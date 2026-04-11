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Kris's avatar
Kris
1dEdited

What I love about your substack is how you touch on things no one else will touch. I learned about the 440 shenanigans that went down in the fifties, a long time ago...and I had an aha! moment because I have disliked pop music since I was a child. I used to complain about "music pollution". People would answer: "you mean noise pollution". No...I meant MUSIC pollution...meaning being forced to listen to music against my will, almost every time I left my home. It is worse now, one can't escape music in public. I find it very irritating watching a great nature/wildlife video on YouTube, and having it ruined because, apparently EVERY bit of video must have a music background. It feels like emotional manipulation. I can't figure out folks who walk in the park with headphones, missing the sweet sounds of birds, insects and rustling leaves.

I read a study online that was designed to see if people preferred 440 or 432 music. This article was critical of the entire 440 scam. Anyway, the study revealed that the vast majority of participants loved the 440 music, and preferred it. This sounds about right to me. Look how many folks embraced the Covid1984 scamdemic and took the Jonestown jab. Some STILL are clinging to their beloved but ridiculous covid antics. One must do some serious soul-searching if one finds oneself on the side of the majority these days

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Suzy Lindgren's avatar
Suzy Lindgren
6h

I quit listening to random YouTube frequencies for healing, though I enjoyed them a lot ~ I cringed and upgraded to premium to avoid the ads and jarring music. My concern is that AI can and I believe does change those frequencies. We go for healing and may come out much worse. Discernment and caution is good when you are not certain of the source.

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