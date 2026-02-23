It goes without saying that many people on Earth have no interest at all about the so-called 'Counter Culture' that arose during the 1960s. What they may not realize is that the changes that occurred during that time have had a profound impact on all of Western Society along with much of the rest of the world.

For many of the post war Baby Boomers, coming of age in the 60s, that was a time in their lives that they felt most alive and that they were part of a powerful movement to change the world for the better.

Unfortunately for them.........They were played......manipulated.....misdirected by none other than the folks at the CIA, aided by their willing participants in Academia, the Entertainment Industry, along with all of the other con artists, who capitalized on the 'Tune In, Turn On and Drop Out' mantra.

The CIA was just continuing the longstanding tradition of the Oligarchs, Monarchs and Financiers, the Top Parasites,The 60’s Counter Culture Hoax to utilize any means available and necessary in order to maintain control of the slaves that created their wealth and fought their wars.

A Bit of History

Assorted versions of social stratification have been around since at least the beginning of civilization.

"Social Stratification refers to the unequal manner in which resources and social rewards are distributed among different social categories and groups.

Social Stratification is a Social Process

Social stratification is a characteristic of society, not simply a function of individual differences.

Social stratification is universal, but variable

Social stratification persists over generations

Social stratification involves not just inequality but beliefs about inequality

Major Stratification Systems

A Sudra caste man from Bali. Photo from 1870

Caste System - a closed system based on ascribed status (birth)

Nothing can be done to affect mobility and there are no chances of changing one's social position.

Such societies also recognize "ritual pollution" (i.e., certain types of interaction between people of different castes are prohibited because they tend to contaminate members of the higher caste).

Such a system promotes endogamy (i.e., marriage within one's own caste).

Slavery System - the ownership of some people by others

Contrary to popular assumption, slavery was not usually based on racism, but on one of three other factors:

Debt

Crime

War and conquest

Estate System - the stratification system of medieval Europe, consisting of three groups or estates:

Nobility - the wealthy and powerful families that ruled the country and owned the land; the nobility did no farming or any other work-having an occupation was considered beneath their dignity.

Clergy - the Roman Catholic Church was a political power at this time, owning vast tracts of land and collecting taxes from commoners; the church sold offices, and the wealthy could buy positions

Serfs - the commoners, including farmers, carpenters, harnessmakers, and servants. It was extremely rare for a person to move out of this estate.

Class System - an open system of stratification based primarily on economic and occupational roles.

How do Elites Maintain Stratification?

While elites may use coercion and force to maintain privilege, these are not effective tactics because they breed hostility and nourish rebellion; instead, elites use other techniques whenever possible:

Controlling Ideas - Ideologies are used to get people to want to do what the ruling elite desires, even though it is not necessarily in their best interest (e.g. religious ideologies, scientific racism, the divine right of kings, a fair day's pay for a fair day's work)

Controlling Information - Elites control information in dictatorships through the use of force and imprisoning editors and reporters for printing critical reports. In democracies, elites accomplish the same purpose by manipulating the media though the selective release of information.

Technology - Various monitoring devices help the elite monitor citizens' activities without their knowledge that they are being shadowed.

Social Networks - Members of the elite move in a circle of power that multiplies their opportunities. Contacts with people of similar backgrounds, interests, and goals all the elite to pass privileges from one generation to the next.

Psychological manipulation - The use of psychoactive drugs, hypnotic music, various types of fear porn, educational regimentation, peer pressure.

Physical Impairment - The use of poisonous chemicals such a fluoride, chemtrails, genetically modified foods, EMF exposure.

Bust of Zeus

Early on, clever individuals figured out that the best way to control those around them, in order to farm them for their own benefit, was to instill the idea that there were omnipotent gods that ruled over all of humanity and that these clever individuals had been chosen by the gods to communicate with these gods and to rule over the people, while ensuring their welfare.

They became self-appointed intermediaries to the gods.

Supposedly, governments were invented to make life easier and safer, but governments actually have always ended up enslaving humanity, since the real reason they were originally created was to manage and defend the slave plantation to maximize profits for the slave owners.

The word 'government' comes from 'gubernatio mente' meaning 'control mind' or 'mind control'.

The idea that States were voluntarily invented by citizens to enhance their own security is utterly untrue. Before governments, in tribal times, people could only produce what they consumed. There was no excess production of food or other resources.

Thus there was no point in owning slaves, since there was no excess produced by the slave that could be stolen by the master.

If a horse pulling a plow can only produce enough food for the horse, then there is no point in hunting, capturing and breaking in a horse. However, when agricultural improvements allowed for the production of excess crops, suddenly it became highly advantageous to own human beings.

Black captive with tied hands

Ptolemaic Egypt

The earliest governments and empires were, in fact, a ruling class of slave hunters, who understood that because human beings could produce more than they consumed, they were worth hunting, capturing, breaking in and owning.

The earliest Egyptian and Chinese empires were really human farms, where people were hunted, captured, domesticated and owned, like any other form of livestock.

Due to technological and methodological improvements the slaves produced enough excess that the labor involved in capturing them and keeping them represented only a small subset of their total productivity.

The ruling class, the farmers, kept a large portion of that excess, while handing out bribes and payments to the brutalizing class, the police, the slave hunters and artists.

This situation continued for thousands of years.

Human Farming:

The Roman Empire and Directed History

The Roman Empire presents a prime example of how the elites control there subjects and slaves.

At the Empire’s zenith, a wide variety of international deities were worshiped by Romans of all classes and sexes—even in the capitol city of Rome itself. The most remote provinces saw alien cults emerge that had first developed thousands of miles away in some distant part of the Empire, deities such as the Egyptian Isis and Serapis, and Cybele from present day Turkey.

At this time religion and politics were one, and the Romans’ policy of religious tolerance proved to be a political advantage that helped their empire endure for centuries. The strict monotheism of Judaism, however, would present Roman policy with its greatest challenge.

At first, cultural and religious compromises with the Jews were attempted, such as the granting of special exemptions from the public worship of Roman state deities. However, so strict had the traditions of Jewish monotheism become that any cultural integration was emotionally repulsive “pollution” to many pious Jews. Meanwhile, many Romans developed an ugly ‘anti-Semitism’ as they accused Jews of being anti-social “haters of all humanity.” Violent conflict—religious, cultural, political and military— was inevitable.

By the middle of the 1st Century CE, the Romans had carved out an empire through conquest stretching from Spain to Turkey and from Egypt to the Scottish border. Cosmopolitan, multinational and multiethnic, Rome was, at first, a religiously diverse leviathan that endured through its military skills, no doubt, but also through its political genius.

Jupiter God of sky and lightning

One way the Roman Empire tried to integrate its many diverse peoples was by actively supporting local religions and cultural traditions. Romans not only allowed but built temples to regional gods and shrines that embraced their various theologies within the hierarchy of official Roman state religion. Both local and Roman deities were venerated together—inscriptions throughout the Empire record their side-by-side worship, including dedications made by wealthy or political Romans to a number of regional gods.

The first Roman census and tax in Judea immediately resulted in the emergence of rebel groups, who the ancient historian Josephus went so far as to label philosophical “innovators” although they are more properly understood as extreme cultural conservatives within Judaism. They were resisting what was, in their eyes, the corrupting influence of foreign paganism.

In the Roman Empire you could pretty much have any god you want, but legally you had to submit to the Emperor as a god as well. You had to also acknowledge that the Roman leader was also a divine figure. But the Jews would not have any of it.

So, despite the heavy odds against taking on Rome’s powerful war machine in the 1st Century, they rebelled and kept fighting even after defeat was certain. Described by the historian Josephus as a misinterpretation of their messianic prophecies, their xenophobia was compelled by strict adherence to Mosaic Law—and their rallying cry was “Messiah!”

The Romans needed to subdue the Jews religion, so they set about influencing it and changing it.

The Roman rulers were not going to try and destroy the Jewish religion all together. They were sensible enough to realize they couldn’t do that. So what they realized was that they had to try to create a type of Judaism that was benign.

And what coincided exactly with the Flavian dynasty was the arrival of two benign forms of Jewish ideology.

It was during this period that a new literature entered history, which describes a peace-loving, turn the other cheek preaching Jewish Messiah, named Jesus Christ.

So how could a Roman family write Jewish literature that refers to Jewish prophesy?

The answer lies with the Flavians’ collaboration with a number of Jewish intellectuals, beginning with their own court historian Josephus.

It appears as though the history of Josephus records events that fulfill the prophecies of the old and new testaments.

Early Christians understood this connection. In fact, when the bible first started to be printed in the middle ages it included the history of Josephus.

He was employed to write the official history we have. The other histories from this period have been destroyed ruthlessly by the Romans. Josephus tells us this in very chilling passages, how the Romans exerted complete control over the literature of this period.

And it’s important to remember that Josephus was the chief propagandist of the Flavian dynasty. He was appointed the chronicler of the Roman- Jewish war using Vaspasian’s own diaries of the events.

The Gospels were written under the control of the Herods, the Alexanders and the Flavians. These families had the motivation to create Christianity and with the expertise in Judaism, that the Alexanders and the Herods had, they had the actual technical ability to come up with these stories that are fulfillment of prophesies.

So the Roman plot to invent Christianity was so clever when you think about it. Through the Pope, who is God’s representative on Earth, they no longer needed expensive standing armies, wars and punishment of disobedient peasants. They could, through religion, rule their subjects.

In the final analysis, Jesus as a person never existed.

In all of this, we’re dealing with literature, we’re not dealing with history, so the answer is no, there is no history to this character, it’s entirely a literary creation.

The Romans saw the Jews reliance and belief in prophecy, so they said O.K., so they want a prophet, let’s give them one.

The final connecting point between the Flavian family and Christianity is that in the fourth century Flavius Constantine made Christianity the State religion of Rome.

Though there is much good in Christianity, we have got to understand how rulers have used it to control us and how they’re still using it to control us today.

Even though Christianity looks like a religion, and people see it as such, in fact, it is a propaganda device. That’s what it has been, in effect. It was put onto the European mind to make the Feudal system, which is a system of slavery that the Caesars enacted, having the appearance of being a religious system. In other words, the serfs, which is just another word for slaves, wouldn’t rebel against the system because they believed that there was a religious basis for their servitude, that the head of the system was the Pope or Pontifex Maximus, was the representative of Jesus here on Earth and therefore they had to follow his instructions.

So the Roman Flavians created a religion that has effectively controlled the serfs and slaves of the West for over two thousand years, by utilizing an ideology that stresses turning the other cheek, viewing everything as God's will and receiving your reward once you die and enter heaven.

Protestantism Opens Some Cracks

The iron grip that the Roman Catholic Church had on the serfs began to weaken from the late 1100s, with theologians' attempts to reform the Church, culminating in what is called the Protestant Reformation, initiated by Martin Luther in 1517.

Martin Luther (1528)

The Reformation repudiated the requirement for a Catholic Hierarchy as necessary for a believer to connect with Jesus Christ, which gradually severed the ruling elites from the direct control of an increasing number of Christian believers.

As this movement grew, it became clear to the controlling elites that they would need to utilize other tactics to keep the serfs/slaves on the plantations.

Democracy is a Hoax

As the Catholic Church lost an increasing amount of control over the population, feudal Elites dusted off some of the democratic methods of the Greeks and Romans, utilizing the concept of representative government to control the masses while giving the impression that they had some say in how they were governed.

Democracy is an incredibly successful long con. It works because of the illusion of consent. People actually believe they are “represented.” And so, they accept impositions that would otherwise be intolerable, if imposed on them by a king, a fuhrer, a generalissimo, a prime minister or a president.

But when the “people” have decided... …

Except of course, they’ve done no such thing. It is all an illusion, a rhetorical sleight-of-hand that deftly hides the reality that it is not the “people” who decide anything but rather a small handful of individuals who wield vast – almost unlimited – power by claiming to act on their behalf.

Which is a fine-sounding literary device but as a political actuality it is an atrocity.

Have you ever consented to anything the government does to you? Been offered the free choice to accept – or decline? And not subject to violent repercussions in the event you do decide to decline? What sort of contract is it that you’re never actually been presented with but which you’re presumed to have signed – and which you are bound by whether you’ve signed – or not?

Like most political language, “consent of the governed” means (in reality) the opposite of its superficial (and generally accepted) meaning. Of a piece with legislation touting “freedom” and “patriotism.” Most of us understand very well what’s coming in that case.

We need to learn the same about “consent of the governed”.

That our consent is irrelevant.

We’ll do as we’re told – or else.

Essential to the lie of “consent” is the fraud of “representation.” As in “no taxation without representation” (implying that it’s legitimate to take your money since you’ve said it’s OK to do that... except of course you probably never said any such thing). The concept – always left fuzzy, never closely examined – is that we each give proxy power to another person (the “representative”) who then “represents” our interests.

It’s a preposterous – and pernicious – concept.

No one has your proxy power except when explicitly given.

Have you given it?

The claim is that by voting, you’ve done exactly that. Which is nonsense, since you have no choice whatsoever to decline to give your proxy. You are presented with a choice of proxies – in the same way that a condemned man in some states is presented with the choice of lethal injection or the electric chair.

Your feeble right to vote for the candidates of other people’s choosing is the mechanism by which all your sovereign rights as an individual are vitiated.

“Representation” makes you believe it’s all OK. Makes you accept the unacceptable.

This hoax has been played by the Elites, fairly well, up until recently, when more and more people began to see through it, identifying the nefarious intentions behind the voting booth curtain.

Again, it's crucial to remember that the Financier/Oligarchs will use the same control playbook as long as it continues to work, but being opportunists, they will readily adapt a new strategy whenever they are faced with the reality that to many of the serfs are getting wise to the current control game.

Controlled Opposition

Just as the Roman slaves, to some extent the rebellious Jews and feudal serfs were successfully controlled through the creation of Christianity, the imposition of democracy served to control the Western masses as the aristocracies were dethroned across Europe and the voting con has continued to be utilized fairly effectively up to the present day.

Controlling any opposition elements in societies has been an ongoing operation by elites throughout history, utilizing any means necessary to retain control of the masses and weaken any resistance to the established order.

Although democratic control remained fairly effective up to and after World War 2, succeeding wars, starting with the Vietnam invasion, resulted in increasing pushback from the Boomer generation, resulting in massive demonstrations in the 1960s.

The Counter Culture Operation

In order to co-opt the popular movement rising against the establishment and its wars for profit, the Intelligence community had to come up with a strategy that would weaken the will and the motivation of the youth involved in the resistance.

Enter Edward Bernays, a master of propaganda, with many prior operations to his discredit.

Culture normally changes slowly and for many reasons, and the 60’s American drug counter culture was certainly a long time in the making. But, incredibly, most of the events that led to it can be traced back to two men: Gordon Wasson and his close friend Edward Bernays, the father of propaganda. Given Bernays’ background and political perspective, his role in bringing about the drug culture is highly suspicious.

Bernays wrote what can be seen as a virtual Mission Statement for anyone wishing to bring about a “counterculture.” In the opening paragraph of his book Propaganda he wrote:

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. ...We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. ...In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons...who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”

Bernays’ family background made him well suited to control the public mind. He was the double nephew of Jewish psychoanalysis pioneer Sigmund Freud. His mother was Freud's sister Anna, and his father was Ely Bernays, brother of Freud's wife Martha Bernays.

When considering his influence on his nephew, it is important to bear in mind that though Freud is famous for his theories of individual psychoanalysis, he and the group that surrounded him developed the first theories concerning how to pull the wires which control the public mind. Among the key members of the Freudian psychoanalysis movement in England, most of whom were associated with the Tavistock Institute, were Gustave Le Bon, the originator of the term “crowd psychology”; Wilfred Trotter, who promoted similar ideas in his book Instincts of the Herd in War and Peace; and Ernest Jones, who developed the field of Group Dynamics. Bernays refers to all of these theorists in crowd control in his writings.

Crowds are somewhat like the sphinx of ancient fable: It is necessary to arrive at a solution of the problems offered by their psychology or to resign ourselves to being devoured by them. ~ Gustave Le Bon

Sigmund Freud, 1921

Freud often pointed out the positive effects of sublimation. In other words, that in order to maintain civilization, individuals needed to sublimate many sexual and violent urges. For example, Freud cited the need for males to sublimate what he named the Oedipal Complex, which he claimed was the innate desire of young males to kill their fathers in order to have intercourse with their mothers.

Certainly Bernays knew of Freud’s theories on civilization’s requirement for sublimation, as he constantly promoted his uncle’s work. Therefore, the fact that Bernays helped bring about so many of the destructive elements that led to the music/drug counterculture in the 1960s demands an explanation.

It seems that Bernays used his uncle’s insights to deliberately break down the structure of American civilization. To understand this requires recognizing that none of the elements of the counterculture of the 1960’s described above occurred without some prior events that shifted culture and made them permissible. This is self-evident because anyone acting like a “Deadhead” in 1920 would have been arrested. All of the aspects of the counterculture had been preceded by events that led to the subtle cultural shifts that permitted the public to accept them. And Edward Bernays was at the root of these cultural shifts.

A small part of the crowd of 400,000, after the rain, Woodstock, United States, August 1969

If one compares the culture of Woodstock and the music drug scene of the 1960s with that of America at the beginning of the century, a number of distinct differences are visible:

1. Overt sexual images in the popular media (pornography)

2. Wildly uninhibited dancing

3. Music idols

4. feminism

5. integration

6. psychedelic drug use

1. Overt sexual images in the popular media

Afternoon of a Faun (Nijinsky)

The faun starts to lie down on the nymph's veil

In 1913 Bernays was hired to protect a play that supported sex education against police interference. Typically, Bernays set up a fictitious front group called the "Medical Review of Reviews Sociological Fund" (officially concerned with fighting venereal disease) for the purpose of endorsing the play and intimidating critics. When reviewing the play the New York Times glowed: “It is ‘sex’ o clock in America.”

Uninhibited dancing

Bernays produced the performances of Vaslav Nijinsky, who mimed masturbation onstage, causing an outrage and sometimes actual riots. “The whole country was discussing the ballet,” Bernays wrote. “The ballet liberated American dance and, through it, the American spirit. It fostered a more tolerant view toward sex; it changed our music and our appreciation of it... The ballet scenarios made modern art more palatable; color assumed new importance. It was a turning point in the appreciation of the arts in the United States.”

An example of how the elements Bernays introduced would eventually blossom into the counter culture is Jim Morrison of “The Doors” (named after Aldous Huxley’s book The Doors of Perception.

Morrison performed the same on-stage miming of masturbation that Nijinsky had but to a far larger audience. To further debase his listeners, Morrison sang about a young man acting out Freud’s Oedipus complex in “The End,” an ode to an apocalypse of a culture where “all the children are insane”:

The killer awoke before dawn, he put his boots on

He took a face from the ancient gallery

And he walked on down the hall

He went into the room where his sister lived, and...then he

Paid a visit to his brother, and then he

He walked on down the hall, and

And he came to a door...and he looked inside

Father, yes son, I want to kill you

Mother...I want to...WAAAAAA

While Morrison sang about a young man acting out the Oedipus complex, another culturally debasing activity was taking place right in front of him. Uninhibited “freak” dancing was part of the counterculture’s promotion of drug use and appeared on the Sunset Strip music clubs at the same time that LSD did. Freak dancing, as it was called, was introduced through the efforts of Vito Paulekas. Notice in the following video clip that though Paulekas seems to be dismissing LSD, he actually provides a number of reasons for taking it. At the end of the clip his wife Szou, who seems to be a victim of mind control, cites Vito’s belief that people learn from those younger than themselves and that she has learned from her child, obviously a culturally destructive pattern of learning. Moreover, she claims at the end of the clip that LSD is a “military plot.” This begs the question of how someone who appears mentally deficient came up with this idea."

Vito made sure that his freak dancers attended the shows of the fledgling rock idols to assist the LSD promoting bands of Laurel Canyon to become as popular as the Beatles.

Bernays wrote: “Human beings need to have godhead symbols, and public relations counsels must help to create them.” Bernays saw his idol-making as vital to the salvation of society: “We have no being in the air to watch over us. We must watch over ourselves, and that is where public relations counselors can prove their effectiveness, by making the public believe that human gods are watching over us for our own benefit.” These human gods, created by astute public relations, would keep order by giving their followers reasons to live and goals to accomplish.

Bernays manufactured the public's adoration of Enrico Caruso, who is often called the first American pop star. Bernays wrote: “The overwhelming majority of the people who reacted so spontaneously to Caruso had never heard him before.”

“The public's ability to create its own heroes from wisps of impressions and its own imagination and to build them almost into flesh-and-blood gods fascinated me. Of course, I knew the ancient Greeks and other early civilized peoples had done this. But now it was happening before my eyes in contemporary America.”

In his 1980 interview in Playboy magazine John Lennon also claimed that the military and the CIA created LSD, though this did not stop him from encouraging its use:

“We must always remember to thank the CIA and the Army for LSD. That's what people forget. Everything is the opposite of what it is, isn't it, Harry? So get out the bottle, boy -- and relax. They invented LSD to control people and what they did was give us freedom.”

Feminism

In the 1920s, working for the American Tobacco Company, Bernays sent a group of young models to march in the New York City parade. He then told the press that a group of “women’s rights marchers” would light “Torches of Freedom.” On his signal, the models lit Lucky Strike cigarettes in front of the eager photographers. The New York Times (1 April 1929) printed: "Group of Girls Puff at Cigarettes as a Gesture of “Freedom.”

The study of the origins of feminism itself is an important one. A semi-anonymous Canadian researcher and author, Karen, who calls herself “Girl Writes What,” has spent the last several years investigating the history and origins of feminism, and found, like the ‘psychedelic movement’ many of the claims concerning its foundations are fraudulent.

Integration

1920 Bernays produced the first NAACP convention in Atlanta, Georgia. His campaign was considered successful simply because there was no violence at the convention. Bernays focused on the important contributions of African Americans to Whites living in the South. He later received an award from the NAACP for his contribution. During this decade he also handled publicity for the NAACP.

Though this is an obviously sensitive issue, it must be remembered that at the beginning of the twentieth century rock and roll was almost strictly African- American music. If Bernays saw that music as helping to release sexual restrictions, integration would have been useful. Moreover, since they were emerging from slavery, the culture of African Americans in the 19th century was much closer to the archaic revival promoted by the creators of the counterculture than that of white America. Thus, Bernays’ promotion of integration was likely an attempt to debase the culture of white America, rather than uplift African Americans.

Psychedelic Drugs

Though Bernays is not known to have overtly promoted LSD, as noted above, he did assist in establishing smoking tobacco as a socially desirable act, thereby seeding the ground for other drug use. Moreover, Bernays created the propaganda that enabled a destructive drug to be accepted by the American public - the PR campaign that fooled the country into believing that water fluoridation was safe and beneficial to human health. As Health Freedom News related:

The wide-scale U.S. acceptance of fluoride-related compounds in drinking water and a wide variety of consumer products over the past half century is a textbook case of social engineering orchestrated by Sigmund Freud’s nephew and the “father of public relations” Edward L. Bernays. The episode is instructive, for it suggests that tremendous capacity of powerful interests to reshape the social environment, thereby prompting individuals to unwarily think and act in ways that are often harmful to themselves and their loved ones.

