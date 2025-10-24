Ukraine…Ukraine…Ukraine…Putin…Putin…Putin

The scripted news is saturated with what ‘evil’ Putin is doing to ‘poor little’ Ukraine, with associated stories about how Putin is trying to recreate the Soviet Union, is angry that NATO is planning to put more military forces on Russia’s border, or that Putin is just a Blood Thirsty Invader.

It’s important to keep in mind with all this scripted news that in 2014 U. S. government operatives, along with George Soros operatives installed a puppet government in Ukraine, with the Jewish comedian Zelensky as the presidential puppet, along with other high level Jewish administration officials. Installing a comedian, is right there with installing a Reality TV star or homosexual with a transexual 'wife'. Folks...The puppet-masters are laughing at us, the same way they're laughing at the willfully ignorant sheep that willingly strapped diapers to their faces which do absolutely nothing to stop the imaginary particles known as the Coronavirus.

This whole Ukraine/Putin narrative is just another operation by the psychopathic globalists, who's goal is a totalitarian world, with China as the current model for what's to come.

Let’s take a closer look at the history of Ukraine, which was settled in past by a group of people called the Khazars, a warlike Turkic people who converted to Judaism en masse during a tumultuous time in Eastern European history.

In the eighth to ninth centuries, surrounded on both sides by the warring religions – Christianity and Islam, the Khazar Empire chose the path of Judaic conversion as a means of stemming off invasion from either of its larger neighbors.

In the 11th Century, the Russian Empire conquered Khazaria and destroyed any possibility of a larger establishment of a Khazarian/Jewish homeland in Eastern Europe. Centuries later, the Khazarian remnants gained a level of revenge by orchestrating the Bolshevik Revolution and murdering the Russian monarch family the Romanovs and 40 million white Russians.

The Khazars are the ancestors of Ashkenazi Jews, who are the predominant ethnic group in Israel. In 2012, Israeli researcher Eran Elhaik published a study claiming to prove that Khazar ancestry is the single largest element in the Ashkenazi gene pool. Progressive organs such as Haaretz and The Forward trumpeted the results.

Genetic research showing that eastern European Jews do indeed originate from the historical region of Khazaria in Central Asia and not Palestine has been officially accepted. Curiously, a mere month before this news was released in 2014, the western-backed coup in Ukraine erupted.

A blue-ribbon team of scholars from leading research institutions and museums issued a secret report to the Israeli government, acknowledging that European Jews are in fact Khazars. At first sight, this would seem to be the worst possible news, given the Prime Minister’s relentless insistence on the need for Palestinian recognition of Israel as a “Jewish state” and the stagnation of the peace talks. Speaking off the record, he explained, “We first thought that admitting we are really Khazars was one way to get around Abbas’s insistence that no Jew can remain in a Palestinian state. Maybe we were grasping at straws. But when he refused to accept that, it forced us to think about more creative solutions.”

Coincidentally(?) around the same time as the Khazar revelation, Ukraine officials stated that all Jews who wish to return would be welcomed back without condition as citizens, the more so if they take part in the promised infusion of massive Israeli military assistance, including troops, equipment, and construction of new bases.

The Ukrainian invitation for the Jews to return was a godsend. Relocating all the settlers within Israel in a short time would be difficult for reasons of logistics and economics. This migration was originally intended to load Crimea with Jewish migrants, but the Russian move to annex Crimea through official diplomatic means has caused a readjustment of strategies.

The pressure building along Russia’s borders from NATO and Western Jewish financiers, such as George Soros, is intent on establishing a new Khazaria which will be larger than the original and will incorporate the nation of Kazakhstan, which has developed a close relationship with Israel. An exodus of ethnic Russians moving back to Russia from Kazakhstan has created the opportunity for many Israelis to move to Kazakhstan, replacing doctors, teachers, scientists, and other prominent members of society.

A new capital called Astana was established within Kazakhstan on December 10th, 1997. This capital is under construction and has contributed to a massive construction boom in the region. This new futuristic city is full of Masonic symbolism and New World Religion designs. Though it has relatively flown under the radar for many years, there is a surprisingly large amount of information available about the construction of Astana.

It is looking obvious that both Russia and China are willing to accept the establishment of this new Khazaria in the heart of the Eurasian continent. The monetary objectives of all players on designing a new international financial framework is extremely telling of the more macro geopolitical and economic alignments taking place.

The establishment of a one world system of governance, including political, economic, and religious, can be compared to herding cats. It would almost seem impossible if it weren’t for the fact that all cats were being directed down a very wide pathway which allows them to bump into one another and switch sides consistently as they rush to the final objective.

So what does Putin have to do with all this?

Let’s take a look at Putin. Putin is a Jew, and the name of his mother, Maria Ivanovna Shalamova (died 1998) is a Jewish name that was later changed to Shelomov. She switched the name to appear to be a Russian – like many crypto-Jewish priests in the Russian Orthodox Church. Putin’s father – Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin (died in 1999) was also a jew who changed his name from Epstein to Putin.

In Russia many Jewish people hide their Jewish origin or they do not know or do not want to know if their relations changed names. Putin is a person who hides his Jewish origin but uses it in the corruption nets. Common Russians think that Putin is an ethnic Russian. If they understood that Putin is a Jew they would not vote for him.

The picture below shows Putin's resemblance to a Jew from the Tsarist era.

Russia and Putin, as well as Ukraine are under the control of the Rothschilds, just as is Israel, ‘The Land Of The Free’, the good old USA, and the European Union.

To equate the New World Order with Zionism is incorrect. Zionism is just one pincer in the NWO. The other is Opposition-to-Zionism, represented by Russia's Putin and Iran's Ahmadinejad as well as his successor. The Rothschilds control them both through MI-6.

This dialectic succeeds the Nazi-Communist one of WW2. You can't have a Third World War unless you have two sides. This time round, Putin and Ahmadinejad have been cast as defenders of Nation and Religion. But don't be fooled. This is the Rothschild Modus Operandi. They routinely simulate the opposition or pretend to fight themselves. (See Protocol 12 - Control the Press & Protocol 17 - Abuse of Authority) This way they can initiate profitable conflicts and orchestrate the outcome. Wars keep us off balance and unable to address the real problem……them. Meanwhile the idealistic plebes fight and die for a "cause."

Putin, a Grand Master Royal Arch Freemason, was on intimate terms with the head of the largest faction of Russian Jewry, the Chabad Lubavitchers. The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson related how when young Vlad was hungry, they fed him and he has felt gratitude ever since. After Putin came to power Chabad rabbi Lazar became known derisively as “Putin’s rabbi”. This sect is on the forefront of the NWO. Donald Trump has longstanding connections to Chabad along with Chabad Lubavitcher Kaballists Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

MI-6 defector, Richard Tomlinson trained with young KGB agent Putin. They both learned to serve the Illuminati, who were 'born to rule', as the self-elected custodians of society.

Then there is the famous picture of Putin kissing the stomach of a young boy in public, suggesting he has the pederast foibles typical of his kind. Putin's break with the Rothschilds and the West is no more than stagecraft. Does Russia have a central bank controlled by the Rothschilds?

Putin is just another corrupt Jewish official who does exactly what the world's elite want him to do, which currently includes invading Ukraine where he is playing his part in ushering in World War 3, as an important step in creation of the Satanic New World Order.