

Orphan Red

Russianvids

QuasiLuminous

Martin Kenny

FECORE

Darren Nesbit

Gary John

Celebrate Truth

odiupicku

SciManDan

Facebook group: Flat Earth Vault

Robbie Davidson

Elissa Hawke

Rock Lover

Jack Dunphy

Potato Heady Channel

Inana Snow

If it isn’t clear already, it should be obvious, that the parasites running this globe farce are committed to keeping as many people as possible confused and in the dark about the real Earth. They have a lot at stake if too many wake up.

Flat Earth Debunkers

There are also many supposed debunkers out there as another attempt to steer people away from doing there own research on the spinning globe lie. Many of these shills are on YouTube salivating at the AD revenue they can get their hands on. Most of them just copy the false info that other shills have posted.

A favorite “proof” of debunkers is the appearance from an observer on shore of ships’ hulls being obfuscated by the water and disappearing from view when sailing away towards the horizon. Their claim is that ship’s hulls disappear before their mast-heads because the ship is beginning its declination around the convex curvature of the ball-Earth. Once again, however, their hasty conclusion is drawn from a faulty premise, namely that only on a ball-Earth can this phenomenon occur. The fact of the matter is that the Law of Perspective on plane surfaces dictates and necessitates the exact same occurrence. For example a girl wearing a dress walking away towards the horizon will appear to sink into the Earth the farther away she walks. Her feet will disappear from view first and the distance between the ground and the bottom of her dress will gradually diminish until after about half a mile it seems like her dress is touching the ground as she walks on invisible legs. The same happens with cars speeding away, the axles gradually get lower and the wheels vanish until it appears as if the car is gliding along its body. Such is the case on plane surfaces, the lowest parts of objects receding from a given point of observation necessarily disappear before the highest.

Unfortunately most people have absolutely no knowledge about perspective and will accept the explanation from a supposed debunker. The reason people aren’t educated about this is obvious. If they were many would not accept this sort of debunking crap.

Take a look at this short (1min) video showing what actually happens to boats as the move toward the horizon. All you need is a Nikon P900 camera to prove the debunkers are lying.

The following quote is from a Space.com article titled ‘How To Debate A Flat- Earther’ from October 31, 2024

https://www.space.com/how-to-debate-flat-earther.html

“To put it bluntly, we know more about the curvature of Earth than almost any other topic in the realm of physical science. There are so many experiments, observations and demonstrations that have, time and time again, revealed the curve of the Earth.

And it all starts with the horizon.

As objects recede from you, they begin to look smaller and slowly disappear in a very unique way: first their bottoms become hidden, and then their tops. If you've ever watched a ship on the horizon, you've seen this for yourself. Similarly, from a great distance, the tops of tall objects like mountains are visible well before their bases.”

Once someone realizes that Space.com is obviously dispensing false information such as this, the question that should arise is what other false information are they spreading as ‘scientific truth’?

This is just one good example of the debunking crap that’s out there. There’s plenty more.

Researchers beware.

