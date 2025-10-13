Terra Times

It seems like many of the videos you post are on Bitchute which is not accessible in the UK - which is a shame because that’s where I am.

Oh well!

The Mask Tyranny: Compliance, Fraud, and Devastating Consequences

An indictment of government mandates, propaganda, and the destruction of public health and intelligence.

The "mask tyranny" was an especially subtle form of mind control, programming, and obeyance. The true objective was not health, but compliance, demanding that you not only follow the rule but had to be seen complying. This pressure resulted in "maximum stupid", with people wearing masks by themselves in their own car. The core message, a lie, was that "masks are harmless" and gave "all the benefit of protecting you from magic COVID". The catastrophic consequences of this mass compliance are now emerging.

The Flawed Premise of Protection

The basic premise that masks protect the wearer was flawed. The size of an alleged virus particle is so small that it goes right through a mask. The holes in most masks—a surgical mask, bandana, or piece of underwear—were so large that the mask offered no protection. The size of an alleged viral particle is 0.003 microns, which is too small to be stopped even by an N95 mask.

The Tennis Net Analogy

Read more link:

https://prosepma.ca/forum/viewtopic.php?p=189#p189

