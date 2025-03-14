Sodomy is a word you don’t run into much anymore due the fact that it comes from the story in the bible about the widespread sexual depravity in the ancient biblical cities of Sodom and Gemorrah.

Genesis 19 records that two angels, disguised as human men, were visiting Sodom and Gomorrah. Lot met the angels in the city square and urged them to stay at his house. The angels agreed. The Bible then reveals the sin lurking in the Sodomites’ hearts: “Before they had gone to bed, all the men from every part of the city of Sodom—both young and old—surrounded the house. They called to Lot, ‘Where are the men who came to you tonight? Bring them out to us so that we can have sex with them” (Genesis 19:4–5).

Instead of simply lynching or beating the visitors, the Sodomites wanted to show off their dominance through the act of sexual humiliation— much like a modern prison rape.

The angels proceeded to blind the men surrounding the house and urge Lot and his family to flee the city. The wrath of God was about to fall. Lot and his family fled the city, and then “the Lord rained down burning sulfur on Sodom and Gomorrah—from the Lord out of the heavens. Thus he overthrew those cities and the entire plain, including all those living in the cities” (Genesis 19:24).

What was the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah? According to Genesis 19, the sin involved homosexuality. The very name of that ancient city has given us the term sodomy, in the sense of “copulation between two men, whether consensual or forced.” Clearly, homosexuality was part of why God destroyed the two cities. The men of Sodom and Gomorrah wanted to perform homosexual acts on what they thought were two men.

This is not to say that homosexuality was the only reason why God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah. Ezekiel 16:49–50 gives some more insight: “Now this was the sin of your sister Sodom: She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before me.” So, the sins of Sodom included pride, apathy, complacency, idleness, and unconcern for the underprivileged.

Ezekiel 16:50 adds that a sin of Sodom was that they did “detestable things.” The Hebrew word translated “detestable” refers to something that is morally disgusting. It is the same word used in Leviticus 18:22, where homosexuality is an “abomination.” Jude 1:7 also weighs in: “Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion.” So, again, while homosexuality was not the only sin of Sodom and Gomorrah, it does appear to be the primary reason for the destruction of those cities.

Those who attempt to explain away the biblical condemnations of homosexuality claim that the sin of Sodom and Gomorrah was inhospitality. That’s one of the sins—the men of Sodom and Gomorrah were certainly being inhospitable. There is probably nothing more inhospitable than homosexual gang rape. But to say God destroyed two cities and all their inhabitants simply for being inhospitable ignores some obvious details of the story.

Sodom and Gomorrah were guilty of many other sins, but homosexuality was the principal reason God poured fiery sulfur on the cities, completely destroying them and all of their inhabitants. To this day, the area where Sodom and Gomorrah were located remains a desolate wasteland. Sodom and Gomorrah serve as a powerful example of how the God of the Bible’s Old Testament feels about sin in general and homosexuality specifically.

It’s a safe bet that the men gathered at Lot’s door weren’t there to kiss and hug the ‘men’ inside his house.

Thus the association of the word sodomy with male homosexuality which includes anal penetration.

One may believe the stories in the Old Testament or not, but it isn’t necessary to use this story as a basis to condemn anal penetration with a penis or any other so-called sexual device.

A little bit of common sense makes it clear that the anus is created as an exit for solid waste from the body, it’s not an entrance for anything, much less the male sexual organ, which is obviously designed to be inserted in the female vagina in order to fertilize the female ovum.

And this goes for the anus of a Man or a Woman, Boy or Girl.

Unfortunately Common Sense is in short supply these days thanks to the parasites running this depraved shit show, and the willful ignorance of most of the public.

History Of Sodomy Laws

A sodomy law is a common term for a law that forbids certain kinds of sexual activities. In some cases, the law prohibits certain behavior between both heterosexual and homosexual individuals, while other laws specifically target homosexual activity only. Sodomy laws are common in some parts of the world, including some African, Asian, and Middle Eastern countries. Since the late 20th century, the number of countries retaining sodomy laws has significantly decreased.

The history of sodomy law is closely wrapped up with religious concepts. Throughout most of history, laws prohibiting some actions involving sexual organs were commonplace in most of the world, resulting in jail or even death for the convicted.

