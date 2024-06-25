The U.S. Economy Is Doomed

Share this postThe U.S. Economy Is Doomedterratimes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1Share this postThe U.S. Economy Is Doomedterratimes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe U.S. Economy Is DoomedPrepare For The WorstTerra TimesJun 25, 20241Share this postThe U.S. Economy Is Doomedterratimes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptBill Holter discusses the impending collapse of the U.S. economy with Greg Hunter.Bill is a precious metals expert and broker, a stockbroker for 23 years and a branch manager for 12. Share this discussionThe U.S. Economy Is Doomedterratimes.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsTerra TimesSubscribeAuthorsTerra TimesRecent PostsSleepy Joe's Exhausting HabitsJun 22 • Terra TimesYes- Tucker Carlson Is Controlled OppositionJun 20 • Terra TimesThe International Space Station Is FakeJun 5 • Terra TimesThis Is The EndJun 1 • Terra TimesDeath By A Thousand CutsMay 30 • Terra Times
