That the Hamas attack on Israel was a false flag is probably obvious to most of you folks who received this post. Nevertheless here’s some facts along with some conjecture regarding this false flag.

The worst false flag attack on the United States was obviously the 9-11 operation which was carried out by internal U.S. government perpetrators as well as external government sponsored perpetrators from Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Israelis had previously attacked the USS Liberty intelligence ship in international waters off the coast of Gaza in 1967, with the intention to murder all crew members. This actual holocaust was buried by the controlled U.S. media.

Israel has a long bloody genocidal history of slaughtering and driving out the Palestinians from their own land so the Khazarian Tribe could expand their racist society.

In 1917, before the start of the British Mandate (1920-1947), the British issued the Balfour Declaration, promising to help the “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people”, essentially vowing to give away a country that was not theirs to give.

Central to the pledge was Chaim Weizmann, a Britain-based Russian Zionist leader and chemist whose contributions to the British war effort during World War I (1914-1918) made him well-connected to the upper echelons of the British government. Weizmann lobbied hard for more than two years with British former Prime Minister David Lloyd-George and former Foreign Minister Arthur Balfour to publicly commit Britain to building a homeland for the Jews in Palestine.

By giving their support to Zionist goals in Palestine, the British hoped they could shore up support among the significant Jewish populations in the US and Russia for the Allied effort during WWI. They also believed the Balfour Declaration would secure their control over Palestine after the war.

The creation of Israel was a violent process that entailed the forced expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland to establish a Jewish-majority state, as per the aspirations of the Zionist movement.

Between 1947 and 1949, at least 750,000 Palestinians from a 1.9 million population were made refugees beyond the borders of the state. Zionist forces had taken more than 78 percent of historic Palestine, ethnically cleansed and destroyed about 530 villages and cities, and killed about 15,000 Palestinians in a series of mass atrocities, including more than 70 massacres.

What’s been done to the Palestinians falls absolutely under the United Nations definition of genocide, but surprise, surprise, the Israelis have never been prosecuted for this.

So they’ve continued ever since the beginning, to eliminate the Palestinians by any means possible.

Below is what their ultimate goal is:

So they obviously have a goal of eliminating a lot of other people.

It’s clear that the U.S. government and its military have done a lot to advance this goal. How many of the injured and killed U.S. soldiers know or knew they were fighting for Israel? And how many of them also had….

The fact that the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government are riddled with dual U.S./Israeli national citizens speaks volumes about the U.S. government’s participation in these Israeli plans and why there’s essentially been silence when it comes to the ongoing genocide perpetrated in Israel.

Now it looks like they may be getting ready to take on Iran. Time will tell.

Another piece of the plan involves Ukraine.

Do you wonder why so much attention and action has been and is being directed at Ukraine, and why so much U.S. taxpayer money is being sent to Ukraine, while many Americans actually need these funds?

Here’s why…..

The Zionist Israeli Khazarians want their original homeland back. That homeland was Khazaria, and Khazaria was located in the area where Ukraine is today.

Ukraine is currently being prepared for the Khazarians to move back, and that’s why it’s being leveled, with non-Jew Ukrainians and Russians being driven out or killed.

So where does Hamas fit in here?

It’s sworn to destroy Israel? It’s a terrorist group, proscribed both by the United States and the European Union? It rules Gaza with an iron fist? It’s killed hundreds of innocent Israelis with rocket, mortar, and suicide attacks?

Did you also know that Hamas — which is an Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement” — would probably not exist today were it not for the Jewish state? That the Israelis helped turn a bunch of fringe Palestinian Islamists in the late 1970s into one of the world’s most notorious militant groups?

Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s. Segev told a New York Times reporter that he had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the secularists and leftists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah party, led by Yasser Arafat (who himself referred to Hamas as “a creature of Israel.”

“Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation,” Avner Cohen, a former Israeli religious affairs official who worked in Gaza for more than two decades, told the Wall Street Journal in 2009.

A common inside line among Israeli politicians now is that Hamas is blowback and was probably a mistake to have been created.

Well that’s believable isn’t it? Especialy when one considers Mossad’s motto….

And one keeps in mind that…….

There’s no doubt that the Israelis created Hamas as controlled opposition since they basically say that’s the reason they did.

And how convenient that’s been to maintain their apartheid country since they’ve had the ability to generate ‘terrorist’ attacks whenever they feel a need to boost their support from the U.S. tax payers and all the other countries that have been fooled and or black-mailed into supporting the ongoing genocide in Israel.

Using the media to parrot the guilt reenforcing the Holocaust Myth works adequately most of the time, but it’s good to have instant terror attacks to fall back on.

Someone who’s urgently in need of a positive boost of support is Netanyahu since politically he’s getting a lot of flack back concerning his attempt to grab more power.

And what do psychopathic power hungry heads of state do when they want to distract the citizens from certain problematic things, force enemies to support them, and give a boost to the money flowing to the armament parasites?

They go to war.

And there’s nothing like a bloody false flag to rally the fearful citizens into a patriotic frenzy, giving the butchers of war a wide latitude for their butchery.

And if the false flag attack happens to target an international event, like a festival, it enables the perpetrators to make sure that some of the injured and dead will be from other countries, which they’ll be able to count on for verbal, financial and military support .

A international festival also allows for exaggerating the number of people injured or killed and from various countries to get more support for the psychopathic slaughter of the Palestinians.

Another factor causing the Zionist Khazars to create a false flag is that millions of people are waking up to their cloaked existence, their creation and control of both the capitalist and communist economic systems, and their goal to eliminate the european white race.

Israel has the best air defence system in the world, along with the best ground security system available, paid for, of course, by U.S. taxpayers.

The Israelis tightly control the air space, sea and borders, around and over Gaza, as well as the rest of the country. The claim that Hamas attacked by land, air and sea is an absolute joke. The only way an attack could be made from land, sea or air is for Hamas to get help from the Israelis, by deliberately opening up their security perimeters and standing down for some time when the attack occurred, or actively participating in the attack.

The Israeli claim that there was a massive security failure is just another false aspect of this false flag. This is the same strategy that was used by the U.S. government after the 9-11 attacks, even after the evidence came out that their was effectively a stand down of security in the airspace around New York city and in the area around the Pentagon, due to a supposed shortage fighter jets. Just more crap.

The notion that paragliders slowly cruised (which is all they can do) out of Gaza over to a festival and began straffing people is another joke. They’re laughing at the gullible public with this nonsense. They must have gotten this comedic idea from an old James Bond film starring Pierce Brosnan.

And then there’s the supposed lines of burned and strafed cars. This is either a video taken somewhere else entirely, which is likely, or these are just junked cars that were dragged to the location and fresh fires started to make it look like something actually happened there.

And the photos below from a video on Daily Mail look staged:

In this frame from the video they’re rolling the motorcycle slowing by and the woman is dramatically facing the guy on the right holding the camera that is filming the scene. The guy in black is just watching the act. This is absolutely faked.

In the shot below, from the same video as above, the fellow being escorted by supposed Hamas captors, appears to smile at this point while the fellow holding his arm keeps gently moving it around. The same person filming the woman above is obviously standing to the side filming these guys walking past. This is staged.

“Don’t Kill Me!” Petrified Student Snatched By Hamas Terrorists

A short (2 Min) video of Rabbis sharing their thoughts on Gaza: