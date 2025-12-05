I know what you’re thinking…..’Well they’re all Trojan horses so why even bother to point out Trump as a unique puppet?’ as discussed in this Substack post:

Good point.

Why focus on Trump? Because Trump is a special case, created for the special time we live in. And because he’s suckered so many people into his con, which prevents them from focusing on something that might actually make a difference.

The controllers are in the process of winding down their American project and are using Trump to misdirect the Right and the Left while keeping their long term agenda rolling forward.

He’s been used to rope in and corral the right wing ‘patriot’ Republicans to split the Republican party and to drive the Democrats into voting for whatever Democrat the controllers have selected to continue their agenda (Nuisance? Big Mike?).

Their agenda has continued to roll along whether they install a Republican or a Democrat for at least as far back as when the Federal Reserve was corruptly created.

It doesn’t matter which of the designated puppets wins, since they’ll both continue the one world government globalization operation and concentrate wealth in the 0.1%.

What’s amazing is that after the actor Ronald Reagan had been plugged into the Oval Office and the Reality TV actor Donald Trump was installed, that anyone got fooled again. And that’s not even counting the Homosexual President with the Transexual ‘wife’ and their borrowed kids, that preceded Trump.

So how did this happen? How did so many people be taken in by these phony puppets?

George Carlin says it better than anybody:

Remember the “Drain The Swamp” claims?

How do think that turned out?

Just in case someone might think he’s unique:

So, does Donald Trump actually support Freedom Of Speech in the 1st Amendment?

Well no…..and here’s the proof:

How about those Red Flag gun laws?:

“Take the guns first and then go to court”

And there’s that little subject of ‘vaccine’ bioweapons , with how many murdered and maimed now?:

So what happened to “Lock Her Up”?

Then there’s the economy. Well, he did a great job for the 0.1% by continuing the ongoing transfer of wealth into their already bloated coffers.

What about Epstein?:

Then there’s the matter of a mail-order bride:

If she weren’t my daughter:

Let’s not forget his strategically placed minder:

And his mentor, Roy Cohn:

One of Donald Trump’s most important mentors, one of the most reviled men in American political history, was Roy Cohn, who has been described by people who knew him as “a snake,” “a scoundrel” and “a new strain of son of a bitch”.

Cohn was indicted four times from the mid-’60s to the early ’70s—for stock-swindling and obstructing justice and perjury and bribery and conspiracy and extortion and blackmail and filing false reports.

And three times he was acquitted—the fourth ended in a mistrial—giving him a kind of sneering, sinister sheen of invulnerability.

He was a prototypical Teflon man. The more unscrupulous he became, the more his law practice grew. He was the man to see if you wanted to beat the system.

He did whatever he wanted, and he felt he was good enough at everything to get away with it and he did for a very, very long time.

He didn’t pay his bills, all but daring his creditors to sue him for what he owed—tailors, locksmiths, mechanics, travel agencies, storage companies, credit card companies, stationery stores, office supply stores. He didn’t pay people back, “friend or foe,” wrote his biographer, Nicholas von Hoffman, who reported that a captain of his yacht called Defiance “had a mental map” of “ports we couldn’t go into because we owed thousands of dollars.”He didn’t pay his taxes, either, racking up millions of dollars in liens.

He was preening and combative, look-at-me lavish and loud. It was an act. The truth was he hated what he was—a lawyer who hated lawyers, a Jewish person who hated Jewish people, and a gay person, fiercely closeted if haphazardly hidden, who hated gay people, calling them “fags” and expressing his conviction that “homosexual teachers are a grave threat to our children,” according to both his biography and autobiography.

And as a litigator, Cohn had earned a reputation as “an intimidator and a bluffer,” attorney Arthur Liman would write, “famous among lawyers for winning cases by delays, evasions, and lies.” He was unorganized and largely disinterested in specifics, relying less on preparation and more on his belligerence and his vast, nonpareil network of social and political connections that spanned parties and stretched from New York pay-to-play clubhouses to the backrooms of Washington as well as the Oval Office.

His biographer likened him to Houdini.

Cohn, however, preferred a different comparison. “If you can get Machiavelli as a lawyer,” he once said, “you’re certainly no fool of a client.”

He was roundly, practically fetishistically unapologetic, remorseless, shameless, “totally impervious to being insulted,” said gossip columnist Liz Smith, living by a code of blunt, come-at-me audacity, accessible only to those unhampered by morality.

“He made his legal and political career,” in the estimation of the British historian Eric Hobsbawm, “in a milieu where money and power override rules and law—indeed where the ability to get, and get away with, what lesser citizens cannot, is what proves membership of an elite.”

“Cohn,” Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Murray Kempton wrote, “brought an aura perfectly calculated to attract rich men who are not quite respectable.”

Trump found him irresistible.

Is any of this sounding familiar here?