Ah!! Gatekeepers……they’re lurking everywhere on the media, whether mainstream or so-called alternative media, which at this point is far from alternative.

Gatekeepers are just a faction of Controlled Opposition agents which the parasites have legions of to corral anyone that might wander off the reservation.

The following post delves a bit into this realm:

Following are just some of the current gatekeepers to handle with care. There are many more, since almost anyone with any sort of media accessability and large following is a gatekeeper. It’s a huge psyop and you’re the target.

Feel free to add any you’re aware of to the list…….Happy Hunting!!!