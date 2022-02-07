If you’ve been following the news lately then you’re probably aware of the resurgence of fear porn being generated around the possibility of nuclear war with Russia.

And then there’s the 30 year old pack of lies pushed by Bennie Netanyahu in the short video below, about Iran getting close to creating a nuclear bomb:

Netanyahu knows damn well that there are no nuclear bombs, since critical mass explosions have never been created to generate a nuclear blast. He also knows, as do all of leaders of the so-called ‘Nuclear Nations’, that the creation of the nuclear bomb hoax has been a money-laundering cash cow for the military in each of these countries. It’s also been a very effective way to target fear porn at the entire world population in order to channel $Trillions$ to the feudal parasites running the show.

The current staged operation between Israel/U.S. and Iran is part of the grand plan to complete the ‘Greater Israel’ project by taking land from countries surrounding Israel. Both Trump and Netanyahu know that Iran is not building a nuclear bomb, since it’s not possible. With U.S. support, Israel’s mass murder and genocide in Gaza has made it very clear that nothing is going to stop Greater Israel from forming, regardless of how many men, women and children are moved or murdered.

At this point, the American public is so normalized to genocidal military operations that they will likely present little resistance to any of the bombing of Iran or any other contrived enemy designated by the parasites running the show.

To head off any protests that may occur, and to get the public more supportive of their war related money laundering, the planners of this operation may likely set up a false flag attack by ‘Iranian Terrorists’, possibly using a fake nuclear suitcase bomb, containing uranium dust, just like they used with the originial fake A-Bomb tests. Recently there have been many news stories pushed out by the parasites that Iran will be launching an attack directly on the the U.S.

The primary message of this operation is ‘BE VERY AFRAID’. This nuclear bomb fear campaign has been whipped up ever since the end of World War 2, with the supposed ‘nuclear’ bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Here’s the good news…….there are no nuclear bombs. And here’s the bad news……that the ‘Master Parasites’ have been running this extortion, and money laundering operation to keep the world population in constant fear in order to extort trillions of dollars from current and future generations, while also stripping away freedoms to gain an increasing amount of control.

Ponder the magnitude of this lie for a minute……and if you’re not real mad, then you haven’t grasped the psychopathic criminality involved in this operation.

The initial push to traumatize the world population with a deep-seated fear of “nuclear weapons’ originated from the bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were actually destroyed using firebombs using napalm, just like Tokyo, and many other Japanese cities.

Here’s Hiroshima after the firebombing:

Here’s Tokyo after fire being firebombed:

The unproven theory perpetrated by the nuclear scientists was that uranium could be bombarded with neutrons and that would lead to a fission reaction that would cause a massive explosion, referred to as a Critical Mass Explosion. The plagiarist Albert Einstein, proposed this theory to President Roosevelt, but most scientists of the time, had serious doubts that this theory would succeed. Unfortunately, or fortunately, depending how you view it, the theory could not be proven, since a Critical Mass Explosion could not be created.

Even though the project failed to produce a nuclear bomb, the psychopaths running it, decided (likely even before the project began), to act as though they succeeded, since they realized they could fool the public into believing that nuclear weapons existed, which would be both a tool to control the masses through fear, and a way to extort hundreds of millions and ultimately trillions of dollars from the current and future taxpayers. So the project continued to be moved forward with the claim that a nuclear bomb could be created.

The operation was called the Manhattan Project, and was highly compartmentalized so that people working side by side knew very little, to nothing, about what workers around them were doing, and were sworn to secrecy about the what they were personally working on, so only a few people at the top knew that this was a deliberate hoax.

So…..The old “How could so many people be involved in this conspiracy”, trope, is cancelled by this compartmentalization.

And, of course, a key part of the fake evidence to attempt to substantiate the development of the nuclear bomb, were photographs of the supposed explosions. Massive amounts of TNT were used for explosions and the photography was created by Lookout Mountain Lab in Hollywood, California.

And, of course, all of the so-called ‘nuclear nations’ are in on the lie, as well as the extortion, just like Russia, exactly the same way they are all in on the NASA extortion hoax.

Folks, we’ve been deceived, once again. And believe it or not, this just scratches the surface.

So….who is it that is actually perpetrating this psychopathic lie against humanity?

The trolls will show you…….