In fact, sodium fluoride is a dangerous poison and has been a primary active ingredient in a wide variety of insecticides and fungicides. The substance bioaccumulates in mammals, has been linked to dulled intellect in children, and is a cause of increased bone fractures and osteosarcoma.

In the 1930s, Edward Bernays was public-relations adviser to the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa). Alcoa’s principal attorney, Oscar Ewing, went on to serve in the Truman administration from 1947 to 1952 as head of the Federal Security Agency, of which the Public Health Service was a part. In that capacity, Ewing authorized water fluoridation for the entire country in 1950 and enlisted Bernays’ services to promote water fluoridation to the public.

Bernays recalled the fluoridation campaign in which he was involved as merely another assignment. “The PR wizard specialized in promoting new ideas and products to the public by stressing a claimed health benefit.”

Gordon Wasson in 1955

But the most direct connection between Bernays and the psychedelic movement is that he was a close friend, adviser and promoter of the above- mentioned Gordon Wasson – the so-called discoverer of magic mushrooms.

Bernays wrote:

“Gordon Wasson was one of those newspapermen who consciously or unconsciously recognized the implications of the contacts he made in that capacity. He found these contacts important, outstanding. This led to other places and other things. In the New York Tribune financial department he had made contact with the house on the corner, Broad and Wall – J. P. Morgan. Then he had given up newspaper work and become associated with the home [Morgan’s “house on the corner”]. First he was in the publicity department. When Martin Eagen died, he assumed the function of publicity man with J. Pierpont Morgan.

Not until long after I knew him did I find out in [Prof. Raymond] Moley’s book “The First Seven Years” published in 1939, a reference to Gordon Wasson. Moley wrote a memo in 1934 and made recommendations for the Stock Exchange Commission membership. Next to Gordon Wasson, whom he recommended, he added, “a resident of New Jersey, handled foreign securities for Guaranty Company, has acted a liaison between Wall Street and Landis, Cohen and Corcoran because his friendship with them was known downtown.”

Jan Irvin of Gnostic Media

In 2012 Jan Irvin, of Gnostic Media, made an important discovery. In the course of re-publishing The Sacred Mushroom and the Cross by the Dead Sea Scrolls scholar John Allegro, Irvin had been researching the letters of one of Allegro’s most prominent critics, Gordon Wasson, at various university archives (including Princeton, Yale, Columbia, Dartmouth, and the Hoover Institute at Stanford) when he came across primary documents--letters actually written by Wasson--showing that he had worked with the CIA.

Though Gordon Wasson ended up being both chairman for the Council on Foreign Relations and the Vice President of Public Relations for J.P. Morgan Bank, he is most famous as the individual who “discovered,” or more accurately popularized, magic mushrooms. An article in Life magazine described fantastic visions and experiences Wasson claimed to have had while under their influence (see Life, May 13, 1957 – Seeking the Magic Mushroom). Wasson’s claims were the first description of the effects of psilocybin (“magic”) mushrooms presented to the general public.

Irvin saw troubling implications in his discovery. He was aware, of course, of the CIA’s infamous Project MK-ULTRA, in which the organization had given LSD to unsuspecting U.S. citizens. He also knew of the many conspiracy theories claiming that the government has been somehow involved with the creation of the “drug culture.” He was also aware of Dave McGowan's research on the drug and music movement that had come out of Laurel Canyon in the 1960‘s, which showed that many of the “rock idols” who created it were the children of members of military intelligence.

So the fact that a member of the CIA had also been involved with the discovery of Psilocybe mushrooms fit into a large collection of troubling linkages between the American government and the drug culture that emerged during the 1960’s. Irvin decided to do further research into the government's involvement with the “psychedelic movement”. An obvious question he hoped to answer was: Had Wasson been somehow involved with MK-ULTRA?

During this research, Irvin came in contact with another scholar, Joe Atwill, author of Caesar's Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus. Atwill’s research into the origins of Christianity had led him to conclude that Rome had invented the religion. Further, he believed that the Caesars had deliberately brought about the Dark Ages. They had used Christianity as a mind control device to give slavery a religious context intended to make it difficult for serfs to rebel. Like Irvin, Atwill had become suspicious of the U.S. government’s many connections to the psychedelic movement, which reminded him of the Caesars’ intellectual debasing of their population to help bring on the Dark Ages.

When comparing the results of their research, Irvin and Atwill developed a theory about the origin of the psychedelic movement of the 1960’s: The “counterculture” had been developed by elements within the U.S. government and banking establishment as part of a larger plan to bring about a new Dark Age; or, as it was marketed to potential victims, an ‘archaic revival’.

In 1992 Terence McKenna published in his book Archaic Revival.

“These things are all part of the New Age, but I have abandon that term in favor of what I call the Archaic Revival—which places it all in a better historical perspective. When a culture loses its bearing, the traditional response is to go back in history to find the previous “anchoring model.” An example of this would be the breakup the medieval world at the time of the Renaissance. They had lost their compass, so they went back to Greek and Roman models and created classicism—Roman law, Greek aesthetics, and so on.”

~ Terence McKenna

In another chapter regarding his timewave theory, he states:

“Within the timewave a variety of “resonance points” are recognized. Resonance points can be thought of as areas of the wave that are graphically the same as the wave at some other point within the wave, yet differ from it through having different quantified values. For example, if we chose an end date or zero date of December 21, 2012 A.D., then we find that the time we are living through is in resonance with the late Roman times and the beginning of the Dark Ages in Europe.

Implicit in this theory of time is the notion that duration is like a tone in that one must assign a moment at which the damped oscillation is finally quenched and ceases. I chose the date December 21, 2012 A.D., as this point because with that assumption the wave seemed to be in the “best fit” configuration with regard to the recorded facts of the ebb and flow of historical advance into connectedness. Later I learned to my amazement that this same date, December 21, 2012, was the date assigned as the end of their calendrical cycle by the classic Maya, surely one of the world’s most time-obsessed cultures.”

~ Terence McKenna

Notice that the date McKenna chose – 12-21-2012 – was earlier falsely claimed to be the date of the Apocalypse foreseen in the Mayan calendar by professor and CIA agent Michael Coe in his 1966 book The Maya, although it was changed by McKenna in 1993 from Coe’s 2011 date to December 21, 2012. Moreover, McKenna sees this date as resonating with the beginning of the Dark Ages. If, as the authors believe, the psychedelic movement was part of a general plan to usher in a new Dark Age, this suggests that McKenna’s promotion of a drug-fueled “archaic revival” was also a part of the plan.

“I guess I am a soft Dark Ager. I think there will be a mild dark age. I don’t think it will be anything like the dark ages that lasted a thousand years.”

~ Terence McKenna

Most today assume that the CIA and the other intelligence-gathering organizations of the U.S. government are controlled by the democratic process. They therefore believe that MK-ULTRA’s role in creating the psychedelic movement was accidental “blowback.” Very few have even considered the possibility that the entire “counterculture” was social engineering planned to debase America’s culture – as the name implies. The authors believe, however, that there is compelling evidence that indicates that the psychedelic movement was deliberately created. The purpose of this plan was to establish a neo-feudalism by the debasing of the intellectual abilities of young people to make them as easy to control as the serfs of the Dark Ages. One accurate term used for the individuals who were victims of this debasing was "Deadhead," which is an equivocation for a "dead mind" or "a drugged, thoughtless person."

Aldous Huxley

Aldous Huxley predicted that drugs would one day become a humane alternative to “flogging” for rulers wishing to control “recalcitrant subjects.” He wrote in a letter to his former student George Orwell in 1949:

“But now psycho-analysis is being combined with hypnosis; and hypnosis has been made easy and indefinitely extensible through the use of barbiturates, which induce a hypnoid and suggestible state in even the most recalcitrant subjects.

Within the next generation I believe that the world’s rulers will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging and kicking them into obedience.”

~ Aldous Huxley

Decades later, one of the CIA’s own MK-ULTRA researchers, Dr. Louis Jolyon West, while citing Huxley had this to say on the matter:

“The role of drugs in the exercise of political control is also coming under increasing discussion. Control can be through prohibition or supply. The total or even partial prohibition of drugs gives the government considerable leverage for other types of control. An example would be the selective application of drug laws permitting immediate search, or “no knock” entry, against selected components of the population such as members of certain minority groups or political organizations.

But a government could also supply drugs to help control a population. This method, foreseen by Aldous Huxley in Brave New World (1932), has the governing element employing drugs selectively to manipulate the governed in various ways.

To a large extent the numerous rural and urban communes, which provide a great freedom for private drug use and where hallucinogens are widely used today, are actually subsidized by our society. Their perpetuation is aided by parental or other family remittances, welfare, and unemployment payments, and benign neglect by the police. In fact, it may be more convenient and perhaps even more economical to keep the growing numbers of chronic drug users (especially of the hallucinogens) fairly isolated and also out of the labor market, with its millions of unemployed. To society, the communards with their hallucinogenic drugs are probably less bothersome--and less expensive--if they are living apart, than if they are engaging in alternative modes of expressing their alienation, such as active, organized, vigorous political protest and dissent. The hallucinogens presently comprise a moderate but significant portion of the total drug problem in Western society. The foregoing may provide a certain frame of reference against which not only the social but also the clinical problems created by these drugs can be considered.”

~Louis Jolyon West

Today there are many names for drug substances that we commonly refer to as “hallucinogens,” “psychedelics,” “psychoactives,” or “entheogens,” et al. But it hasn’t always been that way. The study of the history and etymology of the words for these fascinating substances takes us, surprisingly, right into the heart of military intelligence, and what became the CIA’s infamous MKULTRA mind control program, and reveals how the names themselves were used in marketing these substances to the public, and especially to the youth and countercultures.

The official history has it that the CIA personnel involved in MKULTRA were just dupes, kind of stupid, and, by their egregious errors, the psychedelic revolution “happened” – thwarting their efforts. The claim is that these substances “got out of the CIA’s control.” Words like “blowback” and “incompetence” are often tossed around in such theories regarding the CIA and military intelligence, but without much, if any, supporting evidence.

Who does it benefit to believe that it was all an accident and that the CIA and military intelligence were just dupes? Does it benefit you, or them? It might be uncomfortable for a moment for some of us to admit that maybe they (the agents) weren’t so stupid, and maybe we were the ones duped. Sometimes the best medicine is to just admit “hey, you got me” and laugh it off.

The CIA did, in fact, create the psychedelic revolution and countercultures intentionally."

A key element in the creation of America’s drug counterculture was “The Grateful Dead,” a rock band that passed out LSD to people attending its concerts in turn on, and drop out.” An expression that instructed the LSD takers to abandon the modern world and join what McKenna coined the “archaic revival.”

Timothy Leary and Rosemary Leary, 1968

There is a recording below of Dr. Timothy Leary actually describing the retrograde culture that those who dropped out would participate in. In this talk, Leary, Alan Watts, Alan Ginsberg, Gary Snyder and Allen Cohen describe how those that “tune in, turn on, drop out” would abandon modern culture and return to the status of a peasant."

The audio link below includes Alan Watts, Timothy Leary, Allen Ginsberg, Gary Snyder, and Allen Cohen. Psychedelic Salon Podcast 193 -- Alan Watts & friends "The Houseboat Summit -- 1967

"It is important to note that marketing and PR expert Marshal McLuhan, who had a strong influence on Leary and later McKenna, is the one who actually developed the expression “Tune in, turn on, and drop out”:

Marshall McLuhan

In a 1988 interview with Neil Strauss, Leary stated that slogan was "given to him" by Marshall McLuhan during a lunch in New York City. Leary added that McLuhan "was very much interested in ideas and marketing, and he started singing something like, “Psychedelics hit the spot / Five hundred micrograms, that's a lot,” to the tune of a Pepsi commercial. Then he started going, “Tune in, turn on, and drop out.”

