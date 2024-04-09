As usual, stories told by concentration camp survivors don’t match the those of the Hollowhoax creators. Yes, there have been many who were ‘coached’ and/or paid off to match the claims of the Zionists, much like murdered firemen’s families who were paid off to drop their lawsuits after the 9-11 inside job, along with all of the members of the Executive, Legislative and Jusdicial branches of the U.S. Corporation in the District of Criminals, who are blackmailed or paid off to support every murderous action that the Zionists decide to commit.

The following video makes it clear that there was a different reality in the work camps than the one that the parasites have been trumpeting for more than 75 years now. That’s a lot of time for extortion and it’s paid off spectacularly.

(click on screen to play or pause)

For a broader perspective on this colossal piece of fiction, take a look at the following post……

Have You Had Enough Of 'The Holocaust' Myth Yet?

And Everything Associated With It?