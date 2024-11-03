Folks…this is way beyond just being frustrating at this point.

Have you spent any time talking to random people at work, in your neighborhood, while shopping, when at an entertainment event or even with your own family, and consistently find them to be abysmally and willfully ignorant to a degree that is startlingly unimaginable for you?

I know this is nothing new for many that recently suffered through the plandemic dealing with co-workers, family and friends, many of whom were undoubtedly steadfast in their obstinancy about germs and vaccines.

Unfortunately for many millions, a major effect from the Covid shots has been to severely damage the brain causing a long list of nervous system issues and decreasing the ability of those affected to comprehend what’s going on around them or happening to them.

This just makes it harder to communicate with far more people than before the shots were targeted at the masses, increasing the number of people who are ignorant and unaware of the insidious operation that is playing out before them.

I experienced the clearest sign of what lies ahead for the ‘Land Of The Free’ on a Saturday during the mask mandates where I live, when I went to a packed Costco and although I had no mask on, I didn’t see another person without a mask.

It got to the point that during subsequent trips to Costco, if I saw another person without a mask we would acknowledge each other with a nod or handshake, since it would be only one or two at most. Not a good sign, to say the least. I even got accosted by what came to be known as a ‘Karen’ during one of the trips there. I was looking at some produce items and I heard someone behind me say “Put Your Mask On”. I turned around and said “What?” and she said “Put Your Mask On” more emphatically. I just told her to mind her own business, but she kept repeating it, so I finally just ignored her and moved on.

When I was checking out I saw the same woman walking in front of the registers with a scowl on her face while walking from the direction of the Service Desk. My guess was that she went there to complain and they told her not to bother other customers and let them deal with it. When I was leaving I stopped by the Service Desk and mentioned that I was harassed by a customer about not wearing a mask and the person said they thought that was terrible and to let them know if it happened again.

Of course their mask rules got stricter after that, like everywhere else..

And we clearly haven’t seen the end of this control game. The worst is yet to come, particularly because the masses made it clear that they will follow all orders no matter how arbitrary they are.

The fact that almost everyone now willingly carries a tracking device with them everywhere is also a clear sign of doom for freedom.

I’ve had many conversations about smart phones with people and they are so addicted at this point that they are clearly incapable of comprehending the part they are playing in the transition to the total control scenario that the parasites are building around these devices.

When the Intelligence Agencies and DARPA came up with these tools of control, they must have been ecstatic. Of course they had prototypes long before the phones were released for public control, just like they did with Television technology.

And the media arm of this parasitic cartel did a great job of getting the younger generation programed for these tracking/radiation devices by creating exciting futuristic space movies and TV series such as Star Trek, using ‘communicators’ to prime the kids for the release of cell phones and ‘smart’ phones. Steve Jobs was working with DARPA to create these and be the front man for this New World Order technology.

The universal ignorance about the negative biological effects from these devices is a testament to the extent the public has been deliberately dumbed down. Over time the corrupt medical system has created so many different symptoms of illness in so many people that telecom operators and medical practitioners ended up with perfect cover for the damage being done by the radiation bombarding people from cell phones and towers. Pre-existing conditions, many of which were caused by EMF radiation to begin with, have also been used as cover, just as they were for the damage caused by the Covid ‘vaccines’.

The ignorant public bought the lie that all they had to do was hold the phone away from their head and they would be fine, when the reality is that they’re still being irradiated and they’re also irradiating anyone around them.

Thousands of studies have been done on effects of EMF radiation which ultimately indicate that there is no safe level of non-native EMF for the human body. Of course these studies have been effectively buried by the telecom industry, with the willfully ignorant masses accepting whatever lies they’re given.

And then there’s WIFI. Everyone I’ve asked says they have WIFI in their house. Are you shitting me?…… This is a bonafide pandemic of cluelessness, with almost everyone constantly bathing themselves with health destroying radiation, along with their pets and children. When they tell me yes, they have WIFI, I always ask them if they have a microwave oven and they also say yes, to which I respond that the microwave uses an EMF radiation that cooks the food from the inside out, which most people seem to already understand. I then tell them that the microwave radiation in the metal box is 2.4 gigahertz and is concentrated by it being contained in that metal box, although there is often leakage around the door of the oven. Then I mention that WIFI is 2.4 gigahertz which is not powered as strong or contained in a box but that it still gradually cooks any living thing from the inside out within the house and often extending a distance outside the house.

And children are being fried by this every day at school, with almost no parents doing what they can to stop it.

I haven’t run into anyone yet that already understood this information. It doesn’t take a lot of research to find this out, just like it took very little research to realize that face masks did nothing to prevent Covid. The willfull ignorance here is mind blowing.

This ignorance can’t be excused due to the fact that this is going to force us all into the dystopian control system that is planned for us by the parasites who cooked this up.

And how about the Chemtrails? How many people are still willfully clueless about the fact that they’re being sprayed regularly like bugs with lethal chemicals and metals.

People spend so much time starring down at their tracking devices that they can’t see the obvious poisonous web woven above them by sociopathic pilots contributing to mass murder. When this is mentioned to these sheep being entrained by their radiation terminals, they just glaze over and fade out.

This goes right along with the ignorant, misled masses that believe the Climate Change myth being used as cover for massive depopulation, pushing rural residents into stack and pack zones, and creating 15 minutes ‘Smart’ cities.

These plans are openly published and verbalized by the parasites creating them with most of the public clueless once again.

And of course, legions of people are caught in the political bait of the‘Bread & Circus’ show. Anyone who’s been around long enough to have gone through a few presidential ‘(s)elections’ should easily realize the it doesn’t matter who’s plugged into the Oval Office, since the parasites’ agenda for total control continues to advance regardless.

It’s pathetic to read or listen to those who claim these puppets give even the slightest shit about their followers. Many of these supposed fan-boys and fan-girls are just cashing in on the willfully ignorant puppet supporters for all they can get.

There are gatekeepers galore making bank playing this game. All of the top politically focused sites and politically focused individual pundits are in on this money grubbing con game. It’s the biggest and most lucrative game on social media, with the least amount of censoring, so there are legions of these political preachers bantering back and forth.

You better believe these politicians all know damn well it’s just a con game.

The parasites running the politicians are just having a hearty laugh at how easily all these people have been manipulated and fooled.

Nobody said it more clearly than Mark Twain….