For 80 years we’ve been bombarded about the threat of nuclear weapons.

During much of the same time we’ve been barraged by the claim that nuclear power is essential for our energy needs.

And over and over we’ve been battered by the assertion that plutonium is the most dangerous element in the world and just coming in contact with it will kill you.

Plutonium is extracted from uranium which is mined in the earth.

By adding neutrons into the nucleus of uranium atoms, plutonium is formed.

Since it decays by emitting alpha particles from it’s nucleus, plutonium is classified as an unstable isotope and the energy emitted from it is called nuclear radiation.

Is this radiation harmful?

When atomic particles leave the nucleus, the atom becomes ionized and these charged particles make up an electric current only if they are moving in an magnetic field.

Nuclear radioactivity does not constitute an electric current and the radiation is not harmful such as the moving ionized charged particles in microwave and x-ray emissions.

The energy escaping from the nuclear radiation is actually minute.

And we are told uranium and plutonium are so powerful that their half life decay rate will last hundreds of millions or even billions of years.

We are also told by harnessing this radiated energy we can derive power from it.

The first nuclear power plants were said to be constructed to develop bombs using plutonium.

The idea was that energy created by the release of atomic particles would form a chain reaction and cause a massively potent explosion creating bombs more powerful than anyone could imagine.

But this did not happen.

The same idea was extended to the sun.

It is taught that the sun is powered by the magic nuclear transformation or decay of hydrogen into helium deep inside it’s interior.

This convective process has never been shown to occur.

In fact, as seen in the dark colored sunspots, the sun is cooler on the inside, while out in the corona it is much hotter meaning the sun is powered externally.

The sun is an orb of plasma storing charged particles and releasing them in an electrical drift current.

It is not a nuclear bomb. There is no such thing!

Click the following link to learn more about the fact that….

Nuclear Power

Nikola Tesla showed electric power is everywhere available in unlimited quantities from the natural electromagnetic field of the Earth and that we have no need of fuel or anything else for energy.

But free power is anathema to the Control Grid.

Power companies use the Tesla Coil of alternating currents for power at little cost to them but charge consumers an exorbitant rate.

The first nuclear power plant was built in 1951 near Arco Idaho as an experiment.

In 1957 the first operating plant was built in Shippingport Pennsylvania.

There are now 54 commercial so called nuclear power plants in the USA alone and a total of 98 reactors spread across 30 states.

Most were built in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and were said to last around 40 years.

Why 40 years?

40 years has come and gone.

These facilities were built along rivers, lakes and oceans because water is needed to be converted into steam.

The steam is said to be needed to drive turbines and to cool the reactor cores.

But the main purpose of the steam is for weather modification purposes.

In the late 90’s they started spraying heavy metals in the atmosphere. These metals which include uranium were sprayed first from airplanes and now from drones in the form of chemtrails.

This was to ionize the atmosphere in order to control the weather.

This spraying ruined our natural weather and now water vapor has to be sprayed into the air to produce rain.

So now we have surface air coolers or steam plants producing water vapor masquerading as nuclear power plants spread all around the country.

The nuclear power plant lie has been promulgated to keep the real agenda a secret.

Which is controlling the people by controlling the weather.

Nuclear Fission

Fission occurs, when the core/nucleus of an atom ‘A’ (e.g. Uranium 235) absorbs a free neutron ‘n’ under controlled conditions, so ‘A’ splits into two smaller atoms ‘B’ and ‘C’ that fly apart and releases two free neutrons ‘n’, energy/heat ‘E’ and radiation ‘R’ (light at different wave lengths/frequencies) per formula:

A + n = B + C + 2n + E + R

When fission occurs some free neutrons ‘n’ also activates the Uranium itself, so that two completely new, heavier, bigger elements or atoms with extra protons in the core/nucleus are created that did not exist on Earth before - Neptunium and Plutonium, if you believe the magic. The trick is simple! Just modify the atom core/nucleus and add protons. Do not split/fission it!

Fission is evidently not explosive!

When fission occurs the strong forces keeping the protons and neutrons of atom ‘A’ together disappear producing heat ‘E’ and radiation ‘R’, while the two new, free neutrons ‘n’ have problems finding other atoms ‘A’ to continue fission. There is no explosion! If a free neutron ‘n’ is not absorbed by another atom ‘A’, it dies after ten minutes or becomes a proton and an electron and a meson. There is no explosion!

The free neutrons ‘n’ may produce more fission, but only due to moderation (slowing down!) inside a peaceful nuclear power plant/reactor (or a laboratory). The heat ‘E’ warms the water and the radiation ‘R’ is damped by the water and the enclosure of the power plant. Easy to show at any nuclear power plant.

There is no explosion!

This fission has since been studied in laboratories for years and is described in peer reviewed papers. It takes place in nano-scale - the atoms ‘A’ cores are very, very small and the neutrons ‘n’ are even smaller and are very, very fast - fission takes a nano-second - and can be done by moderation in nuclear power plants and laboratories.

There is no explosion!

