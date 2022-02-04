Since there is no Covid-19 virus (Ending The Virus Myth Is Critical), what is causing Covid-19 symptoms and death?

The primary cause is Graphene Oxide, with a powerful kick from exposure to 5G microwaves.

As usual, to those deliberately indoctrinated, who haven’t bothered to investigate this Covid Operation, this will sound like a wild conspiracy theory.

IT’S NOT.

Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an extremely negative impact on the immune system, by altering the oxidative balance in relation to glutathione reserves. If the dose of graphene oxide is increased, by any method of administration, it causes the collapse of the immune system and initiates a cytokine storm, which can lead to death. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs generates bilateral pneumonias, along with other devastating impacts.

Graphene oxide causes a metallic taste in the mouth. Inhalation of graphene oxide causes inflammation of the mucous membranes, resulting in loss of taste and partial or total loss of smell.

Graphene oxide exhibits powerful magnetic properties inside the body. This is the reason for the magnetic properties experienced by millions of people around the world, after it is given through various routes of administration, including the ‘vaccines’.

Here’s the truth:

Graphene oxide is the supposed SARS-CoV-2, the supposed new Coronavirus, that caused the disease known as COVID-19.

This is why no one has ever isolated or purified a real new ‘coronavirus’, as recognized by most health institutions at the highest level, and in different countries, when they were questioned about it.

If you’ve been investigating this Covid crime at all, then you should already be aware that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are being called ‘Clot Shots’ by many people, due to the fact that many people who took the shots, end up with severe damage or death from blood clots (The Covid Shot Guarantees Blood Clots - Dr. Charles Hoffe). Many doctors, nurses, and even those doing embalming for funeral homes, have witnessed the devastating effects of these clots. Unfortunately, most of these individuals have been misdirected by the idea that ‘Spike Proteins’ are the cause of these clots. Since no Covid virus exists, the virus ‘Spike Proteins’, that are claimed to be created in vaccinated individuals, don’t exist.

The problem is the graphene.

The results of the Spanish study show, that the recorded vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (e.g. published in the US by the CDC and in the EU) are attributable to the presence of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the Covid vaccine vial.

Graphene oxide is also contained in the face mask commonly distributed by governments and health agencies (acknowledged by national health authorities).

The Swabs used for PCR and antigen tests also contain graphene oxide nanoparticles.

All Covid vaccines, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, Etc., also contain a considerable dose of graphene oxide nanoparticles. That these ‘vaccines’ contain graphene oxide, has been confirmed through electron microscopy and spectroscopy, by Ricardo Delgado Martin, Founder and Director of La Quinta Columna. Ricardo is responsible for coordinating the Spanish research team’s analysis of the impacts of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the vial of the mRNA vaccine.

The flu vaccines, that have been commonly taken by many people every year, as well as the new and supposedly intranasal anti-covid vaccines, they are preparing, all contain enormous doses of graphene oxide nanoparticles.

Like any material, graphene oxide has what is called an ‘electronic absorption band’. This means that it absorbs a certain frequency that excites and oxidizes this material very rapidly, disrupting the ability of natural antioxidant glutathione reserves to neutralize the toxin. The frequency that causes this effect is being transmitted in the new emission bandwidths of the new 5G wireless technology.

That’s why the deployment of these antennas never stopped during the ‘pandemic’.

The La Quinta Columna researchers suspect that for the 2019 anti-flu campaign, more graphene oxide was added to the ‘vaccine’, since it was already used as an adjuvant.

With the subsequent 5G technology trials in different parts of the world, Covid-19 disease developed due to the interaction between the electromagnetic fields and the graphene oxide already in the bodies of those who took the flu shot.

Remember that it all started in Wuhan, and this was the first pilot city in the world to do the 5G technology trial in late November 2019.

Both the pangolin and the bat soup versions of the origin were just misdirection from the real cause, as have been the Wuhan lab claims.

So here’s the bottom line:

There is no virus, since viruses don’t exist, and Covid-19 is just a name for a disease state caused by graphene oxide and worsened by exposure to 5G radiation.

Here’s a link to a video clip by La Quinta Columna and a clip by Stew Peters discussing much of the information above: