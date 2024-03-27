That’s right, Trump supports Red Flag Gun Laws, which completely skirt Due Process laws. This is just one more example of the tried and true axiom that you should always watch for what people do and not what they say they believe or what they claim they’re going to do.

Trump is notoious for doing the opposite of what he boasts he’ll do.

The following video focuses on Trump’s statements on Red Flag Gun Laws and gives and overview of how these laws violate due process and 2nd amendment rights.

You’ve probably seen the anouncement recently that V.P. Harris is supposedly leading the charge on Gun Control with a push on Red Flag Gun Laws, which are just to usher in the normalization of Gun Confiscation.