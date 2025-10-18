Evidence that a ‘solar system’ doesn’t exist, was discussed in previous parts of this series (links at the end).

Since the ‘solar system’ doesn’t exist how does that impact NASA’s supposed ‘Milky Way Galaxy’?

Below is a typical CGI representation of what NASA claims is the ‘Milky Way Galaxy’. Of course, for obvious reasons, it’s impossible to photograph, just as is the case with the ‘solar system’. How convenient that is.

So here we are again with CGI used to validate that some NASA creation exists. In the case of the one above, they’ve even added another distant galaxy at the bottom of the CGI, obviously to give credence to their claim that there are a vast number of galaxies in their Cosmos or Universe.

And of course they’ve come up with fake details to make existence of the galaxy more solidified in the minds of the gullible. A prime example here is the discovery… er…creation of a ‘Black Hole’.

There are many CGI representations of a Black Hole, including the one below….

Really??? They’re laughing at us again. ‘It looks so fake that it must be real’.

By the way…..

They’re laughing at us again.

The next question that could arise is ‘If the Milky Way Galaxy is just a theory, and highly likely to be a deliberate fiction like the globe Earth, and the ‘solar system’, then how about space, is that just a theory and a deliberate fiction too?

With the Earth covered by a dome, if space actually exists it must be on the outside of the dome, it’s existence would be a theory, and space travel would obviously be pure science fiction.

Let’s look at the possibility of space existing without a dome over Earth to examine whether the vacuum of space exists. In this case the immediate issue that comes up is……

NASA and its toadies claim some sort of ‘physics’ mumbo jumbo to explain how this works just as they do for many other fake aspects of their ‘space’ operation.

Occasionally they slip up and tell partial truths as in this video…..

And then there’s this ……

The parasites biggest fear………

And that’s because the realization that we don’t live in a expanding universe severely damages their fake creation myth, and many other myths, dependent on it, collapse along with it.

What about the stars? They circle above earth and produce star trails when time lapse photography is used….

Take a look at the following video on star trails…..

And Polaris is fixed with the other stars revolving around it…

And let’s not forget why stars have been used for navigation on the seas….

What about satellites?

No…satellites aren’t revolving around the Earth.

Because that’s all they are.

