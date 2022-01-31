Almost everyone that reads the title of this post, will wonder what ‘Virus Myth’ is referring to, and that response makes perfect sense given what we’ve all been taught about ‘viruses’.

This current Covid Operation is based on an actual endemic condition, and that condition is an almost universal belief in the existence of viruses. Without this endemic belief none of the numerous criminal, virus prevention schemes could be pulled off. The entire narrative falls apart.

Ponder that for a bit…….no virus, no supposed pandemic caused by a virus, no masks stopping a supposed virus, no distancing to protect from a virus, no lockdowns to protect from a virus, no forced lethal ‘vaccine’ to protect from a virus. I’m sure you can also list all of the other criminal events that occurred as a result of the endemic belief in viruses.

I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of reading about all of the damage being done to every aspect of peoples’ lives, based on this belief in viruses. And make no mistake about it, there are those running this operation that know the truth about viruses, and they’re using the lie to achieve their goals.

So what is the truth about viruses? Here it is………

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIRUS

Let that sink in……..

Here’s a video by Dr. Tom Cowan discussing this truth, as well as his frustration with those in the ‘Alternative’ Media, who still don’t realize this fact:

IT'S TIME TO BURY THE VIRUS MYTH FOR GOOD - DR. TOM COWAN

If you’ve been researching this Covid-19 Operation, you must have run across many ‘alternative’ media ‘stars’ who strongly oppose the current fake vaccines, because they aren’t ‘true’ vaccines. This stand is great as far as it goes, but almost to a person, these ‘alternative’ folks have no problem with vaccines, and continue to believe that viruses exist. Many of them are controlled opposition, assigned with the task of misdirecting viewers/listeners from the truth. They all have access to the truth, and many have research assistants, so……it’s safe to assume that all of the big names (and you know who they are), are in on the game. If they haven’t publicly stated that viruses don’t exist then assume they’re controlled opposition. And here’s the main problem here, as you may have realized…..

AS LONG AS THERE IS ENDEMIC BELIEF IN VIRUSES, THIS PANDEMIC GAME CAN CONTINUE

And that means total control will continue. And the supposed ‘alternative’ media is actively helping to maintain this myth and the control that results.

Here’s another link to a video where Dr. Andy Kaufman explains what a so-called virus actually is:

COVID-19 IS NOT CAUSED BY A VIRUS