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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
Mar 14

It's all sixes and sevens.😂

13 The number of growth and cluster, rather than stagnation and division.

The betrayel of the 13th Family.....erazed from existence...well almost!😂👍

The last "reset", globally.

Ethiopia is sacred.

Prime mover.🎸

Brilliant article.

Cheers,

Mick

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Rob Dubya's avatar
Rob Dubya
Mar 14

I will watch later,but i have watched this channel before and found the AI voice unbearable,as are all AI voices. Why the fuck can't the people who make this stuff use their own voice......Exactly....

Thats why,though im interested in this stuff and think there is most definitely something to it,it as though it is flooding us with all this info in AI format. Much of which is probably true. But it looses credibility in this AI format......which is probably the reason for it. These are so many AI chanels like this one now, with different voices and accents to please everyone. But they are all unbearable

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