It is also notable that two individuals associated with the Grateful Dead were once employees of the CIA’s MK-ULTRA program--band member and lyricist Robert Hunter , and author Ken Kesey whose “Merry Pranksters” were often at the Grateful Dead shows promoting LSD use to the “Deadheads.” Kesey’s novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest promoted the archaic revival by concluding with a heroic American Indian escaping from modern tyranny and returning to a primitive culture. Furthermore, Grateful Dead song writer John Perry Barlow, in 2002, admitted in a Forbes magazine interview ironically titled “Why Spy?” that he spent time at CIA headquarters at Langley.

MK-ULTRA ran a number of its operations near Haight-Ashbury, the San Francisco district where LSD would become commonly used. Declassified CIA records show that there were at least three CIA “safe houses” in the Bay Area where “experiments” – the giving of LSD to unsuspecting citizens - went on. This subproject of MK-ULTRA was code-named “Operation Midnight Climax.” Chief among Operation Midnight Climax’s safe houses was the one at 225 Chestnut on Telegraph Hill, which operated from 1955 to 1965.

While the odd role that MK-ULTRA played in launching the psychedelic movement is well known, its involvement in bringing about another part of America’s descent into intellectual neo-feudalism is not. Incredibly, MK-ULTRA was also involved in bringing about the “New Age” quasi-religious movement, which debased the reasoning of anyone who succumbed to its philosophies. Another progenitor of this movement, which believes in “channeling” and other fictional elements, was the book A Course in Miracles, written by two MK-ULTRA employees; William Thetford and Helen Schucman. In the book the reader is asked to believe that Helen Schucman, a Jewish scientist hired by the CIA to study how to control the mind, was chosen by Jesus Christ to channel his current ideas to humanity.

At the same time the Grateful Dead was promoting LSD use in San Francisco, another music drug counterculture scene with many suspicious connections to military intelligence began promoting the drug to the young people attending the music clubs on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. The counterculture scenes in LA and San Francisco were part of a larger whole that included Britain and New York. The media gave the new music drug culture almost unlimited exposure, which reached its zenith with Life magazine’s coverage of the Woodstock music festival. Although Life presented Woodstock as three days of “Love and Understanding” it was in fact a culturally debased event – a true archaic revival - that featured drugged teenagers fornicating in the mud while their rock idols provided encouraging background music.

RECEIVING his mushrooms, Wasson takes his night's ration from the hand of Curandera Eva Mendez

Many of the events that led up to the counterculture and Woodstock have been presented as accidental. For example, the string of occurrences that led to the publication of Life magazine’s cover story about Gordon Wasson’s experiences upon taking the psilocybin mushroom. Irvin has shown, however, in his paper Gordon Wasson: The Man, the Legend, the Myth, that there were too many contradictions in his story line for Wasson to have had the “chance meeting” with the editors of Life that led to the publication of the article.

Wasson’s direct boss at J. P. Morgan was Henry P. Davison Jr. Davison was a senior partner and generally regarded as Morgan’s personal emissary. As it turns out, it was Henry P. Davison who essentially created (or at least funded) the Time-Life magazines for J.P. Morgan in 1923. After a row with Henry Luce for publishing an article against the war for Britain in Life, Davison “became the company’s first investor in Time magazine and a company director.

Another J.P. Morgan partner, Dwight Morrow, also helped to finance the Time-Life start-up.

Davison kept Henry Luce in charge of the company as president, as he and Luce were both members of Yale’s Skull and Bones secret society, being initiated in 1920. In 1946 Davison and Luce then made C. D. Jackson, former head of U.S. Psychological Warfare, vice-president of Time-Life. It seems that the entire operation at Time-Life was purely for spreading propaganda to the American public for the purposes of the intelligence community, J.P. Morgan, and the elite.

Yet another Skull and Bonesman behind the establishment of Time-Life was Briton Hadden, who worked with Davison, Luce and Morrow in setting up the organization. Hadden was also initiated into Skull and Bones in 1920. The list of Bonesmen that tie in directly to Wasson and his clique is astounding, and also includes people like Averell Harriman, initiated 1913, who worked with Wasson at the CFR, and was a director there.

Documents also reveal that Luce was a member of the Century Club, an exclusive “art club” that Wasson had much ado with and may have held some position with, and which was filled with members of the intelligence and banking community.

Members such as George Kennan, Walter Lippmann and Frank Altschul appear to have been nominated to the Century Club by Wasson himself. Graham Harvey in Shamanism says that Luce and Wasson were friends, and this is how he came to publish in Life:

“A New York investment banker, Wasson was well acquainted with the movers and shakers of the Establishment. Therefore, it was natural that he should turn to his friend Henry Luce, publisher of Life, when he needed a public forum in which to announce his discoveries.”

~ Graham Harvey

EATING his mushrooms, Wasson takes them from cup holding his night's quota as the curandera prays at the household altar.

However, the most common version of the story is the one told by Time magazine in 2007:

“Wasson and his buddy's mushroom trip might have been lost to history, but he was so enraptured by the experience that on his return to New York, he kept talking about it to friends. As Jay Stevens recalls in his 1987 book Storming Heaven: LSD and the American Dream, one day during lunch at the Century Club, an editor at Time Inc. (the parent company of TIME) overheard Wasson's tale of adventure. The editor commissioned a first-person narrative for Life.

Since this article was written in the post-Luce and Jackson age, the author was a little more candid about the Wasson/Luce/J.P. Morgan/psychedelic revolution connections:

After Wasson's article was published, many people sought out mushrooms and the other big hallucinogen of the day, LSD. (In 1958, Time Inc. cofounder Henry Luce and his wife Clare Booth Luce dropped acid with a psychiatrist. Henry Luce conducted an imaginary symphony during his trip, according to Storming Heaven.) The most important person to discover drugs through the Life piece was Timothy Leary himself. Leary had never used drugs, but a friend recommended the article to him, and Leary eventually traveled to Mexico to take mushrooms. Within a few years, he had launched his crusade for America to "turn on, tune in, drop out." In other words, you can draw a woozy but vivid line from the sedate offices of J.P. Morgan and Time Inc. in the '50s to Haight-Ashbury in the '60s to a zillion drug-rehab centers in the '70s. Long, strange trip indeed.

Nowhere do these accounts mention Valentina’s write-up of her and Gordon Wasson’s mushroom experiences in This Week magazine, which was released that same week (May 19, 1957) to 12 million newspaper subscribers. Also coincidently, This Week was published by Joseph P. Knapp, who was a director of Morgan’s Guarantee Trust, where Wasson had begun working for Morgan in 1928. If Wasson’s claim that the publication of the Life article was the result of a chance meeting, how had it come to pass that Valentina’s parallel article was published in the same week?

In light of the above, the idea that Wasson published his “Seeking the Magic Mushroom” article in May, 1957, in Life, due to a “chance meeting with an editor” seems ridiculous. In fact, Abbie Hoffman is quoted as saying that Luce did more to popularize LSD than Timothy Leary (who first learned of mushrooms through Wasson’s Life article). Luce’s own wife, Clare Boothe Luce, who was a member of the CFR, agreed:

“I’ve always maintained that Henry Luce did more to popularize acid than Timothy Leary. Years later I met Clare Boothe Luce at the Republican convention in Miami. She did not disagree with this opinion. America’s version of the Dragon Lady caressed my arm, fluttered her eyes and cooed, “We wouldn’t want everyone doing too much of a good thing.”

~ Abbie Hoffman

An example of Bernays’ influence on Wasson is Wasson’s article of September 26, 1970 in the New York Times, wherein Wasson claimed to feel remorse regarding the reports of “hippies, psychopaths and adventurers and pseudo-research workers” that had descended on Huautla de Jimenez in Oaxaca, Mexico to take magic mushrooms:

“Huautla, when I first knew it as a humble out-of-the-way [Mazatec] Indian village, has become a true mecca for hippies, psychopaths, adventurers, pseudo-research workers, the miscellaneous crew of our society’s drop-outs. The old ways are dead and I fear that my responsibility is heavy, mine and Maria Sabina’s.

As for me, what have I done? I made a cultural discovery of importance. Should I have suppressed it? It has led to further discoveries the reach of which remains to be seen. Should these further discoveries have remained stultified by my unwillingness to reveal the secret of the Indians’ hallucinogens?

Mazatec girls performing a dance in Huautla de Jimenez

Yet what I have done gives me nightmares: I have unleashed on lovely Huautla a torrent of commercial exploitation of the vilest kind. Now the mushrooms are exposed for sale everywhere—in every market-place, in every village doorway. Everyone offers his services as a “priest” of the rite, even the politicos. The whole of the countryside is agog with the furtive movements of hippies, the comings and goings of the “federalistas,” the Dogberries with their blundering efforts to root them out.”

~ R. Gordon Wasson

However, in a later letter to Bertram Wolfe that was found at the Hoover Institute at Stanford, Wasson remarks:

“Dear Mr. Wolfe: Do you remember your last letter to me? I was asking you where Tolstoy had said the printing press was a mighty engine for disseminating ignorance. This Mazatec affair is a case in point.”

~ R. Gordon Wasson

We can be certain now that Wasson was engaging in a Bernays-style misdirection to hide the truth with his claim to be sorry that he had ruined “lovely Huautla.” Within the trove of documents made public by the CIA on MK-ULTRA are some brought to the attention of Jan Irvin by MK-ULTRA expert Dr. Colin Ross. These documents prove that Wasson’s journey had been financed by the infamous organization. In other words, the resulting magazine articles from Life and This Week, cited above, were describing an operation funded by the CIA’s MK-ULTRA Subproject 58.

Bernays was also directly linked into another government effort to shape culture. In 1917, Woodrow Wilson engaged George Creel to influence the American public opinion in favor of WWI. Creel founded the Committee on Public Education and hired Edward Bernays. It is noteworthy that after the death of his wife, Creel resided at the Bohemian Club in San Francisco, the secret society that also has members of the Grateful Dead – Bob Weir, Mickey Hart. As well, Alexander Shulgin, the famous psychedelic chemist, is also a member of the club. In his book Pihkal he refers to the Bohemian Club as “The Owl Club” for its famous mascot.

The Bohemian Club is the West Coast sister club of the CIA’s Century Club (cited above), formerly headed up by none other than DCI Allen Dulles and, apparently, Gordon Wasson.

One cannot understand Edward Bernays’ and Gordon Wasson’s influence on American culture by regarding each piece in isolation or as “one thing.” Their work must be viewed as a whole. From this perspective it is clear that they were part of a “tide” that eventually overwhelmed the youth of America. The authors would argue that given Bernays’ totalitarian political perspective and his understanding of group behavior, and Gordon Wasson’s now proven role in MK-ULTRA, the collection of destructive elements they introduced into American culture could not have been by accident. The turning of America’s youth into “Deadheads” was a longstanding project created by a secret organization within the US government that intends to usher in a new Dark Age.

Terence McKenna and the Esalen Institute

Terence McKenna eventually became the key promoter of the Huxleys' and the Esalen Institute’s New Dark Age, or neo-feudalist, post-modernist agenda to enslave the masses and turn back history. McKenna’s book The Archaic Revival is essentially a rundown of nearly all of the items promoted by the Fourth World Wilderness agenda to accomplish these goals.

In the introduction to The Invisible Landscape by the brothers McKenna, Jay Stevens, author of Storming Heaven, makes clear the true agenda of their work:

“Our appetite for simplicity has caused us to compress the chaos of the ‘60s into one monolithic “Youth Revolt.” But there were two philosophies then among the revolutionaries on how the world might be remade. One path, endorsed by political power and using the vantage to raise consciousness and save the world. The other path proposed an attack on the consciousness itself using a controversial and soon outlawed family of psychochemicals-the psychedelics.”

