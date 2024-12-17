Is Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter/X, worth ~$300+ Billion because he’s a genius?

Or…

Is Musk just another parasite plugged in to assist in the greatest extortion and money laundering operation in history?

Most people overlook the degree of evil and insanity this clever man is involved in. And this makes him all the more dangerous precisely because, at a glance, he appears to be on your side. But the truth is that he's not on your side, but rather is working to advance a technology which he understands and believes will erase humanity!

Is it any surprise that, in 2018, when Musk compared himself to a superhero comic character, of all things he could have picked, he compared himself to the supervillain Thanos, who, in the comics he was featured in, developed an advanced technology and killed half of all life while thinking he was doing good? That by itself is actually very revealing of Musk's hidden motives and direction.

Musk calls artificial intelligence "the most serious threat to the survival of the human race." And he has stated that "with artificial intelligence we [humanity] are summoning the demon". Nevertheless, he owns AI companies and funds AI research. Why? Musk claims that it's dangerous for any one organization or entity to monopolize AI, and therefore he is advancing technology to "democratize AI" by letting humans turn themselves into cyborgs.

Musk believes that AI is even more dangerous than nukes, yet wants everyone to have access to it. That's just how evil and insane his beliefs are.

It's extremely evil and extremely demonic to want to merge humans with computers. That's a corruption and a destruction of humanity, not an improvement!

Elon Musk is supposed to be the CEO of Tesla Motors. He is supposed to be the founder of SpaceX. He is supposed to be the founder of Solar City. He is supposed to be the inventor of Hyperloop. Really?

Musk looks like a person totally manufactured and funded by Intelligence as the fake human front for all these fake projects. In this way he is exactly like Mark Zuckerberg, and similar to Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates. All given the technology and ample funding to manufacture the products designed to build the digital prison rapidly caging us.

Musk's entire Wikipedia page and bio reads like a red flag. It is nothing but transparent BS from top to bottom. We'll start with his family. His mother's maiden name is Haldeman. That is a prominent Jewish name. Elon is also a Jewish name, meaning “oak” in Hebrew. Kimbal, Elon's brother, also has a Jewish name. So why not just admit they are Jewish? Playing the Crypto Jew game? Red Flag.

Musk is a self-described American exceptionalist and nationalist, describing himself as "nauseatingly pro-American". According to Musk, the United States is "inarguably the greatest country that has ever existed on Earth", describing it as "the greatest force for good of any country that's ever been". Musk believes outright that there "would not be democracy in the world if not for the United States.”

Nauseating, yes. Believable, no. Again, no real person of any intelligence would be caught saying that in the second decade of the 21st century. Even the American Nazi Party is more circumspect than that. Musk has obviously been hired to read these lines provided him by the Pentagon or someplace (except that even the Pentagon isn't that jingoistic these days). This reads like copy provided to Musk by Henry Kissinger or the CFR. Whoever is tasking Musk with making these claims is openly mocking us.

His many interviews also betray (or disprove) his created persona of a person with very high intelligence and skills. Although he is sold as some sort of Tony Stark, he comes off as Ron Howard with a bit more hair and a foreign accent.

Watch this very short video where Musk answers a couple of questions from Trump and some other folks at his launch site:

Unfortunately, he's not even a good actor, and if he hadn't been born into a rich family he would have had to work as a crisis actor, like Robbie Parker.

In the shot above he’s obviously wearing a rug unlike the younger photo below…

Just another indication that he’s running a con.

Although Musk's companies have received over 5 billion in government subsidies, Musk says he isn't in favor of government subsidies for companies like his. Instead he has come out in favor of a carbon tax.

Obviously, he is just reading from the Teleprompter again there, and isn't concerned with appearing to be consistent. Fake people fronting fake companies don't have to worry about appearing consistent. It is all about stirring your mind into Mush. The people behind Musk want all the subsidies they can drink, while they pretend they don't lust for them like they do. They also don't want you to apply for any subsidies, because they don't need the competition. They don't want you to be subsidized; they want you to be taxed.

So why are these companies fake? We'll start with Musk's links to Mike Griffin. Griffin was head of NASA from 2005 to 2009, but on Musk's Wiki page we learn that Griffin also worked for In-Q-Tel, the venture capital arm of the CIA! That is probably the biggest red flag on the entire page. Curiously, that information has been scrubbed off Griffin's own page. What exactly is In-Q-Tel?

In-Q-Tel invests in high-tech companies for the sole purpose of keeping the Central Intelligence Agency, and other intelligence agencies, equipped with the latest in information technology in support of United States intelligence capability.

That is the key to unlocking this whole mystery.

Not only did In-Q-Tel “invest” in all of Musk's companies, it actually created them, and him, just like they did Apple and Steve Jobs and Microsoft and Bill Gates. We know the CIA creates many front companies, since the mainstream admits it. But it is usually assumed they do this to facilitate domestic covert operations of various sorts. But we have tripped over much evidence companies are created for reasons even more fundamental to the American way. That is to say, a significant part of the US infrastructure is an illusion—an illusion created to facilitate a variety of treasury dips by the very wealthy. Actually, the mainstream press has already reported on a small part of these thefts and grafts. See, for example, Matt Taibbi's Rolling Stone reports on the big banks, especially his 2013 report entitled “Everything is Rigged”. However, even Taibbi has not yet seen that it is not only via rigging that the rich are becoming richer. It is also via manufacturing fake companies, fake portfolios, and fake projects, by which the treasury can be milked and bilked of billions of dollars of subsidies, grants, and other monies. A special flavor of money-laundering.

Musk has admitted ties to the CIA through Griffin, if nowhere else. You see, before he was hired to head NASA, Griffin was working with Musk on SpaceX, trying to buy old ICBMs from Russia.

Again, could you ask for a bigger red flag? Griffin and Musk were in Russia in 2002 trying to buy ICBMs! We are told one of the Russian engineers spat on Musk, which is about the only thing that makes sense on the entire Wiki page. They could probably see he was a spook-baby.

Musk also has some parallels to Yuri Milner, the Russian billionaire who—we are told—is the money for the Fundamental Physics Prize.* Like Milner, Musk went to the Wharton School of Business. He also went to the University of Pennsylvania. Both Ezra Pound and Noam Chomsky were probably recruited from there.

But back to SpaceX. The whole project stinks of a con. We are told, In 2001, Musk conceptualized "Mars Oasis"; a project to land a miniature experimental greenhouse on Mars, containing food crops growing on Martian regolith, in an attempt to regain public interest in space exploration.

That idea is ridiculous for so many reasons it is hard to know where to start. Food crops on Mars? Wouldn't the transport costs back to Earth be a little high? Talk about a carbon footprint! Before we start growing food on Mars, shouldn't we hit a few others things first, like, say, getting people there? Who is going to eat that food? I guess they can feed it to the ground squirrels we have seen in NASA's fake pictures from Mars. Except that those ground squirrels are already eating pretty well it seems, since we have also seen their candy wrappers on the ground.

It’s got to be real, because it looks so fake.

So how did Musk accumulate his $Billions?

Musk is supposed to have invested 100 million of his fortune into SpaceX. Which brings us to his fortune. At age 24, right out of college, Musk invested $28,000 of his dad's money in a company called Zip2. We are told this company developed an internet city guide for newspapers then going online in 1995. That story is so full of holes it looks like prairie dog town. You can't start a company with $28,000, at least not one that you then sell four years later for 341 million to Compaq. We are told Zip2 “provided online publishing for media companies” and had a contract with the New York Times, but the NYT had been computerized since 1976 and online since 1981. By 1995 it would have already had all the “customized portals” it needed. Compaq also had no use for internet city guides and online publishing portals in 1999, so this sale looks to be creatively manufactured.

Is this Zip2 story being told to explain the genesis of Musk's fortune. The same can be said for Musk's alleged involvement with Paypal. At age 28 Musk founded another company, using 10 million from his 22 million profit from selling Zip2. This company, X.com, immediately merged with Confinity, which contained Paypal. So Musk had absolutely nothing to do with founding Paypal, and even according to the mainstream story was only used for his money. He came in on the merger and was only 28, so why would he have been made CEO? No answer. Also no answer to how he was able to leave the merger just three years later with $165 million. That's a three-year return on investment of 1500 percent. If Paypal was already so profitable in those early years, enough to buy out Musk to the tune of $165 million, why bring him in in the first place? With big early investors like Deutsche Bank and Nokia, why would Confinity allow Musk to waltz in and soak up a large part of those profits? In other words, with money from a source like Deutsche Bank, why did they need Musk's paltry 10 million? Are all these companies Intelligence fronts, and Intelligence just inserted Musk into the story later?

Which brings us back to SpaceX.

Take a look at the footage from Space.com in the video below of the SpaceX capsule ‘Dragon’ docking with the ISS.

This is just some low grade CGI. The ISS looks like a plastic model. It’s surprising they couldn't do a better job faking this. NASA's real budget must have dropped below six figures if they can't hire Hollywood people to create something better than this.

Why would they spend $108 million on a movie like The Martian, but spend about $10,000 faking this docking sequence with the ISS. More than likely they know that millions will pay $10 to be propagandized by Hollywood, but only a handful will watch this free release from NASA.

And then in the video below there’s this mind boggling fakery of rocket boosters landing back at the launch sites and the famous orbiting Tesla….

And the Tesla fakery is evident here…..

Are people really buying the Falcon Heavy launch, with booster recovery and the red car in space? Hopefully many aren’t, but since the media just reports what it’s told to report, many probably think their neighbors are buying this. It isn't even as believable as the newer Star Wars movies.

If you view any of the supposed launches, look closely at the people narrating the event, who claim to be engineers. That was my first big laugh. Do those people look like engineers to you? No, they are actors reading from a Teleprompter. Next, notice the constant cheering, which is obviously pre-recorded in a studio. Why would these bozos be cheering for an hour non-stop? Then watch when they pan across the people cheering. Do they look like scientists or engineers? No, it looks like SpaceX only hires people off Malibu Beach and the halfpipe. Then watch as the rockets come back down and land. Rockets don't land like that. You can't reverse a take-off like that. Those are films run in reverse and synced.

The valuation of SpaceX is also a red flag. According to the mainstream story, Musk invested 100 million. Founders Fund invested another 20 million. The first launch was estimated by Musk to happen in 2003, just 15 months after the company started, but there was still no launch in early 2012, nine years later. Despite that, the value of the company in early 2012 was said to have ballooned to 1.3 billion. Based on what? After the alleged launch in May of 2012, the company's value ballooned again, to 2.4 billion. But SpaceX is a private company, the only profit for which is made in supplying the International Space Station. Why would NASA hire a private company to do that? Surely NASA wouldn't have put the ISS into semi-permanent orbit without a way to supply the astronauts with food, right? Weren't they getting food before 2012? Yes. So why should the federal government give huge subsidies to a private company to form, so that this company could do what NASA was already doing?

A large part of Musk's alleged fortune supposedly comes from SpaceX. According to published numbers, about 2 billion of his wealth comes from SpaceX stock. So basically NASA has paid Musk that amount to do what it was already doing. This is one great argument against privatizing things and for keeping them as government projects: in public projects, you don't have CEO's and other rich assholes siphoning off a large percentage of the money. In NASA projects, they don't have directors they have to pay hundred million dollar salaries to. So even if SpaceX is a real project, it isn't clear why space funding has moved from public to private.

If the project is mostly fake, which it obviously is, that answers the question why the shift occurred. Space funding has moved to the private sector so that even more money can be sucked from the treasury with even less real outcome and far less oversight. The conjob becomes so much easier once this is privatized.

Now let's move on to Tesla Motors.

As with Paypal, Musk was not involved in the founding. He also wasn't an engineer or designer. He just came in as a suit with a bag of money.

Notice two things about that 2003 photo. One, Musk is not in the picture. That is Eberhard and Tarpenning. Two, the Tesla Roadster is complete. They are not posing with drawings or schematics, are they? They are posing with a car.

Martin Eberhard sued Musk in 2009. Among other things, Tesla founder Eberhard claims in the suit that, Among other things, Tesla founder Eberhard claims in the suit that,

In his zeal to appropriate Eberhard’s legacy, Musk has instead sullied Tesla Motors’ integrity and blemished Tesla Motors’ reputation and prosperity.

Eberhard also accused Musk of libel, slander, and breach of contract. Although it is claimed Musk counter-sued, the suit was eventually settled out of court, which of course means Eberhard won. Musk claimed that he would show Eberhard's history of Tesla Motors was false, but he never did that. He only paid to sweep everything under the rug. Wired, which published these lawsuit stories, claimed in their final title that Eberhard said “uncle” in the battle of lawsuits, but that is more misdirection. Since Eberhard then took down his website, we may assume Musk paid him very handsomely to do so.

Although Eberhard is now saying there were five founders of Tesla, before the settlement he was saying there were only two—himself and Tarpenning. The logical conclusion is that those behind Musk bought him off. For enough money, he will say whatever they want him to. For me, the picture above say it all.

And then there is the problem of the valuation of Tesla Motors. According to mainstream sources, it posted profits for the first time in the first quarter of 2013. So how did Musk pull in a 2012 salary of 78.2 million? He is said to be the highest paid CEO in the world for that year, a year in which his company was not profitable? How does that work? As usual, none of this makes any sense.

Musk gave 10 million this year to the Future of Life Institute. This is curious, since although Musk has said he considers artificial intelligence to be the greatest danger to the future, and although Future of Life also claims this is one of the greatest dangers, the Institute was actually founded and is advised by a group of technofascists, including Stephen Hawking, Max Tegmark, Jaan Tallinn, Anthony Aquirre, George Church, Frank Wilczek, and Stuart Russell. Like Musk, all are promoting a MATRIX future while pretending to be concerned about it.

Jaan Tallinn has a BSc in physics, his thesis having been on interstellar travel using warps in spacetime. Which means they are now giving degrees in physics for science fiction. We have no evidence of warps in spacetime, and the Einstein equations used to predict them are flawed. Tallinn is also involved in the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, which takes us a step closer to figuring out what is going on here. It is very like the Future of Life Institute, composed of the same people, but a bit easier to unravel. Ray Kurzweil was a director of MIRI from 2007 to 2010, and he is a notorious transhumanist and futurist. Although he created some useful devices when he was younger, he later either went off the deep end or was hired by Intelligence to seem to do so. He began writing books about AI like The Singularity is Near, which promotes ideas like this:

Kurzweil predicts the technological advances will irreversibly transform people as they augment their minds and bodies with genetic alterations, nanotechnology, and artifcial intelligence. Once the Singularity has been reached, Kurzweil says that machine intelligence will be infnitely more powerful than all human intelligence combined. Afterwards he predicts intelligence will radiate outward from the planet until it saturates the universe.

Doesn't sound like someone who is too concerned about the dangers of artificial intelligence, does it? Musk and all these other guys aren't concerned about AI, they are only concerned with hooking you up to the machines as fast as possible, so you will no longer be a worry to them.

Which brings us to Musk's company OpenAI and its partner project Neuralink, an implantable brain-machine interface. Their short term goals make the project sound like a pacemaker or a prosthetic limb, something that could be used to help people with disabilities to use computers, overcome paralysis, or even to see or hear or speak again. But the long-term goal of OpenAI and Neuralink is to enable humans to connect their brains with computers and the internet, or to ‘The Cloud’ as it’s currently referred to.

This back story on Musk is obviously more than enough to shine a bright light on how fake he is and what some of his true intentions are, but he actually makes it blatantly clear who he serves by these endeavors.

Evil enjoys the limelight. It always foretells of its plans and showcases itself to the world. The blind can’t see it. But evil makes itself known to harass those who can see it.

Some people can see the mouth of Hell opening up to swallow us whole, and other people seem to have no idea what is about to happen.

The people on the evil side only seem to be able to see things at the most cursory of levels. Things are exactly as they appear to them, they can’t see underlying causes, nor predict how badly this will end. Not only that, they seem to be willing participants in their own enslavement, and seem to be fine with this, as if it’s the way it should be.

The people on the good side are deeply unsettled by recent events, they seem to understand the deeper motivations of the individuals orchestrating these events, and using historical precedents as a guide, understand that very dark things have been set in motion and that the hard times have only just begun.

With that said, let’s check out Elon’s 2022 Halloween costume:

That is Baphomet on his chest and an upside down cross in the middle of the occult deity/demon.

The billionaire (Mammon-worshipper) “savior” of free speech buys Twitter, then immediately displays a Satanic symbol.

Halloween is based on a Celtic tradition where the evil spirits were driven out of the villages. It is also a time to honor the Saints. It’s nearly the exact opposite of Satanism. Halloween is about getting rid of evil and honoring the dead. Musk’s actions are either ignorance or evil, and Musk is not stupid.

It is fine to dress up on Halloween. But it is another to spend thousands of dollars on an extravagant costume that directly honors Satan (Musk’s costume is titled “Devil’s Champion“). No sane person would ever wear an upside-down cross, whether in jest or not. What a horrific spit in the face of God, to deny his grace and make fun of it. But to then tie it with Baphomet is even worse.

These symbols matter for the elites. Musk knows this.

Musk knows the position he is in, but did this act anyway. This tells us (that can see it) the true intention behind it.

It is truly mind-blowing how so many dissidents can so easily be swayed by certain benevolent actions. In the case of Elon, we have an authentic trans-humanist whose entire businesses are centered on “climate change”, who openly supports a one world government, and who is involved with filling the entire night sky with tracking and weapon satellites.