It should be noted that the mass of atom ‘A’ equals the masses of atoms ‘B’ and ‘C’ after fission, i.e. no mass ‘m’ (kg) is lost or transformed into energy ‘E’ (J) in the fission process as suggested by e.g. Einstein and his E=mc2 (c = speed of light (m/s). Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object/atom.

Mass ‘m’ is usually measured in kilograms (kg) and an object’s mass is constant in all circumstances. The heat ‘E’ and radiation ‘R’ produced at fission is only due to the strong forces disappearing.

Einstein and other clowns quickly, already in 1939, suggested that fission could also be used for military purposes as a bomb! It was wrong. ‘Critical Mass Explosions’ could never be created.

This - killing people - military, nuclear explosive fission physics is total bullshit!

It cannot be and has never been tested in a laboratory of course. A mass of atoms that fissions melt at once - no explosion. There are no peer reviewed scientific papers about it anywhere. But to become a nuclear expert PhD today in 2025, you must agree that explosive, military fission is a fact and that resulting energy/heat ‘E’ and radiation ‘R’ immediately kill all observers ... except lucky, paid witnesses, of course, that survive.

Three Mile Island, Chernoble and Fukishima

Every nuclear engineer and scientist of any nationality must today agree that explosive, military FLASH nano-second fission is real to get a job, e.g. at the International Atomic Energy Agency or at a university, i.e. they start their careers by a lie so they can get a Nobel prize! But real, nuclear fission is not explosive!

Explosive, military FLASH fission is just propaganda since August 1945. Nobody had heard about it before then except some Nobel prize winners.

In 1945 ignorant people anywhere, of course, believed in explosive FLASH fission, because they didn’t think about or have any idea about nuclear physics. Today the situation is the same!

Uranium ‘Enrichment’ and Yellow Cake

Yellowcake, chemically U 3 O 8 , is a uranium concentrate powder recovered from uranium ores. It can be obtained through the conventional milling and chemical processing, forming a highly concentrated uranium powder; around 75% of the material is made up of uranium, or 750 kg of uranium oxide per ton.

After drying and usually heating, a yellow-brownish powder, called yellowcake, is packed in 200-liter drums as a concentrate.

Before fuel fabrication, i.e., before conversion or enrichment, yellowcake is refined to obtain almost pure uranium in the form of triuranium octoxide (U 3 O 8 ). Pure U 3 O 8 is then used to prepare uranium fuel for nuclear reactors, for which triuranium octoxide powder may be sintered into fuel pellets (UO 2 ) for use in fuel rods for pressurized heavy-water reactors.

And the fuel rods are inserted in order to turn the water to steam.

Nuclear reactors in these power plants are “only” used to generate heat. This heat is used to generate steam which drives a steam turbine connected to a generator that produces electricity.

Typical reactor nominal thermal power is about 3400 Megawatts. The heat is produced by fission in a nuclear reactor and passes into the primary cooling water.

For pressurized water reactors (PWR), the coolant (water) is heated in the reactor core from about 290°C (554°F) to approximately 325°C (617°F) as the water flows through the core.

The hot coolant is then pumped via main coolant pumps into steam generators.

In steam generators, this heat is transferred through the walls of these tubes to the lower pressure secondary coolant located on the secondary side of the exchanger where the coolant evaporates to pressurized steam (saturated steam 280°C; 536°F; 6,5 MPa) .

This pressurized steam is then routed into the steam turbine, in which steam expands from pressures about 6 MPa to pressures about 0.008 MPa. Steam turbines in western nuclear power plants are among the largest steam turbines ever.

The steam turbine is connected to the main generator, which generates electricity.

It’s an expensive way to boil water.

Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukishima

Why has Chernobyl in Russia remained a haven for wildlife?

Why has Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania remained open if it was supposed to leak radioactive elements and cause cancer?

We were assured that the radiation fallout from Fukushima in Japan would contaminate the Pacific Ocean and reach the west coast of the U.S. giving coastal residents cancer and other health problems.

It never happened!

And why were there no blackouts in Japan after Fukushima when only one power plant remained open?

We are told that nuclear power plants like the one at San Onofre in Southern California leaks, but beach goers have spent time on the beaches right beside it all these years and no one has suffered any ill effects.

Indian Point in upstate New York is supposed to be leaking radioactive material into the drinking water of New York City.

Why hasn’t anyone died from this?

Diablo Canyon and Oyster Creek are among many others which are said to continually leak.

Maybe they are all steam plants!

It is all a big scam.

In fact the nuclear reactor scam is second only to the fake NASA moon landing scam.

Both have received upwards near 100 billion dollars.

Both have said they lost or erased technological achievements.

In the 1980’s a nuclear physicist named Galen Windsor who worked at different nuclear facilities ridiculed the prevailing opinion by actually consuming plutonium.

He stated nuclear fission is a hoax and that radioactivity is not harmful.

A swat team raided his home and took all his uranium.

He lived into his 80’s with no repercussions from ingesting the plutonium.

Take a look at this this video where Galen Winsor explains the hoax concerning the nuclear power industry….