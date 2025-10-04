So What Is Perspective?

The definition of visual perspective is uncomplicated:

perspective - noun

: the appearance to the eye of objects in respect to their relative distance and positions

The folks that study fine art, such as painters and photographers, are normally well aware of the importance of understanding perspective. Almost everyone else is never taught the basics of perspective and that plays right into the hands of the parasites that are claiming the Earth is a globe.

Below is a visual representation of perspective….

Note the vanishing point where the objects are no longer viewable by the naked eye.

Note the horizon line which is also known as the vanishing line.

The rails of the railroad tracks are a good example of convergence lines.

Here’s a photo displaying the same sort of perspective with a grid overlay….

Here’s another example of convergence with the sky ramping down and the ground ramping up due to perspective…

This perspective convergence of the ground and the sky makes it so that the observer never needs to look down to see the horizon….

Here’s an aerial photo of the pyramids in Giza with no hint of a curve and again the horizon rises to the level of the viewer…

No matter how large a sphere is at sloping, the horizon will never rise to eye level…

Here’s another example below of convergence making it clear that the sun is not setting below the horizon, due to the Earth spinning, instead it’s moving further away to the vanishing point…

Take a look at the video below to get a clearer idea of how important perspective is when examining the Earth….

So, buildings and mountains never lean backward no matter how far the observer is away from them.

The Earth Is Flat

If you haven’t looked at parts1 & 2 of this series here’s links…

Hiding In Plane Sight

Don't Waste Time With Shills and Trolls

Stay tuned for Part 4

***NOTICE***

Comments are turned off due to dumping by shills and trolls.

Due to the ever present legion of paid shills and trolls that always dump their crap on anything about Flat Earth, comments are turned off. This is a dumping tactic by the parasites to prevent truth seekers from openly sharing information. Their ultimate goal will be achieved when the AI beast system is up and running to censor everything, all the time, in real time. Previous and current administrations are doing all they can to make this happen as soon as possible to stop the truth about the Earth, as well as other important truths, from becoming too widespread. Find out all you can now….