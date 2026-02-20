Anyone that’s been paying attention is well aware that streams of people have been and are continually making there way to the USA to make their fortune, often having abandoned their home country where that possibility was severely limited.

Why have they been doing this?

Because the USA has been known as the ‘Land Of Opportunity’ for hundreds of years now, with plenty of natural resources to exploit originally and plenty of individuals to exploit in the last century.

The Parasite

In Roman times a parasite came to take on the meaning of a superfluous freeloader. Medieval preachers and reformers characterized usurers as parasites and leeches. Ever since, many economic writers have singled out bankers as parasites, especially international bankers.

Passing over into biology, the word “parasite” was applied to organisms such as tapeworms and leeches that feed off larger hosts.

In nature, parasites rarely survive merely by taking. Survival of the fittest cannot mean their survival alone. Parasites require hosts, and a mutually beneficial symbiosis often results.

A financial analogy occurred in the 19th century between high finance and capital-intensive manufacturing, especially in armaments, shipping and heavy industry. Banking was evolving from predatory usury to take the lead in organizing industry along the most efficient lines.

For thousands of years, from ancient Mesopotamia through classical Greece and Rome, temples and palaces were the major creditors, coining and providing money, creating basic infrastructure and receiving user fees as well as taxes.

To make this symbiosis successful and give free reign to special privilege and corruption, 19th-century economists sought to free parliaments from control by the propertied classes that dominated their upper houses. Britain’s House of Lords and senates throughout the world defend the vested interests against the more democratic regulations and taxes proposed by the lower house. Parliamentary reform extending the vote to all citizens was expected to elect governments that would act in society’s long-term interest. Public authorities would take the lead in major capital investments in roads, ports and other transportation, communications, power production and other basic utilities, including banking, without private rent-extractors intruding into the process.

The alternative was for infrastructure to be owned in a pattern much like absentee landlordship, enabling rent-extracting owners to set up tollbooths to charge society whatever the market would bear. Such privatization is contrary to what classical economists meant by a free market. They envisioned a market free from rent paid to a hereditary landlord class, and free from interest and monopoly rent paid to private owners. The ideal system was a morally fair market in which people would be rewarded for their labor and enterprise, but would not receive income without making a positive contribution to production and related social needs.

Adam Smith, David Ricardo, John Stuart Mill and their contemporaries warned that rent extraction threatened to siphon off income and bid up prices above the necessary cost of production. Their major aim was to prevent landlords from “reaping where they have not sown,” as Smith put it. Toward this end their labor theory of value aimed at deterring landlords, natural resource owners and monopolists from charging prices above cost-value, opposing governments controlled by rentier parasites.

Recognizing how most great fortunes had been built up in predatory ways, through usury, war lending and political insider dealings to grab the Commons and carve out burdensome monopoly privileges led to a popular view of financial magnates, landlords and hereditary ruling elite as parasitic by the 19th century.

Instead of creating a mutually beneficial symbiosis with the economy of production and consumption, today’s financial parasitism siphons off income needed to invest and grow. Bankers and bondholders desiccate the host economy by extracting revenue to pay interest and dividends. Repaying a loan – amortizing or “killing” it – shrinks the host. Like the word amortization, mortgage (“dead hand” of past claims for payment) contains the root ‘mort’, “death.”

A financialized economy becomes a mortuary when the host economy becomes a meal for the financial “free luncher” that takes interest, fees and other charges without contributing to production. Landed proprietors, financiers and monopolists were singled out as the most visible “free lunchers” by free market economists.

Modern biology provides the basis for a more elaborate social analogy to financial strategy, by describing the sophisticated strategy that parasites use to control their hosts by disabling their normal defense mechanisms. To be accepted, the parasite must convince the host that no attack is underway. To siphon off a free lunch without triggering resistance, the parasite needs to take control of the host’s brain, at first to dull its awareness that an invader has attached itself, and then to make the host believe that the free rider is helping rather than depleting it and is temperate in its demands, only asking for the necessary expenses of providing its services. In that spirit bankers depict their interest charges as a necessary and benevolent part of the economy, providing credit to facilitate production and thus deserving to share in the surplus it helps create.