Sodomy laws often are based on the idea that the state has the right to enforce some level of moral conduct. According to the tenets of certain religious and moral systems, sex acts that can't result in procreation or are done purely for pleasure are considered immoral and go against God’s plan. In addition, some proponents of sodomy laws suggest that sexual activity other than heterosexual intercourse can result in increased risk for disease transmission (true), and should be guarded against as a matter of public health. Constipation (fudge packing) and damage to the intestinal wall from the proteolytic enzymes excreted by the sperm, are definite health considerations.

Opponents of sodomy law take issue with the idea that the government has the right to regulate private sexual activities between consenting adults. Moreover, in countries like the United States where the Constitution effectively guarantees the right to privacy, opponents suggest that laws banning certain sex acts violate these rights. In the landmark Lawrence Vs. Texas court case of 2003, the US Supreme Court voted to overturn all sodomy laws in the the United States, overruling a 1986 judgment on the same issue. The reasoning given in the ruling suggested that a sodomy law that forbids private activities between adults violates the 14th amendment of the US Constitution by not following due process of the law.

Normalization Of Sodomy

The normalization of sodomy has been a long time in process, with a particular emphasis on all of the White countries of European origin, thanks to the concerted efforts of the creators of The Protocols.

Their perpetration of the White Genocide operation includes every conceivable way possible to prevent reproduction and to kill off as many whites as possible.

Take a look at the following post for more info on White Genocide:

And one definite way to decrease reproduction is to normalize sodomy.

There aren’t any babies coming out of that location.

It also serves to increasingly normalize male homosexuality. No danger of whites creating babies there.

And of course, since the parasites have control of all of the media, they’ve been pushing sodomy on teen girls. Here’s an article in Teen Vogue from 2017:

When the article was initially posted, it did not include any disclaimer that encouraged readers to use protection. However, in an update, the writer added, "This article has been updated to include the importance of using protection during anal sex."

In response to the backlash Teen Vogue received over the controversial article, the magazine's digital editorial director — Phillip Picardi — expressed his disgust on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of himself kissing another man while holding up his middle finger, Picardi claimed that the magazine had been "inundated with hate mail saying we promote sodomy and want teens to get AIDS."

"It's funny," he continued, "because I went to Catholic high school and had 0 sex education. I also had a teacher tell me gay sex was a sin in God's eyes."

Picardi added, "The backlash to this article is rooted in homophobia. It's also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today."

There’s a legion of perverts out there that are pushing this rot.

Take a look at the following post to read more about the ongoing operation by the parasites to create & normalize Weimar 2.0 in the U.S. Corporation:

And as usual the media controlling perverts have strived to butcher the English language modifying word meanings and inventing new words to try and take the stink off the original accurate words that describe perversions:

Perverts are now known as Gays

Anal insertion is now known as Anal Intercourse or Anal Sex

Perverts who sexually assault children are known as Pedophiles (love of children)

And of course, the same people who control pornography in the U.S. Corporation also control Hollywood so a key part of the normalization is infiltrating every movie and TV show possible with every type of pervert.

Along with this flood of various types of perversion has been a longstanding operation to feminize boys and masculinize girls to create more homosexuals and thus less and less reproduction of whites. And it’s been working fabulously. Take a look at this post to read more info on the deliberate emasculation of men:

Prisons and Sodomy

Getting back to the common prison version of sodomy, isn’t it all about humiliation, degradation, submission and control? And underneath is a resulting rage that is normally suppressed by the victim.

While no court has ever expressly condemned a prisoner to be punished by sodomy, the practice is nevertheless a common tool by which prison guards, police officers, and other agents of state power control the bodies of those who are deemed deviant or unworthy of physical security and freedom. Sodomy remains an important form of disciplinary control today, being used by state agents like correctional officers to produce “subjected and practised bodies” that are easier to manage and dominate.

The sexual assault of male prisoners may be the most common way in which sodomy operates as a disciplinary technique.

In prisons, sodomy serves two functions. First, the reality of prison rape creates and reinforces dominant hierarchies of power inside American prisons, with correctional officers physically and symbolically dominating inmates through the use of sexual violence. At the same time, the threat of being raped in prison is also leveraged by state agents as part of a wider carceral campaign against marginalized communities, with prosecutors and police officers using threats of sodomy to scare individuals into signing plea deals or obeying police orders.

Sodomy and Mind Control Programming

Keeping in mind this use of sodomy in prisons, let’s take a look at a much darker related use of sodomy and that’s the use of sodomy in Mind Control Programing.

Following is an interview by Elana Freeland of Marion Knox, who works with victims of mind control programming.

Elana: Marion, where I want to start is with your statement that the presence of Elohim spirits usually indicate Freemasonic programming that is installed by sodomy. Does that ring a bell?

Marion: Yes, it does, and I would like to broaden that a little bit. Ron Patton once did an article on Monarch programming. Based on what you might call research or what I have discovered in maybe 500 people over a period of ten years — I’m just guessing because I don’t keep records — this is my impression: the most vulnerable age for preparing a person for mind control is between two and four years of age because of the development of the child’s mind at that age. Traumatic things can damage them worse than if they were younger or older. Also, in order to be programmable there needs to be a change in the way their mind works between two and four. That change can only be achieved by sodomy.

Elana: What is it about sodomy that does that?

Marion: It attacks the nerves at the base of the spine and causes something neurological to happen within the brain. It also has a spiritual, demonic component to it that affects the person’s mind in a way that nothing else will, as near as I can tell. In other words, I would state it this way: for a person to be able to develop multiple personalities, they would have to be sodomized between two and four.

Elana: For all multiple personality disorders?

Marion: As far as I know. It’s not commonly told this way because sodomy puts in a deaf and dumb spirit and causes memory loss so that some people may remember occult rituals but won’t remember the sodomy. But sodomy is the foundation of the whole thing. It is called “the key of David” by the Rothschild Illuminati.

Elana: When you say Rothschild Illuminati, you’re not talking about just the Rothschild family?

Marion: No, I’m talking about all of the occult people all over the world. This goes back to Nimrod. This is the Egyptian initiation of the child to open the third eye.

Elana: Are you saying that back in Egypt in 3000 B.C.E., when the priesthood was at its peak, they were using sodomy for their initiations?

Marion: As far as I know, sodomy is always used in the occult going clear back before the Flood. Sodomy is Satan’s sex or Satan’s new birth of the child. I don’t believe anybody can become fully illuminated unless they have been sodomized at around three years of age. If they wait to touch that person until they’re ten, twelve, fifteen years old, they will never be fully illuminated because you can’t open the third eye after about five or six years of age.

Elana: The third eye meaning the pineal gland between the eyes?

Marion: Yes. I have traced migraine headaches from anal sex. It comes up the spine, over the back of the head right into the forehead.

Elana: All migraines, or —

Marion: No, I’m not saying all migraine headaches are from sodomy because I had one once that was put on me by a retired chiropractor and he did not sodomize me. But I think he was a sodomite. Basically, Satan cannot sodomize someone on his own, but he can influence somebody to sodomize someone else and then it’s like having Satan sodomize them and put the sodomy power within them. Sodomy is spiritual. I get intense about this because it is so clear, and the Bible is the best source for discovering this.

Elana: Regarding Illuminati and Rothschild —

Marion: Let’s leave Rothschild out of this. Not everybody is Rothschild unless you are using Rothschild as a loose term like Illuminati. With Illuminati referring to the wider spectrum, there is a Rothschild element and a Masonic element, but probably as sinister as any is the Jesuit element. I cannot prove this, I wish I could, but I believe that to become a full-fledged Jesuit you would have had to have been sodomized by the time you were three years of age. I believe they’re all sodomites.

Elana: The entire Society of Jesus?

Marion: I don’t think you can become powerful in the Society of Jesus without being involved in sodomy at some point in time.

Elana: Marion, when you say the third eye, I think of the ability to see visions, to see things we normally can’t. Is that what you’re talking about?

Marion: To make a mystic with those capabilities requires sodomy because sodomy changes the way the mind works; it opens the mind up to the spirit world.

Elana: So it’s the same effect on male or female children?

Marion: Absolutely, and you never know what the effect is going to be. One might be one way and one another, but to be able to become a mystic, whether it’s a Catholic mystic or any other kind of mystic, that is the route to go. I call that the Legion mindset.

Elana: Let’s go back to the Elohim and Legion. What are the differences?

Marion: The Legion mindset has the Strong Man spirit in it. It’s like the House of the Strong Man: its foundation can develop into a mystic, or into multiple personalities. The Legion mindset would be what Alice in Wonderland is all about. The Elohim spirit is just one small item.

Elana: But they’re inserted through sodomy, as well?

Marion: Yes. I think the spirit called Elohim in people who have gone through Masonic ceremonies enters with sodomy.

Elana: But the word Elohim in the Old Testament is actually a good word —

Marion: Not always, because the word means “spirit.” I think if you check the original, when Samuel came up, the witch of Endor said she saw the Elohim coming up. So she saw the spirit coming up, not God Almighty. In the occult world, they have many Elohim. Why do you think that Wicca’s magic circle has the name Elohim and Adonai? Do you think that’s God Almighty? I don’t think so.

Elana: So they may have spirits that are stand-ins for other —

Marion: Basically, the sodomy spirits would call themselves the I AM spirits. When you have someone who has a sodomy spirit, that sodomy spirit claims to be God. So then it’s just the next step to use the names that we associate with God. Mormonism says that Elohim had sex with Mary to birth Jesus. Do you think that was Almighty God? I don’t think so. Joseph Smith was a peepstone gazer; he had the third eye open. He was a molester, had been a Mason and copied Masonic ceremonies for the Temple ceremonies.

Elana: From what you have learned from the people you have deprogrammed — you don’t like that word, do you?

Marion: You can use the word deprogramming, but it is used in circles that are not Christian, and basically a lot of what they call deprogramming is reprogramming. I like to think of it as changing a mindset. But go ahead and ask your question.

Elana: I’m trying to establish a relationship between the Illuminati and Freemasons.

Marion: Okay. In the true sense of the word, Illuminati is a class of people that have illumination in common. In the political sense, you might have people who have joined an organization called the Illuminati — like being a Democrat or a Republican. But in the true sense of the word, the Illuminati refers to enlightened or illuminated ones.

Elana: And they can be from any brotherhood or organization?

Marion: Yes.

Elana: And they have gone through some sort of initiation for that?

Marion: In a spiritual sense, they have been illuminated or initiated into the illumination of Lucifer. The initiation into the light of Lucifer is achieved by sodomy of the three year old. However, if that person does not follow through, he can become a dud — he doesn’t go anywhere, so he hasn’t really risen to any rank within the movement of the body of the Illuminati. They have certain degrees associated with being a high-level Illuminati — you wouldn’t get there simply by being initiated as a three year old. The initiation of the three year old is the beginning requirement of someday rising up into the ranks of a group that is considered to be the Illuminati. A lot of people think of the Illuminati as being a political group of people, but in another sense it’s a brotherhood of sodomites that’s like family.

Elana: When you say ‘like family,’ are some blood related and most not?

Marion: I’m saying sodomites feel a family bond, whether related or not.

Elana: Sodomites — Illuminati or otherwise. Is sodomy ritually continued after three years old?

Marion: The Illuminati is Lucifer’s church, the mystical body of Satan.

Elana: Is sodomy like communion for them?

Marion: No, sodomy is like being born again.

Elana: Do they do it over and over?

Marion: Yes, but especially in intense programming, like Monarch or mind control programming, sodomy is used over and over and over. Those who have programmers or keepers, they’re using sodomy all the time to keep the person in line.

Elana: Is sodomy a threat or is it pleasurable to the sodomized?

Marion: Those who have been programmed have a locked-in three-year-old mindset which is the core of the programming. Say they’re eighteen or twenty years old and somebody comes up and knows the signal or says the code word to call out the three-year-old core. The person then goes into the three-year-old state to be sodomized, then the sodomites program into their minds what they want to program in, and when that person wakes up they probably don’t even remember that anything happened. Basically, a person reverts back to the three year old to be a total victim to the sodomy.

There are many ramifications of this. If you read the book by Cathy O’Brien, she says that a high-level politician gave her messages to take to the King of Saudi Arabia. The politician would access her sex alter, repeat the message, bring her out of that sex alter, ship her overseas, and when she got there the King would access her sex alter and get the message word for word from the high-level politician and return an answer. That basically is a picture — she didn’t say it was sodomy but that’s what they do.

Sodomy puts them into a trance where you can program in directly to the subconscious memory file without any interference of the conscious mind. Sodomy is what puts the person into that state where you can do it. They might even get them so highly programmed that they can just say the word or repeat the code.

