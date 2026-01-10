Terra Times

3d

The definition of a Psyop;

A narrative driven control of perception with the aim of shaping behavior, to achieve a desired outcome “ .

How do you know if you are in a psyop?

“If an opinion has to be silenced! Or not allow any alternative idea to flourish. “

Chris Hughes ( behavior specialist)

Thx for sharing.

3d

Seventeen Techniques For Truth Suppression

Strong, credible allegations of high-level criminal activity can bring down a government. When the government lacks an effective, fact-based defense, other techniques must be employed. The success of these techniques depends heavily upon a cooperative, compliant press and a mere token opposition party.

by David Martin

https://dcdave.com/article3/991228.html

