Have you had more than enough of the deliberate destruction of Western Culture?

You’re not alone.

More and more Westerners of European descent are waking up to the fact that this destruction is a direct full spectrum attack on the White Race by the Talmudic parasites who believe they are ‘Chosen’ to rule the world.

For hundreds of years this operation was poorly veiled as the parasites infected various Western countries only to be ultimately ejected and move on to find another country to infect.

Today these parasites are bold and in your face, boldly murdering whoever gets in the way of their plans for total control.

The following post discusses this operation and includes quotes from the parasites that are perpetrating this genocide:

They’ve successfully converted the American and European societies into parasitic economies, with almost every man & woman for themselves, crawling up and over anyone in their way.

The following post discusses the parasitic U. S. Corporation society/economy:

They’ve almost completely destroyed Western Culture to the point where it fits the description of Sodom and Gomorrah.

This cultural destruction has been done by the parasites with the application of an operation utilizing ‘Inversion and Normalization’.

Which brings us back to Sodom and the use of the word Sodomy to describe a moral inversion.

Moral inversion occurs when a society’s moral compass becomes distorted or reversed. Principles that were once considered ethical, virtuous, or honorable are now seen as outdated, restrictive, or even harmful. Simultaneously, behaviors and beliefs that were once considered immoral, destructive, or wrong become accepted, encouraged, or even glorified.

In Western culture the penetration of the anus by the penis has been considered as immoral, destructive, and humiliating.

The following post discusses the history and current reality Sodomy:

Since the parasites’ sacred book, the Talmud, classifies the White Race as cattle and allows any degradation to be applied to these cattle, inverting the moral condemnation of sodomy was chosen to both humiliate and decrease reproduction by the White Race, with the ultimate goal being elimination.

The parasites then utilized normalization to gradually change the moral views of the targeted ‘cattle’.

Normalization often begins with a name change. Queer women became Lesbians and queer men became gays. A pedophile becomes a Minor-Attracted-Person (MAP). Sodomy becomes Anal Sex, which degraded the notion of sexual relationship, but in the weak minded individuals, legitimized the act . The name change softens the historical disgust associated with perverted sex and pedophilia. Just as homosexuals, with help of the parasites in the Psychiatric Cartel, transitioned from psychological abnormality requiring treatment, to ‘normal’ behavior, pedophiles are undergoing the same transformation. Deviance of any source becomes simply a sexual preference, and all are ultimately considered legitimate by easily manipulated adults and malleable indoctrinated children.

A key aspect of the normalization was the use of the parasites’ control of the media to systematically expose the public to homosexual individuals, starting with homosexual females and then moving into homosexual males, without including the perverted sexual acts. The female homos started the normalization with just kissing. The male homos started the normalization by being dressed as females in comedic situations. The parasites discovered early on that utilizing comedy was an effective way to normalize moral inversion.

Some Like I Hot - Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon

The movie Brokeback Mountain has become famous as an important normalization bridge in the operation to create moral inversion in the general population, since it served to legitimize serious male homosexual relationships in minds of the gullible.

Over the years TV Programs and Movies have been used to re-enforce the idea that the homo-sexual pairing of females and the homo-sexual pairing of males are both perfectly normal healthy sexual relationships. Since it’s obvious to anyone with even limited intelligence that for male homosexuals the act of sex likely includes inserting a penis into an asshole, believing that these relationships were moral and healthy normalized the idea that anal penetration is a moral act for those that have been swayed by this inversion operation created by the parasites.

Over the last few years, this normalization of Sodomy has greatly increased in its negative impact, as the parasites have pushed into the media and the educational system that non-homos should also ‘enjoy its benefits’.

Teen magazines have included articles discussing Sodomy… er…Anal Sex and how to prepare yourself to experience it. Many adults have begun adding it to their physical relationships, with the Z Gens supposedly embracing this disgusting action.

The parasites are undoubtedly jumping up and down with glee about this degradation of the White Race.

The Inversion and Normalization of Sodomy is just one of many moral and cultural inversions that the parasites have utilized to destroy Western Civilization and the White Race.

The inversion of masculine and feminine is another key operation of the parasites that has had a devastating effect on Western White Culture with the anti-feminine and anti-masculine Women’s Movement and the resulting deliberate distortion and destruction of healthy relationships between Boys and Girls, Women and Men.

The following post takes a deep look into the demasculation of boys and men and the defeminization of girls and women:

Returning to the economic realm brings us to another major inversion utilized world wide by the parasites to consolidate most of the the wealth into their hands. That inversion was and is labeled as ‘Communism’.

The parasites that came up with this inversion used their fake ‘communist’ system to get control of all of the resources and wealth in Russia in order to ultimately turn it over to parasite oligarchs. The communal aspect of this operation was a sham with every aspect of the economic system sabotaged from the beginning, with the ultimate goal being to end up with oligarchic control just as exists in The United States Government Corporation. The communal system was designed from the beginning to fail and to use the Communist label to tar any suggestion that cooperative, communal or mutual aid economies could be proposed as an alternative to Capitalist/Oligarchic economies.

As a final example of Moral Inversion and Normalization let’s take a look at the Israeli peoples’ genocide of the Palestinians.

Make no mistake here, this is a bold and in your face genocide that began as soon as the Jews from Europe began to grab land away from non-Jews living in the Middle East, and it has continued up until the present day.

The inversion of the UN ban on genocide was built on the notion that Palestinians are evil sub-human animals, just like the White Race, who are considered cattle by the Talmudic Jews, and as a result are free to be robbed, raped and murdered at will.

This genocide of the Palestinians has become completely normalized in the minds of most Americans. Know anyone that ever mentions it or anyone in the Military Industrial Complex whose work contributes in some way to the genocide? They’re complicit in this murder…and more than likely they’re considered cattle. When will their time come???