~Jay Stevens

Confirming Stevens’ statement, in The Archaic Revival Terence McKenna admits:

“You know, I am very much at variance with the wisdom of hindsight in looking back at how Leary and Alpert and Ralph Metzner handled it in the sixties. But to try to launch a “children’s crusade,” to try to co-opt the destiny of the children of the middle class using the media as your advance man [i.e. Henry Luce and Time-Life] was a very risky business. And it rebounded, I think, badly.

I think Huxley’s approach was much more intelligent—not to try to reach the largest number of people, but to try to reach the most important and influential people: the poets, the architects, the politicians, the research scientists, and especially the psychotherapists. Because what we’re talking about is the greatest boon to psychotherapy since dreaming.”

Later McKenna admits that Aldous Huxley was a key player behind MK-ULTRA and this neo-feudalism, all the while relating the official version of the story:

Peyote in the wild

“When you go to the Amazon or when you take peyote with the Huichol it is quite a chore to get sufficient material for twenty people. So the release of so much LSD into modern society caused the powers that be [who released it] to assume that the whole social machine was being dissolved in acid—literally, before their very eyes. I think that this was a mistake, to go at it like this. There were many voices at the time, with many theories of how it should be handled. If Aldous Huxley had lived another ten years, it would have been very different.”

Recently it has come to light that Aldous Huxley was also a member of the Century Club with Gordon Wasson and Allen Dulles.

In August 2012 Irvin published a short overview of some of his research points on Esalen, Huxley and McKenna, which revealed that Aldous Huxley and the Esalen Institute had long been a key center for distributing this New Dark Age, as well as Fourth World Wilderness agenda to dumb down the masses, essentially being a sort of MK-ULTRA headquarters with Michael Murphy apparently running the entire MK- ULTRA show today.

Is it coincidence that Terence would hang out with the great grandson of one of the key promoters of Darwin’s theories, Francis Huxley, who had ties via his own family to Darwin’s via his cousin, and was influenced heavily by Teilhard – who was involved with the Piltdown Hoax – who happened also to have an intro in his book written by Julian Huxley, Francis’s father, and should then come up with the Stoned Ape theory, and promote it and the 2012 meme that was developed by a CIA agent, Coe, who just so happened to be in-laws with a friend of Julian’s, Dobhzanski, and then dispense the entire meme from Esalen, where he spent time with Aldous’s wife, Laura, and Esalen happens to have been co-created by Aldous Huxley himself?

The Invisible landscape, which is essentially an attack on thought, an attempt to get the youth of America to believe there is no truth, also talks about using psychedelics and ending critical thinking to bring about the apocalypse.

The Mysteries at Eleusis

How the elite of ancient Athens controlled the masses was through drug mystery initiations at Eleusis that they managed to keep secret for 2000 years during their reign, and the secret agenda of how the mysteries were actually used for control hasn’t been revealed for all to see until now – nearly 4000 years since the mysteries at Eleusis began.

A votive plaque known as the Ninnion Tablet

depicting elements of the Eleusinian Mysteries

Huston Smith in the introduction to The Road to Eleusis says:

“The Greeks, though, created a holy institution, the Eleusinian Mysteries, which seems regularly to have opened a space in the human psyche for God to enter. The content of those Mysteries is, together with the identity of India’s sacred Soma plant, one of the two best kept secrets in history. For by direct implication it raises contemporary questions which our cultural establishment has thus far deemed too hot to face.

The first of these is the already cited question Nietzsche raised: Can humanity survive godlessness, which is to say, the absence of an ennobling vision – a convincing, elevating view of the nature of things and life’s place within it?

Second, have modern secularism, scientism, materialism, and consumerism conspired to form a carapace that Transcendence now has difficulty piercing?

If the answer to that second question is affirmative, a third one follows hard on its heels. Is there need, perhaps an urgent need, to devise something like the Eleusinian Mysteries to get us out of Plato’s cave and into the light?”

~ Huston Smith – Intro Road to Eleusis, p. 10.

Apparently that’s what was actually done: The elites and oligarchs, based on their own arrogance and ad verecundiam, or false appeal to authority, recreated the Eleusinian mysteries to pull the masses from one of Plato’s caves, and not into the light but, rather, into another cave.

The CIA agents and their cohorts, working for the modern Elites, created an operation to manipulate the youth through similar concocted mysteries, centered around the use of psychedelics.

In the early years of research into these drugs, psychology researchers and military intelligence communities sometimes called them, aside from “hallucinogen,” by the name "psychotomimetic" –which means psychosis mimicking. The word hallucinogen, “to generate hallucinations,” came just a few years before psychotomimetic. The same year that psychotomimetic was created we also saw the creation of the word “psychedelic” – which means “to manifest the mind.” The last stage of this etymological evolution, as we’ll see, was the word “entheogen” – which means “to generate god within.

While these words may have told what these substances do in the intelligence community’s collective understanding, accurate or not, they are loaded with implications. Suggestibility, otherwise known as “set and setting,” is one of them. The study of the history of these words, their etymology, reveals how MKULTRA researchers covered up and kept covered up – until now that is – this aspect of the MKULTRA mind control program.

In the 1950s most CIA candidates and agents were required to take psychedelic or hallucinogenic drugs to prepare them for chemical and biological warfare attack. This requirement didn't turn the agency into hippies. As this article will show, marketing and PR people that the Agency later hired created that end result.

Psychotomimetic” (psychosis mimicking) is a word loaded with implications, suggestibility being the most important.

This is something that Aldous Huxley, Dr. Timothy Leary, R. Gordon Wasson and others made clear in their books and articles. In order to “suggest” what the creators of the psychedelic revolution wanted, they had to pay particular attention to the name(s) used for these substances.

However, for marketing and PR purposes, the word psychotomimetic was abandoned, or remarketed, not long after it was created in 1957.

But why is all of this important?

As Huxley just admitted above: “What's in a name? ... Answer, practically everything.”

Insanity, or psychosis mimicking, or even generating hallucinations, aren’t attractive terms and don’t work well for marketing purposes – or for the outcome of the “psychedelic” or, more importantly, the “entheogenic” experience.

Though this may sound implausible at first, the purpose of making these substances more attractive was to intentionally sell them, and not just to patients in hospital wards and to those in a chair with their therapists, but, especially, to the youth and countercultures of the world – a nefarious purpose indeed. Here Leary reflects on Arthur Koestler’s work regarding “juvenilization”:

Timothy Leary

“From Koestler I learned about juvenilization, the theory that evolution occurs not in the adult (final form) of a species but in juveniles, larvals, adolescents, pre-adults. The practical conclusion: if you want to bring about mutations in a species, work with the young. Koestler’s teaching about paedomorphosis prepared me to understand the genetic implications of the 1960s youth movement and its rejection of the old culture.”

~ Timothy Leary

The understanding of suggestibility, or “set and setting,” including the name given these substances, is everything in how psychedelics work and were studied (and used) by the CIA for social control.

What could the name be replaced with? This was the problem set before those interested in remarketing these substances to the youth, counterculture and artists around the world.

Over a couple decades this project would be undertaken by two different teams: Aldous Huxley, Humphry Osmond and Abram Hoffer; and the second, headed by Professor Carl A. P. Ruck of Boston University, included R. Gordon Wasson, and also Jonathan Ott, Jeremy Bigwood and Daniel Staples.

Some of us formed a committee under the Chairmanship of Carl Ruck to devise a new word for the potions that held Antiquity in awe. After trying out a number of words he came up with entheogen, ‘god generated within’, which his committee unanimously adopted.

~ Gordon Wasson

And though they defend them, Martin Lee and Bruce Shlain reveal some of these remarketing tactics in Acid Dreams:

“The scientist who directly oversaw this research project was Dr. Paul Hoch, an early advocate of the theory that LSD and other hallucinogens were essentially psychosis-producing drugs. In succeeding years Hoch performed a number of bizarre experiments for the army while also serving as a CIA consultant. Intraspinal injections of mescaline and LSD were administered to psychiatric patients, causing an "immediate, massive, and almost shock-like picture with higher doses."

Aftereffects ("generalized discomfort," "withdrawal," "oddness," and "unreality feelings") lingered for two to three days following the injections. Hoch, who later became New York State Commissioner for Mental Hygiene, also gave LSD to psychiatric patients and then lobotomized them in order to compare the effects of acid before and after psychosurgery. ("It is possible that a certain amount of brain damage is of therapeutic value," Hoch once stated.) In one experiment a hallucinogen was administered along with a local anesthetic and the subject was told to describe his visual experiences as surgeons removed chunks of his cerebral cortex.”

~ Martin Lee and Bruce Shlain

In the following quote the authors reveal their bias in the situation, arguing for the spiritual aspects, while – in the same book – denying the psychosis aspects and that the psychedelic revolution was intentionally created by the CIA:

“Many other researchers, however, dismissed transcendental insight as either "happy psychosis" or a lot of nonsense. The knee-jerk reaction on the part of the psychotomimetic stalwarts was indicative of a deeply ingrained prejudice against certain varieties of experience. In advanced industrial societies “paranormal" states of consciousness are readily disparaged as "abnormal" or pathological. Such attitudes, cultural as much as professional, played a crucial role in circumscribing the horizon of scientific investigation into hallucinogenic agents.”

~ Martin Lee and Bruce Shlain

Lee and Shlain, while partially exposing MKULTRA, then promote the idea that the psychotomimetic theory was invalid. They continue:

“Despite widespread acknowledgment that the model psychosis concept had outlived its usefulness, the psychiatric orientation articulated by those of Dr. Hoch's persuasion prevailed in the end. When it came time to lay down their hand, the medical establishment and the media both "mimicked" the line that for years had been secretly promoted by the CIA and the military—that hallucinogenic drugs were extremely dangerous because they drove people insane, and all this talk about creativity and personal growth was just a lot of hocus pocus. This perception of LSD governed the major policy decisions enacted by the FDA and the drug control apparatus in the years ahead.”

~ Marty Lee and Bruce Shlain

Ken Kesey

Here we see the idea that the “psychosis concept had outlived its usefulness.” What does that mean exactly? It’s an ambiguous statement. Most assume it to mean that the substances didn’t actually create psychosis. But is that true? What if, instead, due to the above-mentioned suggestibility factor and “set and setting,” they decided to remarket these drugs as spiritual rather than psychotic? If we entertain this idea, we realize it could take just a new name to change not only everything about the outcome of the experience, but how quickly the youth and counterculture would adopt them. We’ll expand on this idea throughout this article.

On a side note, it should probably be mentioned that it was actually Timothy Leary and Arthur Kleps who went (along with Walter Bowart and Allen Ginsberg) before Congress in 1966 recommending regulation. You can’t have a good youthful rebellion with legal substances!

As the University of Richmond website relates:

Leary was one of many experts who testified at the 1966 subcommittee hearings, which showed both ardent support and uncompromising opposition to LSD.[...] Just several months after the subcommittee hearings, LSD was banned in California. By October 1968, possession of LSD was banned federally in the United States with the passage of the Staggers-Dodd Bill, marking a tremendous step towards the “War On Drugs” campaign that would arise in the 1970s.

But who within the CIA had promoted this term “psychotomimetic”?

For a moment, let’s turn to the Oxford English Dictionary, where, under the definition of psychotomimetic, it states:

psychotomimetic, a. and n.

[Orig. formed as psychosomimetic, f. psychos(is + -o + mimetic a., and later altered to match psychotic a.]

A.A adj. Having an effect on the mind orig. likened to that of a psychotic state, with abnormal changes in thought, perception, and mood and a subjective feeling of an expansion of consciousness; of or pertaining to a drug with this effect.

Under the quotations in the OED for psychotomimetic, we further see that R. W. Gerard is listed for 1955, and the second entry for 1957 is from Dr. Humphry Osmond:

“1956 R. W. Gerard in Neuropharmacology: Trans. 2nd Conf., 1955 132 Let us at least agree to speak of ‘so-called’ psychoses when we are dealing with them in animals... Along that same line, I have liked a term which I have been using lately —‘psychosomimetic’—for these agents instead of ‘schizophrenogenic’. 1957 Neuropharmacology: Trans. 3rd Conf., 1956 205 (heading) Effects of psychosomimetic drugs in animals and man. 1957 H. Osmond in Ann. N.Y. Acad. Sci. LXVI. 417 The designation ‘psychotomimetic agents’ for those drugs that mimic some of the mental aberrations that occur in the psychoses had been suggested by Ralph Gerard and seemed especially appropriate.

If we read the OED entry carefully, what we see above is that Gerard actually used the term “psychosomimetic” – with an “s”, rather than “psychotomimetic” with a “t.” In fact, it appears from the OED that it was Osmond himself who was first to begin using the term psychotomimetic, which was also adopted by the CIA and military for their purposes. This same Osmond, as we’ll soon discover, just months later created the name psychedelic for these substances. Notice that Osmond states “The designation ‘psychotomimetic agents’ seemed especially appropriate.” That Osmond created the word psychotomimetic is a fact that Lee and Shlain seem to want to avoid.

Was this a slip by authors Lee and Shlain revealing that Osmond and Shulgin were CIA?

In 1954, pre-dating the OED’s reference to Huxley’s close friend Humphry Osmond, in The Doors of Perception Huxley stated:

“Most takers of mescalin experience only the heavenly part of schizophrenia. The drug brings hell and purgatory only to those who have had a recent case of jaundice, or who suffer from periodical depressions or chronic anxiety.”

~ Aldous Huxley

He continued:

“The schizophrenic is a soul not merely unregenerate, but desperately sick into the bargain. His sickness consists in the inability to take refuge from inner and outer reality (as the sane person habitually does) in the homemade universe of common sense—the strictly human world of useful notions, shared symbols and socially acceptable conventions. The schizophrenic is like a man permanently under the influence of mescaline...”

~ Aldous Huxley

In their letters, Aldous Huxley and Humphry Osmond were very concerned over what to call these substances, but why should the public have cared what these two people wanted to call them? They were still mostly secret at this time and hardly anyone knew about them – except through marketing efforts and publications. Furthermore, why were Huxley and Osmond so concerned, and why would it be a problem, unless there were an ulterior motive?

The issue here is a Bernaysian/Koestler-type marketing strategy. With a word like “psychotomimetic” these substances would have never taken hold in the youth and countercultures. It was fine for underground LSD and other studies by the intelligence community, but for the new purpose, they’d need a new name.

Why was it important to meet the criterion for the new word to be “uncontaminated by other associations”? They don’t say, but we can surmise that it’s because of this remarketing strategy and they needed to be careful of the term chosen. The word “psychodelic” contains “psycho,” but ‘psycho’ carries negative associations. This explains why “psychedelic” is the only word in the English language to use “psyche” rather than “psycho” – the criterion it failed was complete avoidance of any name that could imply a negative experience.

And so it came to pass that the word psychedelic was coined. Osmond introduced it to the psychiatric establishment in 1957. Addressing a meeting of the New York Academy of Sciences, he argued that hallucinogenic drugs did "much more" than mimic psychosis, and therefore an appropriate name must "include concepts of enriching the mind and enlarging the vision." He suggested a neutral term to replace psychotomimetic, and his choice was certainly vague enough. Literally translated, psychedelic means "mind- manifesting," implying that drugs of this category do not produce a predictable sequence of events but bring to the fore whatever is latent within the unconscious. Accordingly Osmond recognized that LSD could be a valuable tool for psychotherapy. This notion represented a marked departure from the military- medical paradigm, which held that every LSD experience was automatically an experimental psychosis.

It’s ironic that they claimed the term psychedelic, for “mind manifesting” is “neutral.” A more appropriate word to describe it would be “ambiguous.” But notice that it’s gone from “mimicking psychosis” to “manifesting the mind.” And just months earlier Osmond was promoting the word psychotomimetic, which he said “seemed especially appropriate.” Here Lee and Shlain admit that Albert Hofmann was involved with this public relations scheme:

“Dr. Albert Hofmann, the chemist who discovered LSD, thought Osmond's choice appropriate, for it "corresponds better to the effects of these drugs than hallucinogenic or psychotomimetic." The model psychosis concept was further called into question by published reports demonstrating that in many ways the comparison between naturally occurring and LSD-induced psychosis was facile. During the mid-1950s, researchers John MacDonald and James Galvin pointed out that schizophrenics did not experience the wealth of visual hallucinations common with LSD and mescaline but were prone to auditory aberrations, unlike drug subjects.

Oddly enough, true schizophrenics hardly reacted to LSD unless given massive doses. As the psychotomimetic paradigm began to weaken, the focus shifted toward investigating the therapeutic potential of LSD.”

~ Marty Lee; Bruce Shlain

A possible explanation for the name change is that after the CIA realized that their application methods weren’t effective, so they had to come up with a way to get youngsters to self-administer the drugs. What they called them to each other, and to the public, as we’ll see more of, were very different things.

Aldous Huxley, an MKULTRA architect for the CIA with ties to British MI6, came up with the unmarketable term "phanerothyme" or “soul-manifester” - which fell on deaf ears. But here we begin to see where they intended to direct their public relations remarketing campaign. Wasson et al., under the leadership of Prof. Carl Ruck, in their 1979 article on this very subject, mentioned that the word actually meant “a drug which made intense emotions manifest,” also relating it to “organ of passion, temper and anger.”

From there they remarketed these substances – they renamed them. At Osmond’s suggestion they changed the name again from psychotomimetic to psychedelic (properly psychOdelic) - “to manifest the mind.” Dr. Osmond was a close friend of Aldous Huxley and his personal doctor and another with many MKULTRA and CIA / MI6 ties. But notice “to manifest the mind” – the question of to whom it manifests is left open, or ambiguous. Does this mean manifest to the CIA’s doctors? To the patient/victim? Of course the latter was the intended target of the marketing. And today we know that hundreds of drugs were created out of the CIA’s MKULTRA studies.

In The Man Who Turned On The World, Michael Hollingshead, one of Leary’s students at Harvard, who also worked with him at Millbrook and helped the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, admitted:

“From what I had heard in letters and conversations, the psychedelic movement in England was small and badly informed. It appeared that those who took LSD did so as a consciously defiant anti-authoritarian gesture. The spiritual content of the psychedelic experience was being overlooked.”

~ Michael Hollingshead

How could it be that the spiritual content was being overlooked? How could everyone in a country like England just overlook the drug’s spirituality and be “badly informed”? If they were as spiritual as claimed, wouldn’t this fact be self-evident?

In considering the ideas of the religious experience with LSD it might be a good idea for us to go back to Albert Hofmann and check the description of his first experience. Does he mention religion or spirituality? This is the official version of the story:

“Last Friday, April 16, 1943, I was forced to interrupt my work in the laboratory in the middle of the afternoon and proceed home, being affected by a remarkable restlessness, combined with a slight dizziness. At home I lay down and sank into a not unpleasant intoxicated-like condition, characterized by an extremely stimulated imagination. In a dreamlike state, with eyes closed (I found the daylight to be unpleasantly glaring), I perceived an uninterrupted stream of fantastic pictures, extraordinary shapes with intense, kaleidoscopic play of colors. After some two hours this condition faded away.”

~ Albert Hofmann

Well, there’s nothing there. Let’s check the second instance of Hofmann’s LSD experiences:

“4/19/43 16:20: 0.5 cc of 1/2 promil aqueous solution of diethylamide tartrate orally = 0.25 mg tartrate.

Taken diluted with about 10 cc water. Tasteless.

17:00: Beginning dizziness, feeling of anxiety, visual distortions, symptoms of paralysis, desire to laugh.

Supplement of 4/21: Home by bicycle. From 18:00- ca.20:00 most severe crisis. (See special report.)”

~ Albert Hofmann

“Severe crisis” - does that sound like a spiritual experience to you? Though I’m no psychiatrist, it doesn’t to me. In fact, from Hofmann’s description, “visual distortions” could be interpreted as, say, hallucinations; and a “severe crisis” might look somewhat like a mimicked psychosis. Maybe Hofmann was just “badly informed” as the British later were? Ok, now for the “bicycle day” story:

“In spite of my delirious, bewildered condition, I had brief periods of clear and effective thinking—and chose milk as a nonspecific antidote for poisoning.”

~Albert Hofmann

Delirious, bewildered, and poisoning. Does that sound spiritual? Hofmann continues:

“The dizziness and sensation of fainting became so strong at times that I could no longer hold myself erect, and had to lie down on a sofa. My surroundings had now transformed themselves in more terrifying ways. Everything in the room spun around, and the familiar objects and pieces of furniture assumed grotesque, threatening forms. They were in continuous motion, animated, as if driven by an inner restlessness. The lady next door, whom I scarcely recognized, brought me milk - in the course of the evening I drank more than two liters. She was no longer Mrs. R., but rather a malevolent, insidious witch with a colored mask.

Even worse than these demonic transformations of the outer world, were the alterations that I perceived in myself, in my inner being. Every exertion of my will, every attempt to put an end to the disintegration of the outer world and the dissolution of my ego, seemed to be wasted effort. A demon had invaded me, had taken possession of my body, mind, and soul. I jumped up and screamed, trying to free myself from him, but then sank down again and lay helpless on the sofa. The substance, with which I had wanted to experiment, had vanquished me. It was the demon that scornfully triumphed over my will. I was seized by the dreadful fear of going insane. I was taken to another world, another place, another time. My body seemed to be without sensation, lifeless, strange. Was I dying? Was this the transition? At times I believed myself to be outside my body, and then perceived clearly, as an outside observer, the complete tragedy of my situation. My fear and despair intensified, not only because a young family should lose its father, but also because I dreaded leaving my chemical research work, which meant so much to me, unfinished in the midst of fruitful, promising development.

Late in the evening my wife returned from Lucerne. Someone had informed her by telephone that I was suffering a mysterious breakdown. She had returned home at once, leaving the children behind with her parents. By now, I had recovered myself sufficiently to tell her what had happened.

Dizziness, fainting, surroundings transformed in terrifying ways, the room spun, furniture assumed grotesque, threatening forms, restlessness, a witch, demonic transformations, alterations in perception, a demon had invaded, fear of going insane, the question of dying, intensification of fear and despair, and breakdown. These are all terms that Hofmann used to describe his experience. These descriptions sound exactly like hallucinations and having a mimicked psychotic reaction – much more than a nightmare. Demonic possession, however, could be interpreted as “spiritual” by mental health professionals since these people would see demons, or so-called “spirits,” but I don’t think it’s the type of “spiritual experience” to which is normally referred.

Interestingly enough, on the next page Hofmann, as if to anticipate someone figuring out their marketing scheme in the future, claims:

I failed, moreover, to recognize the meaningful connection between LSD inebriation and spontaneous visionary experience until much later, after further experiments, which were carried out with far lower doses and under different conditions.”

~Albert Hofmann

He admits that he doesn’t recognize the meaningful connection to LSD and spontaneous visionary experience until much later, though claims this was after further experiments. That’s because this idea had to be marketed, or suggested (as his continued use of the word psychotomimetic in 1968, above, reveals). This is also known as “seeding.” And as will be shown below, Dr. Louis Jolyon West showed drugs as a system of control – but youth don’t take “psychotomimetics” in order to be controlled by them. And as it just so happens, Hofmann’s book, translated by Jonathan Ott (he’s part of marketing team 2), was published in 1979. 1979 must have been an important year.

Some of you may be thinking right about now, or you have been for some time, “well, psychedelics and mushrooms DO generate religious and spiritual experiences!” Well, as we’ve seen throughout this post, and it really shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise by now, much of that assumption appears to have been public relations too.

What is beginning to become apparent is that a destruction of the self is being sold as a method of so-called “spiritual progress” and “enlightenment” by people who are lifetime actors and social/public relations experts.

Ironically, Gordon Wasson later accused Huxley, Osmond and Hoffer:

“In Antiquity people spoke of the Mystery of Eleusis, of the Orphic Mysteries, and of many others. These all concealed a secret, a ‘Mystery’. But we can no longer use ‘Mystery’, which has latched on to itself other meanings, and we all know the uses and misuses of this word today. Moreover, we need a word that applies to the potions taken in the antique Mysteries, now that at last we are learning what they were. ‘Hallucinogen’ and ‘psychedelic’ have circulated comfortably among the Tim Learys and their ilk, and uncomfortably among others for want of a suitable word: ‘hallucinogen’ is patently a misnomer, as a lie is of the essence of ‘hallucinogen’, and ‘psychedelic’ is a barbarous formation. No one who respects the ancient Mysteries of Eleusis, the Soma of the Aryans, and the fungal and other potions of the American natives, no one who respects the English language, would consent to apply ‘hallucinogen’ to these plant substances.”

~ Gordon Wasson

The topic of dark shamanism should also be mentioned, but is too vast for this article, but here's a brief quote from Prof. Neil Whitehead and Dr. Robin Wright instead:

“Amazonian shamanism is not a loving animism, as its middle-class urban vulgate want us to believe. It is better understood as a predatory animism: subjectivity is attributed to human and nonhuman entities, with whom some people are capable of interacting verbally and establishing relationships of adoption or alliance, which permit them to act upon the world in order to cure, to fertilize, and to kill.

Whereas neoshamanism is turned on the remodeling of individual subjectivities, indigenous shamanism is concerned with producing new persons and social relationships from the stock of human and nonhuman subjectivities existing in the cosmos.”

~ Neil Whitehead and Robin Wright

To summarize these ideas further, it was weaponized anthropology being used against us; it was what Gregory Bateson coined as “native revivalism” being remarketed to the public – which later became the “Archaic Revival.

How these substances were studied from the 1940s onward might seem like a cart-before-the-horse type of situation by defining the drugs and then getting the expected results, rather than clinical, unbiased trials and reports of what they actually do. But what they do is increase suggestibility. This is why set and setting is so important – because in a relaxed set and setting you’re suggestible and they can get you to believe, under the right circumstances, just about anything.

“Within the next generation I believe that the world’s rulers will discover that infant conditioning and narco-hypnosis are more efficient, as instruments of government, than clubs and prisons, and that the lust for power can be just as completely satisfied by suggesting people into loving their servitude as by flogging and kicking them into obedience.”

~ Aldous Huxley

One thing that is clear is that nothing from any of the above-mentioned scholars should be trusted without serious scrutiny.

The idea here is that until the idea is “suggested” or “seeded” into the person’s consciousness they’re unaware of it. But by planting or “seeding” the ideas, these psychologists were then able to direct people’s experiences to the conclusions that they wanted. In other words, using reframing, they label your experience, tell you what it means - and you remain in their box.

After a successful remarketing slogan was created, the CIA and intelligence communities decided to do a much larger mind-control test – this time on major metropolitan populations of many millions. In 1965 the CIA launched the world's largest mind control test on the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, California. Armed with their new marketing tools, slogans and words, their mission, by the summer of 1967, would be largely successful. As propagandist and media expert Marshal McLuhan stated over lunch with Tim Leary:

“The lunch with Marshall McLuhan at the Plaza was informative. “Dreary Senate hearings and courtrooms are not the platforms for your message, Tim. You call yourself a philosopher, a reformer. Fine. But the key to your work is advertising. You’re promoting a product. The new and improved accelerated brain. You must use the most current tactics for arousing consumer interest. Associate LSD with all the good things that the brain can produce—beauty, fun, philosophic wonder, religious revelation, increased intelligence, mystical romance. Word of mouth from satisfied consumers will help, but get your rock and roll friends to write jingles about the brain.”

“The problem is tricky,” I said. “The opposition beat us to the punch. The psychiatrists and police propagandists have already stressed the negative, which can be dangerous when the mind is re-imprinting under.

They may be deliberately provoking bad trips. They never mention the 999 good experiences. They keep repeating ‘LSD: jump out a window.’ When some ill- prepared person goes spinning into new realms, he or she wonders what happens now? Oh yeah. Jump out a window. It’s like the over-solicitous mother who warned her kids not to push peanuts up their noses.”

“Exactly,” agreed McLuhan. “That’s why your advertising must stress the religious. Find the god within. This is all frightfully interesting. Your competitors are naturally denouncing the brain as an instrument of the devil. Priceless!

“To dispel fear you must use your public image. You are the basic product endorser. Whenever you are photographed, smile. Wave reassuringly. Radiate courage. Never complain or appear angry. It’s okay if you come off as flamboyant and eccentric. You’re a professor, after all. But a confident attitude is the best advertisement. You must be known for your smile.”

“You’re going to win the war, Timothy. Eventually. But you’re going to lose some major battles on the way. You’re not going to overthrow the Protestant Ethic in a couple years."

"It's important to keep in mind with all this that Gordan Wasson was actually a director of Sandoz via his ties to JP Morgan. And that Leary revealed that “I keep him posted on everything.” So then Wasson, who, as it turns out, headed up the CIA’s MKULTRA Subproject 58 program with JP Morgan Bank - for which he was the vice president of propaganda - and knew and also worked with Aldous Huxley via the CIA’s front organization The Century Club, was being kept posted on “everything” regarding Leary’s Harvard studies. The cover story is that Wasson hated Leary, that Leary was the CIA’s guy turned bad, etc. But in actuality, as we can see, Leary was working closely with Wasson and Huxley. If Leary was keeping the CIA informed of his actions and working with them on how to create a “psychedelic revolution,” as it appears, then it changes everything regarding our perception of the historical events as related by the official history."

Timothy Leary during a press conference in New York City, September 19, 1966

"So Leary was hired or recruited to popularize the newly named “psychedelic drugs.” Popularizing led, seemingly intentionally, to “stigmatizing” the word psychedelic and the drugs and resulted in their outlaw. But as was noted above, in reality Leary was of those who went before Congress recommending regulation in 1966. Why else would they have asked Leary to do this? Rebellious teenagers don't normally retaliate with legal drugs – especially ones named psychotomimetics. Obviously Leary could not have done this job before the drugs were renamed. If these substances were still called “psychotomimetic,” his efforts would have been wasted.

It is also a little-known fact that a close friend of Leary’s, MKULTRA author and esearcher Walter Bowart (Operation Mind Control, 1978), as previously mentioned, went with Leary and Kleps before Congress recommending the regulation of LSD and these substances in 1966. Though Bowart’s testimony was definitely the most balanced of all their testimonies, and though they weren’t asked on the record, none of them admit in the hearings that they were all pals – which gives the impression that each of their testimonies was planned and rehearsed.

Bowart’s wife was none other than Peggy Mellon Hitchcock of the Mellon banking and Gulf Oil empires, and Peggy and her famous brother Billy provided the Millbrook Mansion, funded IFIF (International Federation for Internal Freedom), and also the Grateful Dead’s first album. It was Leary who introduced Walter to Peggy. Of course this direct connection from Bowart and his in-laws to the promotion of psychedelic drugs, and his going before Congress with Leary et al., is entirely omitted from his book. The following quote from the CIA’s own MKULTRA researcher, Dr. Louis Jolyon West, who was also a friend of Aldous Huxley, makes clear this agenda:

“The role of drugs in the exercise of political control is also coming under increasing discussion. Control can be through prohibition or supply. The total or even partial prohibition of drugs gives the government considerable leverage for other types of control. An example would be the selective application of drug laws permitting immediate search, or “no knock” entry, against selected components of the population such as members of certain minority groups or political organizations.

Serendipitously, there we saw McLuhan giving Leary the exact instructions that he and Kleps used in the 1966 Congressional hearings, above; not to mention every time Leary was ever in the media or public.

And the serendipity was dripping when The Beatles came out with their Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album in 1967. And, by serendipity it must have been, that The Beatles got Marshal McLuhan’s message to Leary, using lyrics such as “picture yourself in a boat on a river” which falls right into the suggestibility factor we’ve been discussing, when McLuhan told Leary “get your rock and roll friends to write jingles about the brain,” just in time for the Summer of Love, and, by serendipity it must have been that Leary just happened to know such bands as The Beatles.

For those of you who don’t already know this might come as a shocker, but “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” is a sales pitch, a jingle for their product – LSD. In The Beatles and McLuhan: Understanding the Electric Age, Thomas MacFarlane says that by 1966 The Beatles knew exactly what McLuhan meant.

Serendipitously, in 1969, Marshal McLuhan would have a filmed conversation with them. Later, in Mission Mind Control, a 1979 ABC Television special on the CIA’s MKULTRA program, Leary admitted that the CIA originated the entire movement while at the same time using the very sales methods mentioned by McLuhan, above:

“I give the CIA a total credit for sponsoring and initiating the entire consciousness-movement counterculture events of the 1960s... the CIA funded and supported and encouraged hundreds of young psychologists to experiment with this drug. The fallout from that was that the young psychiatrists started taking it themselves discovering that it was an intelligence enhancing, intelligence raising experience.

~ Timothy Leary

Uncovering government agencies (especially the CIA) that secretly tested the effects of LSD on humans.

And bringing it full circle, notice, above, that McLuhan stated: “That’s why your advertising must stress the religious. Find the god within.” “Find the god within” in 1979 became “generate the god within.” Today the CIA’s and Huxley’s dream of mind controlling the masses for the “Brave New World” has continued forward under the new moniker “entheogen.”

From their [Jack Kerouac’s, Gary Snyder’s, Allen Ginsberg’s] days with Burroughs they knew that one of the quickest ways to disrupt the rational mind was with drugs. But not all drugs. Marijuana worked fairly well, but an even better disrupter was peyote, and its synthetic cousin, mescaline. LSD didn’t enter the Beat scene until the end of the Fifties, but when it did it quickly became the tool of choice for achieving “that ancient heavenly connection.”

Poet Allen Ginsberg, Human Be-In festival, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, 1967.

Ginsberg took some peyote in the fall of 1955. Looking out his window, he [Ginsberg] had a vision of Moloch, the biblical idol whose worship was distinguished by the burning of children. Moloch was America, Ginsberg flashed, and he began writing a poem about this intuition.

~ Jay Stevens

And so the Fall... Oops, I mean “the psychedelic revolution,” began.

But a government could also supply drugs to help control a population. This method, foreseen by Aldous Huxley in Brave New World (1932), has the governing element employing drugs selectively to manipulate the governed in various ways.

“To a large extent the numerous rural and urban communes, which provide great freedom for private drug use and where hallucinogens are widely used today, are actually subsidized by our society. Their perpetuation is aided by parental or other family remittances, welfare, and unemployment payments, and benign neglect by the police. In fact, it may be more convenient and perhaps even more economical to keep the growing numbers of chronic drug users (especially of the hallucinogens) fairly isolated and also out of the labor market, with its millions of unemployed. To society, the communards with their hallucinogenic drugs are probably less bothersome–and less expensive–if they are living apart, than if they are engaging in alternative modes of expressing their alienation, such as active, organized, vigorous political protest and dissent. The hallucinogens presently comprise a moderate but significant portion of the total drug problem in Western society. The foregoing may provide a certain frame of reference against which not only the social but also the clinical problems created by these drugs can be considered.”

~ Louis Jolyon West

Marlene de Rios, one of the only early ethnobotanists to be seemingly forthcoming with these facts, states:

“Plant hallucinogens appear to have been used by regional religious and political leaders for control of political, psychological, and social arenas using the power made possible in drug-induced altered states.”

~ Marlene Dobkin de Rios

The meaning of “the noble lie,” referred to as “an ennobling vision” by Smith, above, is defined: “In politics a noble lie is a myth or untruth, often, but not invariably, of a religious nature, knowingly told by an elite to maintain social harmony or to advance an agenda. The noble lie is a concept originated by Plato as described in the Republic.”

Plato (left) and Aristotle (right), a detail of The School of Athens

The earth, as being their mother, delivered them, and now, as if their land were their mother and their nurse, they ought to take thought for her and defend her against any attack, and regard the other citizens as their brothers and children of the self-same earth. . . While all of you, in the city, are brothers, we will say in our tale, yet god, in fashioning those of you who are fitted to hold rule, mingled gold in their generation, for which reason they are the most precious — but in the helpers, silver, and iron and brass in the farmers and other craftsmen. And, as you are all akin, though for the most part you will breed after your kinds, it may sometimes happen that a golden father would beget a silver son, and that a golden offspring would come from a silver sire, and that the rest would, in like manner, be born of one another. So that the first and chief injunction that the god lays upon the rulers is that of nothing else are they to be such careful guardians, and so intently observant as of the intermixture of these metals in the souls of their offspring, and if sons are born to them with an infusion of brass or iron they shall by no means give way to pity in their treatment of them, but shall assign to each the status due to his nature and thrust them out among the artisans or the farmers. And again, if from these there is born a son with unexpected gold or silver in his composition they shall honor such and bid them go up higher, some to the office of guardian, some to the assistanceship, alleging that there is an oracle that the city shall then be overthrown when the man of iron or brass is its guardian.

All of this leaves us asking... Was the field of ethnomycology founded not, necessarily, to study the myths and legends of cultures that utilized these substances, but rather to study how they used them for control – the noble lie? Was it also founded to promote this neo-feudalist, archaic revival? Were MK-ULTRA Subproject 58, the psychedelic revolution, and the Deadhead an expression of that control? Are these systems of control being continued today through the rave culture and “Burning Man”?

So it appears.

Just as the ancient Greek hierophants created the mysteries of Eleusis, just as Emperor Titus created the story of Jesus and Christianity, just as the Levitical priests created Judaism and the “chosen” ideology; today the elites have spun a new religion, the New Dark Age, a.k.a. the Archaic Revival –and they call this reverse direction into history “evolution.” Wasson, McKenna, Leary, and Hofmann are but the hierophants of this New Dark Age, and its new mystery religion, which is nothing but mind control in disguise.

Though it seems incredible, Esalen, and Huxley, McKenna, Bernays, Wasson and Dulles appear to have been part of a secret agenda within the U.S. government that intends to usher in a post-modernist, neo-feudalism Dark Age and slavery in America. What makes this particularly difficult to believe is the unanswered question of the organization’s motivation. What would motivate such a group? Racism? Classism? Religious fervor? Power? All of the above? And how would it be able to maintain such secrecy, involving certainly hundreds, if not thousands of individuals over such a long time?

One thing is clear. Whatever is the basis for this organization, it resides within identifiable secret societies. The number of individuals that can be demonstrated to have taken part in creating the Deadhead who are also members of Skull and Bones, the Century Club and the Bohemian Club is simply too large to have been circumstantial. Moreover, Dr. Colin Ross has shown that high level Freemasonry was responsible for funding the original LSD research and this group should also be inspected closely.

What is likely the hardest thing to understand is who the real target is. But once we understand that the real target was us –you and I, the “masses”– then we may begin to see things from a new perspective. And just because you’re not capable of thinking in such a destructive way and doing such horrible things to others, does not mean that others are incapable of doing so. In clinical terms such people are known as sociopaths or psychopaths – a personality type that everyone should research and become completely familiar with in order to protect themselves. Though not always, they’re often in places of power such as: CEOs, presidents and politicians, psychologists and psychiatrists, marketing and social/public relations experts, law enforcement and... intelligence.

I suppose the true implication here is that Aldous Huxley and Gordon Wasson, as well as Tim Leary and the others, like Satan of the Bible, were psychopaths. Stevens quotes Leary in Storming Heaven:

“You know, I really am a psychopath.” “I know you are,” replied [Charles] Slack, “but I’m one too.” “You aren’t in my league at all,” Leary said.

It also seems possible that all of their “marketing” and lying and attacking the youth was a form of ritual magic or religious war to destroy humanity–outrageous as this statement may seem. I draw this conclusion from their actions here presented and their own words regarding the Bible, the Genesis story, Moloch, etc. Megalomania is a psychopathological condition which is defined:

Megalomania is a psychopathological condition characterized by delusional fantasies of wealth, power, genius, or omnipotence – often generally termed as delusions of grandeur. The word is a collaboration of the word “mania” meaning madness and the Greek “megalo” meaning an obsession with grandiosity and extravagance, a common symptom of megalomania. It is sometimes symptomatic of manic or paranoid disorders.

From Gordon Wasson:

“Late in the 1930’s, we held a fateful meeting to decide our course of action, either to launch a systematic and massive assault on many fronts, or abandon the quest entirely.”

From Jay Stevens:

“Our appetite for simplicity has caused us to compress the chaos of the ‘60s into one monolithic “Youth Revolt.” But there were two philosophies then among the revolutionaries on how the world might be remade. One path, endorsed by political power and using the vantage to raise consciousness and save the world. The other path proposed an attack on the consciousness itself using a controversial and soon outlawed family of psychochemicals-the psychedelics.”

We can see that their aim was to attack and destroy not only the youth culture, but also Christianity and religion in general, while selling their own New Age version.

“You’re not going to overthrow the Protestant Ethic in a couple years.”

~ Marshal McLuhan to Timothy Leary

With all of this what we begin to see is a pattern, and possibly one that’s been used throughout history with these substances. All of the above begs the question, was it a religious/racial war? In the opening paragraph of their landmark book In Darkness and Secrecy: The Anthropology of Assault Sorcery and Witchcraft in Amazonia, Prof. Neil Whitehead and Dr. Robin Wright provide this warning:

“Shamanism is a burgeoning obsession for the middle classes around the globe. It's presentation in popular books, TV specials and on the internet is dominated by the presumed psychic and physical benefits that "shamanic techniques" can bring. This heightened interest has required a persistent purification of the ritual practices of those who inspire the feverish quest for personal meaning and fulfillment. Ironically,[...] given the self-improvement motivations that have brought so many into popular understanding of shamanism, two defining aspects of shamanism in Amazonia: blood, ie violence, and tobacco, have simply been erased from such representations. Such erasure is not only a vein self-deception, but more important it is a recapitulation of colonial ways of knowing through both the denial of radical cultural difference and refusal to think through its consequences.”

~ Prof. Neil Whitehead and Dr. Robin Wright

We’ve seen how weaponized anthropology and native revivalism were sold to the masses. It appears that the “religious experience” sold to the population via the drugs, neo-shamanism and Eastern mysticism was something else entirely, a wolf in sheep’s clothing – the Fall (and Aldous Huxley was a Fabian Socialist whose logo is a wolf in sheep’s clothing). It was the intentional recreation of the Dionysian mysteries –and fall into debauchery we did.

The last thing that readers may be missing is how could creating hippies be a CIA tactic and how would such a tactic affect them?

If we consider that by having people “navel gaze” and focus on psychedelics as mind expansion, as opposed to real solutions to problems like social stratification, dumbing us down, and the like, then it distracts them from focusing on these real problems as the source of all of society’s ills, and more importantly, taking action to change them. With this in mind then it starts to become obvious that by focusing on psychedelics or spirituality as an answer to our problems we are distracted away from what the real problems are:

It is probably no accident that the society which most consistently encouraged the use of these substances, India, produced one of the sickest social orders ever created by mankind in which thinking men spent their time lost in the Buddha position under the influence of drugs exploring consciousness, while poverty, disease, social discrimination, and superstition reached their highest and most organised form in all history.

~ David McClelland

What may help stem the tide of this Fall into debauchery, in this situation, is a word that is not loaded with any agenda to the intelligence community or otherwise. What we need is a word that truly warns potential users of these substances what they’re in for.

Something along the lines of “suggestogens” (an English / Latin mishmash) or “suggerogens” would be a possibility. At least such a word, whatever it ended up to be, would inform potential users that whatever someone suggested to them regarding their experiences with these substances was likely to be close to the experience they would have. Such a word would be void of hallucinating, psychotic, mind-expanding, spiritual, or any other form of (mis)leading jargon.

Suggestibility is exactly what these drugs create, which is why the CIA and associated propagandists became so enamored with their testing and utilization.

As the CIA’s MKULTRA psychiatrist, Dr. Sydney Cohen, stated before Congress in 1966:

“May I add something to what you have just said, Senator? I think another thing that has to be pointed out to these young people is that the LSD state is a completely uncritical one, a hypersuggestible one, and that what happens there can overwhelm some people and yet be quite illusory. There are insights here to be found and examined, but also the great possibility that the insights are not valid at all and overwhelm certain credulous personalities.”

~ Sydney Cohen

Here we also see Prof. Marlene Dobkin de Rios discussing the hyper- suggestibility factor:

“Psychedelic substances like ayahuasca create a state of hypersuggestibility in which persons are very open to being influenced by others. Many traditional cultures have utilized this condition to inculcate cultural values and behaviors in young people as they receive initiation into adulthood. In the West, countercultural values can be inculcated in young people when using these psychedelics, especially when using them in an antinomian context.”

~ Marlene Dobkin de Rios

Here it is. In one paragraph Marlene de Rios clarifies the historical use of ayahuasca, peyote, and even the ancient Eleusinian mysteries – all at once she makes clear this historical agenda. And “antinomian” means: “of or relating to the view that Christians are released by grace from the obligation of observing the moral law.

So suggestogen(s) or suggerogen(s) would be roughly defined as:

A substance or substances formerly known as hallucinogens, psychedelics, entheogens, schizophrenigens, psychotomimetics, psychotropics, psychoactives, adaptogens, empathogens, fantasticants, enactogens, psycholytics, and many other various names, that have been used historically to suggest a substances, which generate hyper-suggestibility in the taker. Hyper-suggestibility is so increased by such substances that their mere name can affect the outcome of the experience of their use – hence (pl.) suggestogens. Historically, in the 1950s and 1960s, such substances were used in an attempt by men such as Aldous Huxley and Gordon Wasson, along with the CIA’s MKULTRA program, to re- create the biblical Fall.

Adj. suggestogenic/suggerogenic: capable of being used for such purposes

If there are negative connotations to this word that somehow do not reveal the suggestibility factor and/or other dangers with the use of these substances and perpetuates their misuse, it is by accident, and any use of the word should be discontinued immediately.

If, however, the mere use of the word, a correct formation or not, wakes people up and frees them from this slavery, then allow it to be adopted for this use.

What’s in a name? Practically everything.

Esalen, Aldous Huxley, Gordon Wasson, Timothy Leary, Terence McKenna, and the peddlers of this agenda: The spell is now undone and the true secrets of Eleusis, of the CIA and the psychedelic revolution and the Counter Culture, are now revealed for the entire world to see.