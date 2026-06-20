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Bacon Commander's avatar
Bacon Commander
3dEdited

"Western" culture - as we knew it - is indeed destroyed. But i am beginning to question if it was what we thought it was all along. To me it's becoming clear that everything we thought we knew for the last several decades was an illusion. Ultimately, "America" is the "New Atlantis" that Francis Bacon and later Illuminatists, Jesuits and Freemasons built under the guise of "freedom" and "democracy" and other fancy buzzwords that have been used to fool the masses for many decades - or even centuries....

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
3d

Comunist khazaria maffia stil run de Russian they are in de westen yo , Jews agenda 2030 you own nothing end be happy is Comunist ideology. This take from Jews bible , (Tora )from Isai . Abrahamic religion is they tol to .

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