My guess is that most of the people receiving this are well familiar with the infamous World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and his mouthpiece Yuval Harari.

The following video, which I posted 2 years ago, does an excellent job of conveying exactly what these psychopaths and their puppet masters are up to. It’s well worth a view to get a clear picture of the dystopian plans they’ve got lined up for us and for future generations.

It’s not specifically stated in the film, but obviously a critical step for someone to take now is to stop using any ‘Smart’ devices and the primary one used ubiquitously is the ‘Smart’ phone, which is the main ‘Smart’ tool designed to enable the assimilation of everyone into the Borg. Now that AI is being rolled out and data centers are being rapidly built, the opportunity to break free of this is rapidly shrinking.

A simple way to see if there’s a chance to avoid this total control grid is to make a quick count of how many people you know that DON’T use a ‘Smart’ phone. The less there are the less chance we have.