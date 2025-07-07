Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Di Chez's avatar
Di Chez
19h

I've said for YEARS if cellphones disappeared the world would be significantly better the whole way around in 24 hours!!! At the extreme very least...like Abbott who banned cellphones in school...likewise ban cellphones in the work place unless it's specifically a company one and make them have a personal one! IOW no using work phone as personal phone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The FOJ 449331's avatar
The FOJ 449331
9h

Excellent! Thank you again - I'm getting so much out of your posts - it often makes me think and struggle for days on certain issues. I would like state with as much fire and enthusiasm as is possible though - there is HOPE for this!! Humanity needs to have evil come right to their door, and if necessary, right into their home to bite them on the ass in order to acknowledge it. But once we experience it "in the flesh" we can learn and change. This has already happened - many times over! I don't know how old you are (I'm 51) and I don't want to sound like a broken record because I know I've said it before, but in my own personal experience I've seen at least a few of these cycles take place between 'the whore of Babylon" and the "Two-horned beast." The wonderful news is that human beings are capable of being fooled twice, learn from it, and 'walk the path in between.' This is what is needed. We, are of course, experiencing a vicious cycle of the ascendancy of the 'whore of Babylon (no offense, don't block me Joyce)' which makes one want to 'grab the spear of destiny' and drive it through her heart. But where do we end up? We end up reading the letter Goebbels sent to Churchill right before he was executed! This spear is not neutral - it contains the demiurge-will of the 'two-horned beast.' I don't mean to say 'don't use it' - you use it very well - it is a gift - and all I see coming from the whore's followers is drunken teetering-tottering empty declarations - her army is fallen. Nowhere do I see ANY fight left in any of her minions - and they've all blocked me (or I guess in a couple cases just unsubscribed). But this is opportunity, no? There is a possibility to build, create, operate, without the cloying judgments, sick-seductions, and money-games of this vile beast. THIS IS what we must do - create, build, operate! The single most physically important task for 'western man' is to create (please, no offense Jewish friends - Papa loves you) a 'western economic system.' This does not need to be done at the national level, or, God forbid, online. But in small groups, physically, naturally - sharing meals, trading... I know the Knights Templar get a bad rap these days... but look at their banking system compared to what we have now. We have the "Jewish system" (capitalism, communism, socialism same thing - 'top down' materialism is the mark of each) - The Templars had the most advanced "Western" system until the 1970's! They did it right - this is waiting and MUST happen again.. but it HAS to begin small... like two people at a time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Terra Times
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture