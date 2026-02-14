Terra Times

Terra Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Weiss's avatar
Danny Weiss
18h

I fall into the category of not being able to tolerate oncoming LED headlights. I'm not one for imposing new laws, but banning LED headlights would be welcome. Recently, I purchased prescription night driving eyeglasses that have greatly helped. The optical company also offered blue light mitigating yellow clip-ons. I bought those, too, and use them together with the night driving eyeglasses. Together, both offered protection that greatly helped nighttime driving. The optical company offers discounted quality eyeglasses and night driving eyeglasses. It can be found at https://www.zennioptical.com/b/night-driving-glasses.

Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
19h

Any desktop computer screens available without LED lighting? Currently use IRIS software for a natural sunlight appearance but LEDs are probably still not good to have in a computer. We use only incandescent bulbs in our home.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Terra Times · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture