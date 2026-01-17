Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
5d

Excellent.

Reply
Share
panji priambudi's avatar
panji priambudi
5d

you need to put one more .. Fiat .. they even pay the slave with funny paper ..

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Terra Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture