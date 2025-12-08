Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
noria's avatar
noria
4d

"The convenience of technology comes at a cost"... The cyber world, moreover, brings so much new: interesting, thrilling, and it is expected that children will be curious. Then comes 'peer pressure' - everyone does it, so I should too. Then there appears the demand to be connected all the time... imagine, the professional without 'smart' in their hands?

But did we really need that?

I absolutely agree with your words:

"This is all by design as part of the construction of the Panopticon

that’s being constructed. Full Spectrum Surveillance. Divide and Conquer.

The Smart Phone is the main tool created by the parasites to completely

divide, track, target, indoctrinate, and control the population."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeanne dˋ's avatar
Jeanne dˋ
3d

Die perfekte Ablenkung der Archonten…inklusive Bestrahlung!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Terra Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture