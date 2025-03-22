Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

100% Proof Our Flat Earth Is Covered By A Dome

Proven By Sunlight
Terra Times
Mar 22, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

You read that right. Covered by a dome. This is not a surprise to people who have been researching Flat Earth for awhile. Anyone who’s actually researched Flat Earth knows that the Earth is not spinning or a globe. It’s stationary and flat. What’s not known is how extensive it is, since open exploration beyond a specific latitude in the outer regions is prohibited and guarded by several different governments. There could be other land masses beyond the forbidden points of entry.

Another thing that’s well known by Flat Earth researchers is that there are legions of paid shills on the web who’s assignment is to engage and screw with Flat Earth researchers, to discourage them from continuing to do that research. There’s definitely some on Substack. Don’t waste any time with them. If they were genuinely interested they could easily find all of the info they need by searching the web. For now. It’s a sure bet that the AI control grid will be tasked by the parasites to clear anything related to Flat Earth off the web soon.

Terra Times
Terra Times
Authors
Terra Times
Recent Posts
George Carlin - On Voting
  Terra Times
Canada Is Exterminating Those Injured By Covid Shots
  Terra Times
Registered Nurse Reveals Covid Shot Deaths in Rest Home
  Terra Times
Chemtrail Pilot Exposes Mass Genocide
  Terra Times
Assange And Wikileaks Are NSA/CIA Assets
  Terra Times
The U.S. Economy Is Doomed
  Terra Times
Sleepy Joe's Exhausting Habits
  Terra Times