5G, unlike all of the other generations (G’s) of telecommunications, is technically identified as an urban radar directed energy in air emission, which requires the antenna to be designed to cause the focused energy in air for the high-speed compression of data to and from antennas designed to send and receive focused energy through a theoretical collimated and coherent signal.

The sweeping movement of the beam wave causes the positive charging of air, which is noxious to all biological life at significant distances from the antenna emission to the target acquisition zone, such is the capability of the 5G hard- and software and is the very reason this equipment is, and has been, used extensively on the battlefield as scanning environment radar and Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) for the purpose of disrupting and disabling enemy hardware, as well as biological assets, i.e. humans.

It’s a military weapon folks.

The telecoms industry and other regulatory bodies have continually denied the real purpose and existence of the radiation dangers posed by the deployment of 5G technologies; they have actively misled the public by issuing demonstrably false press releases through local and national media, as well as by making false statements in courts in failed attempts to discredit experts.

“Backhaul” in the context of 5G is the term used for the technological advance that enables data to be interrogated and uplifted from multiple devices and environments simultaneously; in other words spying across the whole area, leaving no chance of any privacy.

Spectrum dominance of the 5G network from sub 3 GHz to 300 GHz poses a real risk of bodily harm from higher photon energy value frequencies that are coherent radiation emissions.

Serious critical infrastructure risks have been ignored in the unregulated rush to deploy the 5G network. The new 5G protocol will require many more, higher radiation beam wave emissions using precisely located towers at a much shorter height with

significantly larger energy demands on the electric grid and network.

The propaganda narrative of industry and agencies claiming these 5G networks use less energy is demonstrably false. The massive increase in antennas from massive multiple-in multiple-out (MIMO) antennas for 5G, plus the mini and micro relay networks, as well as increased device data usage all require further power consumption in watts.

Microwave radiation will also affect a large number of molecular structures in materials, which increases building fire risk. This is due to hydrocarbon elements in buildings breaking down due to modulated microwave radiation, which causes localized heating and the breakdown of materials. Microwave radiation at certain frequencies will excite water molecules and if there is no moisture available, other less volatile molecules will absorb the radiation and start to heat. Therefore, any material that has dried out can overheat and ignite more easily in a microwave field, a type of priming. The risks particular to the 5G radiation emissions are due to the proposed mass densification and spectrum dominance of the radiation emissions. Also, any metal objects inside a microwave field can exhibit dielectric properties that can cause sparking, which could lead to a fire; this is caused by a build-up of charged particles, energy that produces a concentrated electric field at the edge of the metal.

The Santa Rosa fires that occurred in 2017 are a devastating example of the use of Directed Energy weapons to destroy thousands of houses, leaving very little debris.

The following video link exposes the deliberate destruction in Santa Rosa:

THE GENOCIDAL CALIFORNIA FIRES OPERATION

These are all scientific phenomena that have been deliberately ignored by the regulators and industry, but the most alarming, unrecognized and unregulated issue is fatigue of materials caused by the continual bombardment of 5G data compression and focused (QAM) modulated microwave energy fields. 5G requires far more complex and focused data package compression of energy. The potential for specific frequency causing the disassociation of molecular structures of solid building materials, among other things, cannot be overstated due to the currently un-researched (?) cross-wave impacts of such high levels of energy-in-air modulated radiation emissions. This cacophony of microwave radiation pollution could lead to severe failures in larger capital equipment, including the electrical grid.

What has also been discovered is unnecessary latent power capacitance built into the 5G SMART Internet Of Things (IOT) hardware network. This large capacitance could easily be used for a possible Electro Magnetic Pulse (EMP) attack on cities and populations. We’ve been warned this is coming by those who plan to implement it, but of course, Russian or Chinese hackers will be blamed.

When 5G was switched on in South Korea in April 2019, it caused a number of city fires due to the documented failure of the electrical grid transformers. The South Korean government and media passed this off as having been caused by forest fires in five separate cities simultaneously all across the country when 5G was turned on, but this alleged cause does not explain the electrical grid disturbance and destruction of critical electrical grid hardware.

The telecommunications narrative for 5G is only a cover for its actual future capability and purpose, as confirmed by the total absence of environmental risk research and insurance liability cover for harm. The future domain for the battle space and the ongoing deployment of 5G technological advance include 5G weapons for warfare across cities, towns and countryside. The domain includes psychological warfare technologies, including control and dissemination of information through social media to obscure the real purpose of 5G as a warfare system.

“The Fifth Generation mission-space represents a new environment in which future operations will take place. Special operations forces are already debating the opportunities and risks from the IOT 5G networks, with assassination through the Lethal Autonomous Weapons System (LAWS) that can be used to eliminate targeted individuals.

The military industrial complex across the world know only too well the advantages of using electromagnetic weapon systems for battlefield interrogation, namely 5G, and have done so since the emergence of the technology during the Second World War. What is also well understood is the vast body of published scientific data showing the detrimental health and environmental effects from the current telecommunications networks. 5G adds a whole range of further risks to the environment, and to the health of the population.

This is not an argument that can now be disputed; mission creep and the planning of

asymmetrical, unconventional warfare across cities should be of great concern, especially to the civilian population as they are becoming the target of an Orwellian technocratic, fascist regime.

In that case, who would be controlling the spying urban interrogation radar and directed energy in air weapon systems?

Many opportunities are currently under discussion across the defense industry, focusing on the capability of the 5G urban networks to tag the population with metamaterial antennas, while serious concerns and risks are seemingly ignored.

Vaccines have been shown in a number of studies to contain toxic metal contaminants,

including “inexplicable” levels of nanometal contamination. This phenomenon is far from inexplicable if the research scientists who carried out this study had knowledge of the defense industry goals and the metamaterial ingredients that can be used to enhance urban 5G interrogation technologies, as well as various other nano material development projects.

Metals are almost universally radar-reflective and therefore are visible for use as a means of detecting objects. “Wetware” is the name given to biological structures operating in the battlefield space that are far more difficult to track and trace or attack using LIDAR, RADAR or DEWs. Metals are strong reflectors of electromagnetic waves and allow for increased detection and resolution from battlefield interrogation technologies. Specific metal shapes in polymers can be used for their dielectric properties to deflect and absorb the reflection and interrogation capability of current radar systems. Without using this precise shape and polymer encapsulation, metal contamination in the form of metamaterials allows for a higher resolution of the target.

After the Covid-19 vaccine technology is injected into the body, the target acquisition of wetware is far more precise and the technological field can be used to gather biometric data. It is envisaged that wearable and portable electronic devices that are currently in use to connect the person to the Cloud will become redundant due to these and further technological advances. The Neuralink control network uses implanted nano technology antennas that can gather such data and upload it to the Cloud; these innovations are well beyond the planning phase and all part of the future battlefield space.

Dr. Robert O. Young’s research confirms that the Covid-19 injections have been fully loaded with metamaterials, namely graphite, ferrous oxide nanoparticulates (graphene).

The video link below discusses the connection between 5G and a condition called Covid Lung:

HOW GRAPHENE OXIDE & 5G EMF CREATE 'COVID LUNG' - DR. JOSE LUIS SEVILLANO

This shocking discovery is confirmed through research carried out on victims, as well as thousands of anecdotal videos showing electromagnetic radiation emissions; together with magnets and metal objects reacting to the injection sites of those vaccinated with the Covid-19 serum. Other biomarkers used include SM-102, which is a toxic phospholipid present in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, a synthetic luciferin that improves bioluminescence-imaging luciferase.

The video link below discusses luciferase in the vaccines:

PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER - THE VACCINE CONTAINS LUCIFERASE

Luciferins can be activated using electromagnetic radiation to create a bioluminescence of the subject.

Facial recognition technologies, part of the 5G technology toolbox, can then be used to track and trace the contaminated subject across the environmental space.

The deaths and significant biological damage in the population caused by the Covid-19 experimental mRNA vaccine medical intervention have now been documented in nearly one thousand published scientific papers. Covid-19 injections are now related to blood clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis, thrombosis, thrombocytopenia, anaphylaxis, Bell’s palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cancer, among others. This is confirmed by irrefutable science and government-gathered data from the UK Health and Security Agency, which shows Covid-19 vaccines to be unsafe and ineffective.

The vast majority of the populations across the West, in particular those of the Five Eyes community, the Anglosphere intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have been injected without their knowledge with nano metamaterial antennas and are unfortunately going to suffer increased mortality rates due partially to localized reflecting radiation emissions from the 5G urban radar.

Many of these same willfully ignorant people, who narrowed their information to official sources and condemned those who exposed the actual facts about the shots they took, are also suffering serious physical damage and increased mortality rates due to the fact that graphene sheets are sharper than razor blades and damage blood vessels throughout the body.

The Video link below discusses how this destruction occurs:

DEATH BY 1000 CUTS - THE COVID KILL SHOT

All of the known coronavirus symptoms can be attributed to ionizing and non-ionizing radiation.

5G has been identified in a number of published papers as the actual cause of the pandemic, the start of which coincided with the switching on of the 5G network in Wuhan province, whose population had just been vaccinated with a mandated flu vaccination. 5G has the potential to deliver ionizing energy levels that would cause immune system suppression, leaving the body at risk of disease.

The Covid-19 pathogen has not been isolated or purified and currently no government

agency can provide the isolate or evidence of its actual existence.

A Covid-19 virus or any other virus has never been isolated or purified and will never be isolated or purified since viruses do not exist. The virus myth has just been used as just another form of terrorist to create fear and manipulation in the willfully ignorant population. The original notion of a virus may have just been an error of analysis, but for many decades now it has been utilized to generate fear and control along with the parasitic extraction of many trillions of dollars from the gullible public.

The following Substack link discusses this insidious virus lie:

Coincidentally, the PCR test was never able to identify a live virus or pathogen and is the fundamental basis for the lockdowns across the world, which have been used with great effect to terrorize the world’s population into believing that Covid-19 exists as a live virus and that the only survival strategy is taking a bio weapon technology masquerading as a vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have now removed the PCR test as a diagnostic tool, after it was misused, which is evidence of its deliberate use to create fear and distress among a misinformed population.

Research scientists and medical doctors across the world have been gagged, threatened and vilified in the media and discredited as conspiracy theorists by governments and their agents when they have spoken out to oppose this trans-globalist agenda.

5G urban emissions are designed to deliver chronic radiation exposure that will undoubtedly increase the genotoxic effects on all the biological life that the radiation comes into contact with. Evidence from areas blanketed by the less powerful and less densified radiation emissions of 4G networks have already shown significant detrimental effects on wildlife.

Smaller biological organisms that make up the whole ecosystem have less protection from man-made radiation emissions and can therefore show effects in a more visible,

incontrovertible way. The acute lack of small insects has been shown to be caused primarily by new experimental man-made radiation emissions, including light emitting diodes (LED).

The addition of nano metamaterials through implant, injection, and environmental

contamination will create a cytotoxic environment detrimental to all biological life. Localized reflection from the metamaterial antennas or the nanometal-contaminated vaccinated entities will add to a substantial increase in radiation exposures, especially across cities. 5G backhaul technology can now capture and interrogate multiple data points, conversations, as well as bodily biometrics and movements 24 hours per day, every day, to the detriment of the Covid19-vaccinated for the rest of what is likely to be a limited life expectancy, as well as of those unable to remove themselves from these 5G radiation networks and nanoparticle-polluted environments.

Man-made magnetic fields accompany the digitized (QAM) beam wave,

which increases emissions and creates an energy vibration disturbance of the nano

metamaterial particulates in the contaminated vaccinated body; this will significantly increase the cytotoxicity of the technologies on an unsuspecting mass population of vaccinated persons. The mandating of this technological experiment in the form of a vaccine that increases sterility and causes untimely death is a criminal enterprise by organizations and individuals who have failed to recognize the compartmentalized development of weapon systems required for the control and planned depopulation agenda.

The mass depopulation intelligence was confirmed in defense circles as early as 2017 by the Deagel weapons hardware intelligence group, which predicted many millions of casualties occurring in countries across the West by 2025, with the population of the United States being reduced to around 100 million, which syncs with roughly two thirds of the population taking the death shots.

At the root of the flagrant disregard of all ethical and legal obligations

is the overarching military battlefield agenda, which dictates that war should now be waged against civilian populations.

5G is a compartmentalized weapons deployment masquerading as a benign technological advance for enhanced communications and faster downloads. The globalist false propaganda falls away with one simple undisputed fact: their PCR test patent for Covid-19, which was filed in 2015, was never able to identify a live virus, so that it could be utilized to terrorize ignorant and unsuspecting populations across the world into taking a Covid-19 vaccine polluted with a nano antenna technology to hook victims up to the 5G network.

Emerging 5G, autonomous, augmented reality technologies, often referred to by the

manufacturers as “killer tech”, will prove to be exactly that. The laissez-faire approach

adopted by regulatory bodies and the telecoms industry encouraged the total disregard of the known biological harm from increasing levels of ionizing and non-ionizing radiation arising from the mass deployment of these technologies, which were developed for battlefield use.The following video link is to a video by Joe Imbriano, where he pulls no punches about the 5G death shot:

The Covid-19 vaccine adverse reactions data read like the destruction of mankind as millions of North American citizens die and are injured in this medical experiment that is in breach of the Nuremberg Code and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The fact that the Covid-19 vaccines vector data were developed in biological chemical weapons laboratories proves that they are only masquerading as vaccines, with the emerging data of sterilization, ill health and death across the West revealing their true purpose.

The 5G network has the capability to target acquire and attack the vaccinated due

to their nano metamaterial antenna Covid-19 vaccine. Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) require the 5G networks to maintain their geoposition and navigate their environment to the target; these weapons cannot rely on satellite (high altitude balloon) communications due to the potential for inclement weather events and signal latency to disrupt their signals so they must have localized 5G networks for the upcoming cityscape battlefield environment, for assassination capability and for battlefield domination in planned future wars.

The compartmentalization of weapons systems development has played a crucial role in not alerting those within the regulatory authorities and telecommunications industry to the real purpose and intentions of those ultimately driving and funding the deployment of 5G and biological chemical weapons masquerading as Covid-19 vaccines for a planned control and command kill grid.

The world is blindly following the plans of the technocratic elite and the

military-industrial-pharma complex to terminate large numbers within populations across the world with no regard to the primary legislation. God-given rights and laws enshrined for the protection of men and women have been disregarded by these cult-like forces in their depopulation, sterilization and mass murder agenda.

5G is a weapon system, a crime against humanity so monstrous that even an educated person may find it unbelievable on first inspection of the facts.

The prima facie evidence of this globalist depopulation agenda is unequivocal and should be tested in the courts so that the conspirators involved in this murderous plan can be brought to justice.

This is the greatest crime ever to be perpetrated on mankind and all of God’s creation.

The following video link is to a video by Joe Imbriano, where he pulls no punches about the 5G death shot:

5G IS THE KILL SHOT