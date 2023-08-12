Here we go again…another clandestine ‘sustainable cities’ operation which will ultimately be blamed on ‘climate disruption’ or some other lie.

An overhead view of some of the destruction in downtown Lahaina with the famous Banyan tree on the left.

Notice that many of the trees didn’t burn. This brings to mind the DEW fires in Santa Rosa.

Here’s a link to a 24 Minute video on The 2017 Santa Rosa Fires, that I originally posted on You Tube right after the fires, and moved to Bitchute when YouTube started heavily censoring, with arbitrary strikes:

Of course, the perpetrators of these operations like to have them at night so that the drones, used to target structures, aren’t visible and the Directed Energy bursts are so quick most people won’t ever see them, much less photograph them.

This is a good example of what they look like:

The following video is focused on these Directed Energy Weapons along with some analysis by The Fullerton Informer:

A key part of this operation was obviously weather modification utilizing HAARP to create high winds and other key factors to enable the goals to be achieved.

The following short video shows the boats anchored offshore from Lahaina and a very suspicious fire configuration around the city:

The following video by Dane Wigington at GeoengineeringWatch.org gives an overview of the military participation in creating ‘wild’ fires:

Smart Meter Fires

The perpetrators of these operations make a point of including as many modes of attack as possible and ‘Smart Meters’ are definitely one of these modes. One of the cynical reasons they’re called ‘Smart’ is because, just like ‘Smart Phones’ they are very effective targeting devices, so they can be used to target a specific house with a massive overload of electrical power to create an electrical fire throughout the wiring installed in the house, torching the whole structure, and burning intensely hot just like the fires that occur in electric vehicles.

There was definitely some of this that occurred in Maui.

And let’s not forget…….