Insurance companies, stockbrokers and underwriters join bankers in aiming to erase the economy’s ability to distinguish financial claims on wealth from real wealth creation. Their interest charges and fees typically eat into the circular flow of payments and income between producers and consumers. To deter protective regulations that limit this incursion, high finance popularizes and promotes a “value-free” view that no sector exploits any other part. Whatever creditors and their financial managers take is deemed to be fair value for the services they provide.

Otherwise, bankers ask, why would people or companies pay interest, if not to pay for credit deemed necessary to help the economy grow? Bankers and also their major customers – real estate, oil and mining, and monopolies – claim that whatever they are able to extract from the rest of the economy is earned just as fairly as new direct investment in industrial capital. “You get what you pay for,” is used to justify any price, no matter how ridiculous. It is circular reasoning at its worst.

The most lethal policy sedative in today’s mainstream orthodoxy is the mantra that “All income is earned.” This moronic illusion distracts attention from how the financial sector diverts the economy’s nourishment to feed monopolies and rent-extracting sectors surviving from past centuries, now supplemented by new sources of monopoly rent, above all in the financial and money management sectors.

The Chicago School’s Milton Friedman adopted the rentier motto as a cloak of invisibility: “There Is No Such Thing As A Free Lunch” (TINSTAAFL). That means there are no parasites taking without giving an equivalent value in return – at least, no private sector parasites. Only government regulation is condemned, not rent-extraction. In fact, taxation of rentiers – the recipients of free-lunch income, “coupon clippers” living off government bonds or rental properties or monopolies – is denounced rather than endorsed, as it was by Adam Smith, John Stuart Mill and their 19th-century free market followers.

Familiar parasites in today’s economy include Wall Street’s investment bankers and hedge fund managers who raid companies and empty out their pension reserves; also, landlords who rack-rent their tenants (threatening eviction if unfair and extortionate demands are not met), and monopolists who gouge consumers with prices not warranted by the actual costs of production.

Commercial banks demand that government treasuries or central banks cover their losses, claiming that their credit-steering activity is necessary to allocate resources and avoid economic dissolution. So here again we find the basic rentier demand: “Your money, or your life.”

A rentier economy is one in which individuals and entire sectors levy charges for the property and privileges they have obtained, or more often that their ancestors have bequeathed. As Honoré de Balzac observed, the greatest fortunes originated from thefts or insider dealings whose details are so lost in the mists of time that they have become legitimized simply by the force of social inertia.

At the root of such parasitism is the idea of rent extraction: taking without producing. Permitting an excess of market price to be charged over intrinsic cost-value lets landlords, monopolists and bankers charge more for access to land, natural resources, monopolies and credit than what their services need to cost. Unreformed economies are obliged to carry what 19th-century journalists called the idle rich, 20th-century writers called robber barons and the power elite, and Occupy Wall Street call the One Percenters.

To prevent such socially destructive exploitation, most nations have regulated and taxed rentier activities or kept such potential activities (above all, basic infrastructure) in the public domain.

But regulatory oversight has been systematically disabled in recent years. Throwing off the taxes and regulations put in place over the past two centuries, the wealthiest One Percent have captured nearly all the growth in income since the 2008 crash. Holding the rest of society in debt to themselves, they have used their wealth and creditor claims to gain control of the election process and governments by supporting lawmakers who un-tax them, and judges or court systems that refrain from prosecuting them. Obliterating the logic that led society to regulate and tax rentiers in the first place, think tanks and business schools favor economists who portray rentier takings as a contribution to the economy rather than as a subtrahend from it.

History shows a universal tendency for rent-extracting conquerors, colonizers or privileged insiders to take control and siphon off the fruits of labor and industry for themselves. Bankers and bondholders demand interest, landlords and resource appropriators levy rents, and monopolists engage in price gouging.

The U.S. military has been a useful agent for this operation for over a hundred years, working with Economic Hitmen whose job is to engage in a modern form of slavery by using the World Bank and other international organizations to offer huge loans to developing nations for construction projects and oil production.

The result is a rentier-controlled economy that imposes austerity on the population. It is the worst of all worlds: Even while starving economies, economic rent charges render them high-cost by widening the margin of prices over intrinsic, socially necessary costs of production and distribution.

Biological nature provides a helpful analogy for the banking sector’s ideological ploys. A parasite’s toolkit includes behavior-modifying enzymes to make the host protect and nurture it. Financial intruders into a host economy use Junk Economics to rationalize rentier parasitism as if it makes a productive contribution, as if the tumor they create is part of the host’s own body, not an overgrowth living off the economy. A harmony of interests is depicted between finance and industry, Wall Street and Main Street, and even between creditors and debtors, monopolists and their customers. Nowhere in the National Income and Product Accounts is there a category for unearned income, exploitation, aka parasitism.

The classical concept of economic rent has been censored by calling finance, real estate and monopolies “industries.” The result is that about half of what the media report as “industrial profits” are FIRE-sector rents, that is, finance, insurance and real estate rents – and most of the remaining “profits” are monopoly rents for patents (headed by pharmaceuticals and information technology) and other legal privileges. Rents are conflated with profit. This is the terminology of financial intruders and rentiers seeking to erase the language and concepts of Adam Smith, Ricardo and their contemporaries depicting rents as parasitic.

The financial sector’s strategy to dominate labor, industry and government involves disabling the economy’s “brain” – the government – and behind it, democratic reforms to regulate banks and bondholders. Financial lobbyists mount attacks on public planning, accusing public investment and taxes of being a deadweight burden, not as steering economies to maximize prosperity, competitiveness, rising productivity and living standards. Banks become the economy’s central planners, and their plan is for industry and labor to serve finance, not the other way around.

The labor unions were invaded in a similar way, installing corruption specialists to turn the public and many union members away from this check on corporate slavery.

Which brings up an interesting question….

Even without so conscious an aim, the mathematics of compound interest turns the financial sector into a wedge to push large sectors of the population into distress. The buildup of savings accruing through interest that is recycled into new lending seeks out ever-new fields for indebtedness, far beyond the ability of productive industrial investment to absorb.

Creditors claim to create wealth financially, simply by asset-price inflation, stock buybacks, asset stripping and debt leveraging. Lost from sight, as usual, in this exercise in deception is how the financial mode of wealth creation engorges the financial intruder, at odds with the classical aim of rising output at higher living standards. Any given development crisis is said to be a self-correcting, natural product of market forces, so that there is no need to regulate and tax the rentiers. Debt is not seen as intrusive, only as being helpful, not as capturing and transforming the economy’s institutional policy structure.

A century ago socialists and other Progressive Era reformers advanced an evolutionary theory by which economies would achieve their maximum potential by subordinating the post-feudal rentier classes – landlords and bankers – to serve industry, labor and the common weal. Reforms along these lines have been defeated by intellectual deception and often outright violence by the vested interests Pinochet-Chile-style to prevent the kind of evolution that classical free market economists hoped to see – reforms that would check financial, property and monopoly interests.

So we are brought back to the fact that in nature, parasites survive best by keeping their host alive and thriving. Acting too selfishly starve the host, putting the free luncher in danger. That is why natural selection favors more positive forms of symbiosis, with mutual gains for host and rider alike. But as the volume of savings mounts up in the form of interest-bearing debt owed by industry and agriculture, households and governments, the financial sector tends to act in increasingly shortsighted and destructive ways. For all its positive contributions, today’s high (and low) finance rarely leaves the economy enough tangible capital to reproduce, much less to feed the insatiable exponential dynamics of compound interest and predatory asset stripping.

In nature, parasites tend kill hosts that are dying, using their substance as food for the intruder’s own progeny. The economic analogy takes hold when financial managers use depreciation allowances for stock buybacks or to pay out as dividends instead of replenishing and updating their plant and equipment. Tangible capital investment, research and development and employment are cut back to provide purely financial returns. When creditors demand austerity programs to squeeze out “what is owed,” enabling their loans and investments to keep growing exponentially, they starve the industrial economy and create a demographic, economic, political and social crisis.

Who will bear the losses from the financial sector’s over-feeding on its industrial host?

The great political question confronting the remainder of the 21st century is which sector will receive enough income to survive without losses degrading its position: the industrial host economy, or its creditors?

