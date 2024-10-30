Playback speed
Canada Is Exterminating Those Injured By Covid Shots

And Anyone Else They Can (12min)
Terra Times
Oct 30, 2024
7
11
Coming to a country near you.

Canada is the test bed and normalization stage for a massive push of White Genocide/Population Reduction utilizing assisted ‘suicide’.

As the U.S. economy continues to collapse, the medical establishment will have an excuse to push people into suicide because they can’t afford treatment that will keep them alive. Death panels will become normalized, with many people supporting them if they believe it affects their ability to continue their elevated lifestyles. Many other folks who worked their whole lives to afford a nice retirement will choose death when they lose their life savings. The parasites not only know this will be a choice for many, they set things up to guarantee it.

Things are going smoothly, according to plan.

