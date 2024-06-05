Playback speed
The International Space Station Is Fake

Terra Times
Jun 05, 2024
That’s right….it’s fake and all of the other space agencies are in on the hoax, which should create understandable doubt about whether some of these supposed foreign enemies are actually enemies. Russia should come to mind immediately, considering the incessant media screeching about how evil they are. It’s a show folks, put together for your distraction, and for your control and of course to money launder like there’s no tomorrow.

