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the Martian's avatar
the Martian
4d

As a long-time historian, I can assure you this does not just apply to the Old West though it is probably the best example for most people to understand. I figure upwards of 80% of the population will revert to sheeple at the drop of a hat. Progress was never initiated by any sort of majority. The few free-thinkers are the ones who have ALWAYS guided the tribes; that goes for the beneficial ones as well as the more demonic.

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
4d

How many folks still hang on to the original 9/11 narrative?

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