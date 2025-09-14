Terra Times

Terra Times

Laura
Sep 15

Very interesting, we have collectively become dumber over the last century or two, and due to the illusion of progress believe we are smarter. Observation and the ability to refrain from bias when examining the results of experiments and the testimonies and lived experiences of people were the guiding light it appears back in the 1800s to mid 1900s. Then technology was used to hijack the narrative and push materialism onto us. This article has highlighted Electricitas 30c homeopathic remedy for me, which I have in the cupboard. Also brings home a memory of being happy as a child living in a small Qld town in Australia during the 80s. A brief period of happiness I've never felt since.

GCGW
Sep 15

🤔 Nothing like reading an article about EMF or EMR while using a cell phone or computer. The horse has left the barn so what’s a little more exposure going to do to us? Isn’t it ironic?