Elana: Can you use sodomy for programming after childhood?

Marion: You can program a 50-year-old person with sodomy.

Elana: But would you have had to have done it at least once when they were small?

Marion: To get a mind control slave, yes. You can’t take a 20-year-old person and make a mind control slave out of them by waiting until they’re 20 years old to do it. To program them like TV and movies industry do — you could not make a Monarch programmed person if you hadn’t started with them as a child.

Elana: Have victims actually used the word Monarch to describe their programming?

Marion: One of the people I worked with came up with the idea that the wings of the monarch butterfly are actually the pelvic skeletal shape. Then if you add sodomy, you add the abdomen of the butterfly. The other thing about Monarch would be that these people are told they are royalty or “chosen ones,” given that a lot of bloodline families in power in the United States claim to be descendants of European royalty or descendants of monarchs. You could look at it that way. I say that Monarch programming is basically sodomy programming.

Some people are being kept in bondage by sodomizing themselves. Sodomy is used to re-boot the computer and reactivate the programming.

Elana: Do you think this is at all behind the big push to accept homosexuality as normal?

Marion: Of course.

Elana: Do you think all homosexuals are sodomized early?

Marion: I don’t think that very many homosexuals become homosexual without being sexually abused early. They may not all have been sodomized, but a large portion were.

As far as religions go, Catholics and Masons are at the top of the list. It’s possible that the Catholic hierarchy may even have an unofficial doctrine to sodomize three year olds so as to bind them to the Church. They say, “Give us a child until he’s five and he’ll always be Catholic,” but they don’t start any religious training with the children until they’re five. I recently freed a guy who was sodomized by a priest when he was probably three and then at thirteen was put in Boys Town in Nebraska, and the priest there would take him into a room, lock the doors, and make him do whatever he wanted him to do. A first-hand witness of the corruption at Boys Town.

Elana: What about Skull and Bones, Scroll and Key — fraternities of elite sons — do you suppose they’re using sodomy as well to make deep bonds for the sake of money and power in the families?

Marion: I can’t imagine they haven’t. What is Skull and Bones anyway but the order of death? Why are they doing things connected with the dead? Sodomy is the biggest occult power source there is, so how did they get their power without it? I was not there, I was never invited to go there, I could not have gone there because I was never a victim of sodomy as a child. Now, the Masons do recruit people who are innocent bystanders just for the image and the dues. But the real driving force of the Masons are the sodomites, just check the de Molay thing.

Elana: Tell me a little more about the deep bond that forms among men because of sodomy.

Marion: Let me tell you a little story. I have been trying to help a woman for the last five years to get free of the bondage and victimization that began when she was a child. She was married to a guy who’s wealthy and works for Nike, and is also a cross-dresser. I even met with the cross-dresser and uncovered that his grandpa was a Mason who treated him like a little girl and sodomized him. This was from his mind, not mine — but he didn’t want to believe it and get right. They have four children, and she’s been sitting there with the damage to the children.

She’d been trying to get something to pin on him, like his pornography on the internet, but he always lied his way out of everything. I called her out of the blue the other day and she had filed for divorce but still didn’t have anything on him. So I said, “Do you suppose you might have a spirit of his, like the Strong Man?” So I checked it out and the answer that came from her mind was that the spirit of her husband had entered her on her wedding night by sodomy. All she can remember is that the wedding night was a bad night. I cast it out. She had a bright red rash on her when we were talking about this, but when I cast out the Strong Man spirit with her husband’s name, put in with sodomy, within minutes the rash was completely gone.

Within the week, she happened to be at her husband’s new house where the daughter was, and the daughter said, “Let me show you something.” They went into a big walk-in closet where there was a suitcase with another locked suitcase in it. The daughter got the key, opened up the little suitcase, and there were women’s paraphernalia, lingerie, even the tool to sodomize himself. She could not find any evidence on that guy until I got rid of that spirit of sodomy from him. Her eyes and the daughter’s eyes were opened.

Sodomy has a spiritual component in it that is far more sinister than anybody recognizes. It is the most underrated evil power to the general public. But to the people who are in the know, they know that this is the ultimate rebellion against God Himself. This is what they hope to use to gain the whole human race for their side and defeat God Himself.

