I know what your response to this probably is….

“Dammit!!! I’ve always thought at least I’ve got my music to help to get through this endless stream of bullshit!!!”

“Go peddle your paranoia somewhere else!!!”

I wish it weren’t so.

Unfortunately music is also weaponized.

More and more people are becoming aware of the fact that the parasites originating and/or profiting from advances in technology are utilizing various energetic frequencies to manipulate and damage targeted groups of people.

The Covid Plandemic and the associated rollout of 5G cellular frequencies opened the eyes of many people to the connection between EMF frequencies and health issues.

And of course music/sound is based on electromagnetic frequencies.

The following link opens an online frequency/tone generator:

It’s preloaded with 432 Hz. Just press Play to listen to the tone. Enter a new frequency such as 440 Hz to compare.

Needless to say, the parasites realized very early on that music could be used to manipulate people physically, emotionally and psychologically, so it was just a matter of time until they began modifying the frequencies used to gain certain desired effects.

Did you know that the standard international music tuning frequency is A 440 Hz and this is an unnatural frequency? A 440 hertz frequency disrupts the mind and the body. 432 Hz resonates with 8 Hz, the Schumann resonance, the documented fundamental electromagnetic “beat” of Earth. 432 Hz simply feels better.

Research shows music tuned to a 432 hertz frequency is easier to listen to, is brighter, clearer, and contains more dynamic range. Music with this tuning does not need to be played at high volumes, thus reducing the risk of hearing damage. However by the 1950s the worldwide music was tuned to 440 hertz instead of 432 hertz.

If musical performances were going to sound the same all over the world, standardization was required. Having a universally accepted tone is why a piano in Toronto sounds exactly the same as a piano in China. There is nothing wrong with standardization, it is the choice of 440 Hz that was strategically calculated to disrupt the psyche of humanity as a whole.

In 1885, the Music Commission of the Italian Government declared that all instruments and orchestras should use a tuning fork that vibrated at 440 Hz, which was different from the original standard of 435 Hz and the competing 432 Hz used in France.

In 1917, the American Federation of Musicians endorsed the Italian standard.

In the 1930’s the Rothschild’s and other banking families introduced weaponized music. They decided to take away the healing and peaceful frequency of 432 Hz and started using the 440 frequency instead, which completely detuned us. Using this frequency makes the listener a sponge for negative energy.

In 1939, an international conference recommended that the A (A4) above middle C be tuned to 440 Hz. All the other notes are tuned in standard mathematical ratios leading to and from 440 Hz. This standard was taken up by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 1955 (and was reaffirmed by them in 1975) as ISO 16. Since then it has served as the audio frequency reference for the calibration of pianos, violins, and other musical instruments and is the one most often used for music in the West.

So what’s the big deal? It’s just a difference of 8 Hz. It’s actually quite a nefarious plan. The recent discoveries of vibratory or oscillatory nature of the universe show that this contemporary international pitch standard may actually generate an unhealthy effect or anti-social behavior in the consciousness of humans.

Musician researcher Maria Renold observed that the intervals and tones become antisocial, and indeed cause people to provoke one another when the concert pitch A=440Hz is used. On the other hand, intervals and tones have a beautiful, pleasant and harmonic effect on the human being when tuned to A=432Hz. The comparison was made over many years and in many places, and the same phenomena always took place. These findings show that tones of certain frequencies hide characteristic qualities which can have major effects on human beings.

Maria Renold conducted very simple experiments, limited to two pairs of tones based on the concert pitches A=432Hz and A=440Hz and their octaves.

Aural experiments were carried out with these two pairs of tones on more than 2000 people of all ages and different occupations in the USA, Italy, Germany and Switzerland, and the results were recorded. Efforts were made to create an atmosphere as natural and unconstrained as possible. The listeners were told that the frequency of the tones was not important, but that they were concerned with the character of each one. The tones were played one after the other as required, and the sequence was varied. The cardinal question was: do the two tones in each pair have a different effect, although their difference in frequency is minimal?

Quoting Maria Renold "The results were extraordinarily interesting and unequivocal. Almost all of the people questioned said that the two pairs of tones and their octaves had unmistakably and individually different qualities for them as listeners. It was not easy to put these qualities into words as the experience was new and unexpected. Over the course of the years many comparisons of this type were made, using, for example, home made bamboo flutes, student violins and concert instruments, with the tones played on the better instrument and then on the less good instrument. The result was always the same, with each tone proving to have an inherent quality and this quality remained constant, no matter in which register or on what instrument it was played. We may therefore stipulate that the individual quality of the tones originates in the tones themselves and not in the instruments in which they are played".