For the economy at large, a real and lasting recovery requires constraining the financial sector from being so shortsighted that its selfishness causes a system- wide collapse. The logic to avoid this a century ago was to make banking a public function. The task is made harder today because banks have become almost impenetrable conglomerates attached to Wall Street speculative arbitrage activities and casino-type derivative bets to the checking and saving account services and basic consumer and business lending, creating banks Too Big To Fail (TBTF).

Today’s banks seek to prevent discussion of how over-lending and debt deflation cause austerity and economic shrinkage. Failure to confront the economy’s limits to the ability to pay threatens to plunge labor and industry into chaos.

In 2008, we watched a dress rehearsal for this road show when Wall Street convinced Congress that the economy could not survive without bailing out bankers and bondholders, whose solvency was deemed a precondition for the “real” economy to function. The banks were saved, not the economy.

The debt tumor was left in place. Homeowners, pension funds, city and state finances were sacrificed as markets shrank, and investment and employment followed suit. “Saving” since 2008 has taken the form of paying down debts to the financial sector, not to invest to help the economy grow. This kind of “zombie saving” depletes the economy’s circular flow between producers and consumers. It bleeds the economy while claiming to save it, much like medieval doctors.

Extractive finance leaves economies emaciated by monopolizing their income growth and then using its takings in predatory ways to intensify the degree of exploitation, not to pull the economy out of debt deflation. The financial aim is simply to extract income in the form of interest, fees and amortization on debts and unpaid bills. If this financial income is predatory, and if capital gains are not earned by one’s own labor and enterprise, then the One Percent should not be credited with having created the 95 percent of added income they have obtained since 2008. They have taken it from the 99 Percent.

The Parasitic Citizenry

As one might expect, the parasites that initiated and sustain this parasitic economic system are more than happy to have the citizenry try their luck at parasitizing anyone and everyone they can. Since the top parasites have rigged the game at the top, they know that all of these small time parasites will only end up ultimately funneling more lucre into their coffers. As a result the Untied States is riddled with economic parasites of every stripe and color.

Legions of Americans are doing their best to amass a fortune in any way they can, which often means parasitizing their fellow Americans. The news is constantly filled with stories about theft, embezzlement, graft, extortion, insider trading, money laundering, forgery, wage theft, and bribery.

The parasites at the top that control the media, have invested massive amounts of money into creating entertainment that focuses on parasites who create simple and elaborate schemes to take money and valuables from other individuals or groups. These thieves are often glorified in the scripts and some viewers with weak and corruptible morals become motivated to try their hand at copying the tactics.

Many millions of Americans willingly give money from their 401K retirement accounts to money managers who may be directed to gamble it in the stock market. Millions of other Americans are day trading/gambling in the stock market to try and make a killing off of someone else’s mistakes or bad luck. The stock market is also plagued with insider trading schemes that end up parasitizing other people’s investments.

Every kind of parasitical money scheme you can imagine and some you’re not even aware of are rampant in the financial markets. Some of the biggest schemes are focused on money laundering and accounting fraud. The Pentagon hasn’t been able to pass an accounting audit for many years with no accurate accounting on trillions of dollars. There’s undoubtedly many generals and other government officials living a very comfortable retirement in the Caribbean, as well as other selected individuals living the high life somewhere out there. NASA has also obviously defrauded hundreds of billions from the American taxpayers with it fake operations.

Billions of dollars in business loans were grifted by parasites during the Covid Plandemic Operation, most of which have not been litigated, and probably never will be.

Disability and food assistance fraud has also expanded tremendously for decades, with the added boost of the many individuals who poisoned themselves with the Big Beautiful Injections fast tracked by the Puppet In Chief.

Government retirement plans in some states are set up to pay retirees far more than they earned while working, parasitizing from current taxpayers.

Then there’s the widespread move by millions of Americans joining the parasites by becoming rent seekers converting homes into motels, completely ruining available and affordable housing for countless numbers of people.

It’s gotten to the point that most Americans could really care less how much parasitism their government or individuals do as long as they get their cut.

This doesn’t bode well for ‘The Land Of The (so-called) Free’……