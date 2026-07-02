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Bee Blessed's avatar
Bee Blessed
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No wonder I couldn’t stand going to school and history was my worst subject too. I failed because I never even paid attention to the hogwash they tried to teach me lol.

We’ve been lied to about EVERY. SINGLE. THING. (Including our history.)

Now do the holocaust lol.

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