After having established that the chosen tones have definite inherent qualities, it was attempted, in spite of the expected difficulties, to find out from the listeners more exactly what the aural impressions of the pairs of tones were. The participants were asked which of the two tones they preferred. Their answers were surprising: "Although A=440Hz scale included more familiar tones, only 3-8% of participants preferred it. In other words, over 90% of listeners preferred the A=432Hz scale."

Independent of Maria Renold, several musicians and teachers have made similar observations. Their findings agree with her own and show that they arise from the phenomena themselves and are not caused by conscious or unconscious influence from the author.

432 Hz is said to be mathematically consistent with the patterns of the universe. Studies reveal that 432 Hz tuning unifies the properties of light, time, space, matter, gravity and magnetism with biology, the DNA code, and consciousness. When atoms and DNA start to resonate in harmony with the spiraling pattern of nature, our sense of connection with nature is magnified. The number 432 is reflected in ratios of the Sun, Earth, and the moon as well as in the precession of the equinoxes, the Great Pyramid of Egypt, Stonehenge, and many other sacred sites.

Actually there has been music that has the 432 natural healing frequency, that can make you feel extremely lucid and alive. Mozart and Beethoven, as well as Bob Marley and Jimi Hendrix were a few musicians that used this frequency in their recordings.

Since the 1930s most of the proclaimed “432 artists” that bucked the system, have randomly died or were murdered. Coincidence? Probably not. The parasites want us bathing in the 440 Hz frequency to negatively influence our mental state and behavior and for maintaining control.

Between World Wars I and II, accelerating during the 1930s, scientific studies in musical frequencies best suited for war-making were funded by the Rothschild-Rockefeller alliance, represented by the Rockefeller Foundation and U.S. Navy.



A major objective of this war, and profitable population control, research was to determine the musical factors capable of producing psychopathology, emotional distress, and “mass hysteria.”

Academically directed by grants provided by the Rockefeller Foundation, in concert with the U.S. Navy and National Defense Research Council according to the foundation’s archives, acoustic energy researchers, including Harold Burris-Meyer, an audio engineer and drama instructor at New Jersey’s Stevens Institute of Technology, were commissioned.



Burris-Meyer is best known for providing consulting services to the Muzak Corporation, which used his expertise to optimize sound installations in factories so that emotional motivation of workers achieved through music would not be adversely effected by factory noise...,” wrote James Tobias, a Professor of English at the Univ. of Calif.

Tobias reviewed Rockefeller Foundation (RF) archives, and documented investigations leading to psychological warfare applications of acoustic vibrations, ultimately advanced militarily and commercially.



Burris-Meyer, according to Tobias, contributed to the Department of Defense during World War II, “including building speaker arrays deployed on warplanes such that enemy combatants could be addressed from the air” to produce psycho-emotional affects leading to “mass hysteria.”

Additionally, the Princeton Radio Project played a role in this research.

According to Tobias, Burris-Meyer became convinced that, “audio control of human emotions was possible for a large enough portion of an audience to provide effective crowd control - a line of research,” that John Marshall, “ultimately found irrelevant for understanding the artistic or cultural values of music...” but obviously fulfilled a military objective.

This best explains why this activity is linked in time, subject matter, Foundation funding, and the Rothschild-Rockefeller increasing war investments in Germany, Great Britain, and the U.S., to establishing the Western World’s standard musical tuning of A=440Hz frequency.

The fact that A=440Hz standard tuning is relatively distressing, as adequately evidenced above and elsewhere implicates these parties and their research into damaging musical frequencies for military and commercial uses.

432 Hz Music Available To Download

There’s plenty of 432 Hz healing and meditation music out on the web with many options on YouTube. There’s also an increasing number of 432 Hz classic rock songs on YouTube. The link below to 432hz Classic Rock has a number of popular songs:

432 Hz Classic Rock

Converting 440 Hz Music to 432 Hz

There’s also various frequency converters on the web to use remotely or locally installed .

Audacity is an easy to use installable program that can be used to convert 440 Hz music to 432 Hz., with many how to videos on YouTube.

The good news here is that although most aspects of the full spectrum assault on us are extremely difficult or impossible to prevent, music can be modified to experience and enjoy its original positive socializing, healing and uplifting effects.

Sacred Ground 432 by Craig Chaquico

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