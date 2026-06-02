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Miscellaneus's avatar
Miscellaneus
5d

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDoJikmrHRI

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CJ's avatar
CJ
Jun 2

They will fail. It's a nerd's pipe dream.

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