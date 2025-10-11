The recent Covid Plandemic has opened the eyes of a lot of people to the fact that even scientists can promote false information as scientific fact, and that politicians have no hesitancy in utilizing this fake science to control the population.

This subterfuge has been going on for the past five hundred years while scientists have been presented as unassailable truth tellers since they claim to use the supposed ‘ Scientific Method’.

Unfortunately the vast majority of people have believed this lie and as a result have been fooled repeatedly into swallowing monumental lies time and time again.

The ‘scientific’ claims about the moon are just another group of lies that supports the colossal lie that the Earth is a globe.

Anyway, back to the moon.

Let’s start with how the moon is illuminated.

Take a look at the moon…

Notice how it’s fully illuminated.

Here’s the problem with that: The ‘scientific’ claim is that the moon is a sphere. Another ‘scientific’ claim is that the Sun illuminates the Moon.

Here’s the problem with those claims:

So the Moon is absolutely not illuminated by the Sun’s light shinning on it and it’s not a sphere.

Whoever came up with the supposed ‘scientific fact’ that the Sun illuminates the moon and that the Moon is a sphere, clearly came up with false information, and obviously didn’t use the scientific method to substantiate their claims.

This is where the following question should arise:

If they falsified this ‘scientific fact’, what other ‘scientific facts’ did they falsify and since these are such obvious, easily debunked, blatant lies, why aren’t other scientists calling out these lies?

The answer to this is pretty simple to deduct, since it’s the same reason that almost all of the ‘scientists’ and medical professionals didn’t call out the blatant false ‘scientific facts’ perpetrated during the Covid Plandemic, and that’s because they would have had their reputation and livelihood destroyed if they did. Some among those that aren’t controlled opposition have had that happen.

In this case with the shape of the Moon and how it is illuminated, the same sort of thing would happen, with the addition of being labeled crazy or nuts, since the public has been indoctrinated with the belief that any claim that is not aligned with the Globe Earth belief system warrants these labels. Unfortunately the vast majority of the population doesn’t rise above this indoctrinated state. So the fake ‘science’ remains unchallenged.

Before we move on it’s important to be aware of the limitations that those researching, investigating and performing experiments have, when focused on the ‘scientific’ claims made about the globe Earth. All of this work is self funded, which means they don’t have the resources to do expensive technical investigations, unlike the perpetrators of the fake science, who have many millions to billions of dollars of tax payer funds to flood the media with false information and fancy CGI.

Let’s take the example above where it’s easily provable that the Moon is not a sphere and is not illuminated by the Sun. This is obviously true based on some basic science and common sense. Determining what shape the Moon is and how it’s illuminated becomes a more involved investigation.

If the Sun does not illuminate the Moon then the obvious conclusion is that the Moon is self-illuminated.

With this in mind, take a look at the Moon:

The Moon is largely transparent/translucent and completely self-luminescent, shining with its own unique light.

On a clear night, during a waxing or waning cycle, it is even possible to occasionally see stars and planets directly through the surface of the Moon!

Sir James South of the Royal Observatory in Kensington wrote in a letter to the Times newspaper April 7, 1848, that, "On the 15th of March, 1848, when the moon was seven and a half days old, I never saw her unillumined disc so beautifully. On my first looking into the telescope a star of about the 7th magnitude was some minutes of a degree distant from the moon's dark limb. I saw that its occultation by the moon was inevitable … The star, instead of disappearing the moment the moon's edge came in contact with it, apparently glided on the moon's dark face, as if it had been seen through a transparent moon; or, as if a star were between me and the moon … I have seen a similar apparent projection several times … The cause of this phenomenon is involved in impenetrable mystery."

A Star occulting a crescent Moon, has long been a popular symbol of Islam, was the symbol of the Ottoman Empire, and is found on various country flags and Coat of Arms.

“During a partial solar eclipse the sun's outline has many times been seen through the body of the moon. But those who have been taught to believe that the moon is a solid opaque sphere, are ever ready with ‘explanations,’ often of the most inconsistent character, rather than acknowledge the simple fact of semi-transparency. Not only has this been proved by the visibility of the sun's outline through segments, and sometimes the very center of the moon, but often, at new moon, the outline of the whole, and even the several shades of light on the opposite and illuminated part have been distinctly seen. In other words we are often able to see through the dark side of the moon's body to light on the other side.” -Dr. Samuel Rowbotham, “Zetetic Astronomy, Earth Not a Globe!”

Let’s take a look at the light coming from the moon.

The Moon is largely transparent and completely self-luminescent, shining with its own unique light.

The Sun’s light is golden, warm, drying, preservative and antiseptic, while the Moon’s light is silver, cool, damp, putrefying and septic. The Sun’s rays decrease the combustion of a bonfire, while the Moon’s rays increase combustion. Plant and animal substances exposed to sunlight quickly dry, shrink, coagulate, and lose the tendency to decompose and putrify; grapes and other fruits become solid, partially candied and preserved like raisins, dates, and prunes; animal flesh coagulates, loses its volatile gaseous constituents, becomes firm, dry, and slow to decay. When exposed to moonlight, however, plant and animal substances tend to show symptoms of putrefaction and decay.

In direct sunlight a thermometer will read higher than another thermometer placed in the shade, but in full, direct moonlight a thermometer will read lower than another placed in the shade.

If the Sun’s light is collected in a large lens and thrown to a focus point it can create significant heat, while the Moon’s light collected similarly creates no heat. In the "Lancet Medical Journal,” from March 14th, 1856, particulars are given of several experiments which proved the Moon's rays when concentrated can actually reduce the temperature upon a thermometer more than eight degrees.

Let’s take a look at how far the Moon is away from the Earth.

The Moon’s ‘official scientific’ distance from the Earth is 238,900 miles.

The link below is to a short video where the Google Earth application is used to show whether the ‘official scientific distance is correct:

So the Moon is MUCH closer than the ‘official scientific’ distance.

The following short video uses trigonometry to determine how far the moon is from the Earth:

Height of Moon Above Flat Earth

So the Moon is MUCH closer than 238,900 miles.

Take a look at this short video that makes it clear that the moon is close to Earth…

Let’s Consider Ocean Tides.

Newton theorized and it is now commonly taught that the Earth’s ocean tides are caused by gravitational lunar attraction. If the Moon is only 2,160 miles in diameter and the Earth 8,000 miles, however, using their own math and “law,” it follows that the Earth is 87 times more massive and therefore the larger object should attract the smaller to it, and not the other way around.

If the Earth’s greater gravity is what keeps the Moon in orbit, it is impossible for the Moon’s lesser gravity to supersede the Earth’s gravity at Earth’s sea-level, where its gravitational attraction would even further out-trump the Moon’s.

The velocity and path of the Moon are uniform and should therefore exert a uniform influence on the Earth’s tides, when in actuality the Earth’s tides vary greatly. Furthermore, if ocean tides are caused by the Moon’s gravitation, how is it that lakes, ponds, and other smaller bodies of standing water remain outside the Moon’s grasp, while the gigantic oceans are so effected!?

“If the moon lifted up the water, it is evident that near the land, the water would be drawn away and low instead of high tide caused. Again, the velocity and path of the moon are uniform, and it follows that if she exerted any influence on the earth, that influence could only be a uniform influence. But the tides are not uniform. At Port Natal the rise and fall is about 6 feet, while at Beira, about 600 miles up the coast, the rise and fall is 26 feet. This effectually settles the matter that the moon has no influence on the tides. Tides are caused by the gentle and gradual rise and fall of the earth on the bosom of the mighty deep. In inland lakes, there are no tides; which also proves that the moon cannot attract either the earth or water to cause tides. But the fact that the basin of the lake is on the earth which rests on the waters of the deep shows that no tides are possible, as the waters of the lakes together with the earth rise and fall, and thus the tides at the coast are caused; while there are no tides on waters unconnected with the sea.” -Thomas Winship, “Zetetic Cosmogeny” (130-131)

Let’s take a look at the claim that the Moon flips when looked at from the so-called Southern hemisphere.

The following video explains why this flipping claim is false:

Stay tuned for Part 6