Gatekeepers Come In All Shapes And Sizes
If You Haven't Been Fooled By Them Yet Congratulations
Ah!! Gatekeepers……they’re lurking everywhere on the media, whether mainstream or so-called alternative media, which at this point is far from alternative.
Gatekeepers are just a faction of Controlled Opposition agents which the parasites have legions of to corral anyone that might wander off the reservation.
The following post delves a bit into this realm:
So Who Are The Controlled Opposition
Following are just some of the current gatekeepers to handle with care. There are many more, since almost anyone with any sort of media accessability and large following is a gatekeeper. It’s a huge psyop and you’re the target.
Feel free to add any you’re aware of to the list…….Happy Hunting!!!
Where's Elaina Musk?😂😂😂 Love the David Icke image
Its an excellent start, brilliant!
I especially like the NWO "mugshot" of Stephan .....😂😂😂
Many other "pro cointel" are far more subtle , creating confusion with conflicting narratives over time or obscuring the truth with sensationalism......
One minute they applaud your investigations , the next, they hate your differences of opinion.
Sometimes applause (love bombing) other times ridicule and slander.....
One minute they'll be all for absolute freedom, the next, promoting state socialism, crony capitalism or techno communism.
Some just add to the confusion with blanket repetitive general themes for complex problems......
Example.... it's....
Jews,Jews,Jews,
Nazis,Nazi,Nazis,
Racist,racist,racist
Sexist,sexist,sexist
Etc.
Great work Terra, the tide is turning, their BS is being exposed.
Hypocrites!
An advanced class in discernment and survival.
Cheers
The Mick.