It’s been common knowledge, since mid 2020, among people who have been investigating the Covid Operation that intubation or venting, has for many people, ended up being a death sentence.

Death results because oxygenated air is forced into the lungs, which progressively damages the lung tissue, increasing the inability of the lungs to oxygenate the blood. The victim, er….patient is also sedated to the point that they have no ability to communicate their worsening ability to breathe. Death is a common outcome for these people.

The horror story, shared by the man in the video below, underscores the obvious conclusion that the reason so many patients are ‘diagnosed’ with Covid-19 and vented, is because the hospitals receive $39,000 if they vent patients with positive Covid-19 PCR tests. And all they have to do is up the pressure level on the vented air in order to make sure the patient dies before much of that $39,000 is eaten up by care costs.

One wonders how many of these ‘health professionals’ even know that the PCR test is known for giving false positives, and absolutely not recommended for diagnosing any Covid Variant by the man that invented the test.

Yes, this is an insidious, murderous business, right there with the killing off of supposed, vast numbers of Covid-19 patients in rest homes by overdosing them on Midazolam.

Here’s a video (12 min) from the fellow that managed to survive this medical nightmare and an important message from an M.D. in New York, early on during the plandemic, warning about the improper, deadly use of the ventilators. Unfortunately hardly anyone heard these messages, and this video, which I had uploaded early on, was taken down by BitChute: