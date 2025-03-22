You read that right. Covered by a dome. This is not a surprise to people who have been researching Flat Earth for awhile. Anyone who’s actually researched Flat Earth knows that the Earth is not spinning or a globe. It’s stationary and flat. What’s not known is how extensive it is, since open exploration beyond a specific latitude in the outer regions is prohibited and guarded by several different governments. There could be other land masses beyond the forbidden points of entry.

Another thing that’s well known by Flat Earth researchers is that there are legions of paid shills on the web who’s assignment is to engage and screw with Flat Earth researchers, to discourage them from continuing to do that research. There’s definitely some on Substack. Don’t waste any time with them. If they were genuinely interested they could easily find all of the info they need by searching the web. For now. It’s a sure bet that the AI control grid will be tasked by the parasites to clear anything related to Flat Earth off the web soon.