Elana: I’m convinced you’re right that for both mind control and male bonds of power, sodomy is somehow key. What about another brotherhood, the Special Forces — Navy SEALS, Green Berets — elite cadres?

Marion: From what I can gather, I believe they are chosen because the men start out as victims as three year olds. I worked to help get a guy free whose mother ran a topless bar down in California and he had a tremendous internal rage. He didn’t do very well in school and he had his problems with drugs, but a guy came along and got him a full ride of four years at West Point. He should never have gotten in there. He went in on a football scholarship, but when they got him in there they switched him to a boxing scholarship because when he got into boxing, the rage could be turned on. He heard that some of the initiations coming up in the second West Point year included sodomy. I don’t know that they subjected him to sodomy, but he quit before he went more than one year.

Just like in war, where traumatic things happen that soldiers can’t remember, this is what sodomy does to the child. The denial system that kicks in produces at least in some people the ability to compartmentalize. When you compartmentalize, you can be in a certain compartment of your mind without detracting from other compartments of your mind. If you’re in the pure rage compartment, you don’t have any kindness or love diluting it.

Elana: So in the profiling that the military might use in order to find a man who fits the untapped rage pattern —

Marion: I could make a profile! I could take a few victims that are healed and sit them down beside me and we could bring the people through an interview and we could profile them.

Elana: Why do I think this programming through sodomy acts so much more powerfully on males than on females?

Marion: It doesn’t, but males and females are different. Females are best for becoming programmed computers or human recorders. Most women are more capable of creating multiple personality systems because of the way their minds work. But the fact is that men are more aggressive, so the percentage of women who are sodomized and become perpetrators is far lower than the percentage of men who become perpetrators. They’re all victims to start with, but women just go on being victims, they don’t tend to turn into perpetrators themselves. I’ve worked with men who did not become perpetrators and remained victims, just like the women; and I’ve seen evidence of women who became perpetrators. Witches are perpetrators and just like men, they’re molesters. I’ve worked with people who had women sodomizing them with objects, molesting children. But the percentage is lower with women than it is men. A higher percentage of men will transition from victim to perpetrator. And I’m convinced that there are some men who compartmentalize in such a way that they do not on the average remember acts of molesting; they will only remember if they get into that compartment. Otherwise, they have amnesiac barriers between the different compartments of their minds. Women are that way, too. A perpetrator with an amnesiac barrier is a sad, sad case because they can switch into that compartment and go out and molest, then switch out and not remember. This is the kind of person they use in Special Forces for their assassination teams because they can activate the hidden compartment that has been programmed for assassination and send them out on a mission. (The Bourne Identity) A man who claimed to have been in the South African Special Forces told me of two cases where he was sent to assassinate, one in a national park in South Africa, and another in London.

Elana: So sodomy doesn’t need to be used; the trigger word can just be used to activate that compartment.

Marion: I don’t know. I think that they could use sodomy and make them forget the whole thing. People have been sodomized and they couldn’t remember for three or six months after it had happened. We didn’t know what was wrong with them, and then later found out somebody took them out and sodomized them.

Sodomy is a spiritual thing. Let’s say Ben sodomizes either a man or woman. When he does that, that person has a spirit by the name of Ben that changes the way that person relates to things. This can even be as an adult. You can’t put the Legion mindset in when they’re 40 years old, but you can put Ben in when they’re 40 years old and it will change the way that person thinks. I’ve had different women who separated from abusive husbands and for some reason couldn’t break loose of the soul tie to their husband, but when we cast out the sodomy spirit by their husband’s name, their feelings about their ex-husbands changed. The most classic example is the lady who had slept with her husband before they were married, committed adultery at 40 years of age, and when I commanded the Strong Man to give its name it was her husband’s name that entered at 40 when he sodomized her. That spirit of sodomy was more damaging to her than the spirit of adultery or fornication.

Elana: What is the relationship between sodomy and the House of the Strong Man?

Marion: If a person is sodomized, the Strong Man spirit that Jesus spoke of will be the spirit of the sodomy. It’s actually an unclean spirit and a familiar spirit with the name of the person who did the sodomy. So when you sodomize a three year old, you build the doll house with the three year old trapped inside, and every time that person is sodomized from that point on a Strong Man enters. So let’s just say Joseph sodomized the child — now Joseph and the three-year-old child are in the house locked in the core of the mind. Along comes Jack and sodomizes the girl later — now, there’s Joseph, the child, and Jack. Then comes Ben later, then comes Sterling, then comes Red, then comes this guy and that guy — you’ve got a whole legion of sodomites and every one of them has a name, which means that you’ve got many spirits of the sodomites in the House of Joseph the Strong Man, the original sodomizer.

Elana: Sodomy stands behind multiplicity —

Marion: I haven’t found anybody who was just sexually fondled and became multiple, and I’ve never found anybody who went through occult rituals without sodomy. So I can’t tell you whether being put through a sacrifice ritual without sodomy makes a multiple. People are trying to say that would be the case — that the ritual murders and sacrifices are traumatic enough to produce MPD — but I’ve never found a case out there that only had sacrifice. They’ve always had the sodomy. They don’t always remember it, but when push comes to shove, they’ve got the symptoms. The occult groups know — and they think all Christians are stupid and can’t catch on — they know that sodomy is required to achieve what they want to achieve.

If you check this thing out, you’ll find that all the idolatry going clear back to the days of the children of Israel in Egypt have sodomy in it.

Nothing wrong with marrying, buying and selling; every civilization does it. What’s the common denominator of these three times? We have more sodomy now out in the open than we’ve ever had. Lot was in Sodom — that’s where the word sodomy comes from. It meant anal sex, or as they’re calling it now anal intercourse. What other kind of sex do you think they could produce on those angels that they tried to break the door down to get to? They wanted to get their supernatural power. The belief in the occult world is if you could sodomize God, you’d get God’s power. You become as gods through sodomy; that’s the way the Greek gods became gods. Alexander the Great was a great sodomizer and his Greek army was the most fierce. Hitler tried to pattern his SS and military after the Greek warriors using sodomy. When you put that all together, the civilizations that God wiped out boiled down to the practice of sodomy.

Elana: So sodomy is a lot more common than people give it credit for.

Marion: Now they’re putting sodomy pornography on the internet. I met a lady who had a web cam set up in her home for the internet and would sodomize herself in the nude for the guys out there to watch. She had been a church secretary.

Elana: Is sodomy the connecting link between satanism, Freemasonry, and other groups, including Jesuits?

Marion: You remember Aleister Crowley. He was a 33rd degree Mason. I talked to Bill Schnoebelen one time and asked him, “Where did the Masons get the sodomy?” and he said, “It came by Aleister Crowley from black magic Hinduism.” Well, that isn’t the only place it came from.

Elana: How do you picture where demons live?

Marion: The demon is a figment of your mind, it lives in your mind.

Elana: Is its origin in your mind as well?

Marion: You take a three-year-old child, untouched. Somebody sodomizes the child, the guy’s name is Joe. Now, all of a sudden the child has a sodomy demon called Joseph riding with him. That thing was conceived or reproduced from the Joseph demon that the man had who sodomized that child. Where’d it come from? It was birthed in the child’s mind by the act. It didn’t have to come from anywhere; it just was birthed, reproduced right there. The child was given a copy. Joe is like a copy machine that can reproduce another copy. I don’t feel all demons are that way, but that kind are. They don’t live in the bloodstream, they don’t live in the genes; they live in the mind.

Elana: Is sodomy worse than incest?

Marion: A lot of the incest that’s occurring is sodomy. I’ve heard that in Mexico Mexican fathers sodomize their daughters to be able to control them and bond them to the family, but they don’t give them vaginal sex so they can preserve them as virgins for their husbands. What a crock of bull! I’m convinced that Muslim hatred for non-Muslims comes from sodomy. Their rage has to come from sodomy.

Elana: I’ve heard that sodomy is rampant among Muslims, but I thought it was because of the laws that support revenge against men who make advances on women — that this Muslim law is what makes them turn to boys. But you think it’s more than that?

Marion: Of course. Why would any normal man turn to boys? Even with those laws, I wouldn’t turn to boys.

Elana: So men are conditioned because they’re sodomized as children?

Marion: I think so. One guy I know knew a Saudi who said that over there women are for children and men are for love. The violence and hatred in that kind of stuff is produced by sodomy; it produces the internal rage.

THE BOTTOM LINE ON ALL OF THIS -DO AT YOUR OWN RISK AS WELL AS YOUR PARTNER’S RISK!!!