Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danway's avatar
Danway
Jun 2

Straight, White, right of center, men are their most dangerous enemy. We need to be living up to that expectation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MoT's avatar
MoT
Jun 1

Gotta hand it to white wymyn. They got what they were bitching about and they're still not happy. Figures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Terra Times
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture